The burning issue of electric cars. Getting hotter! OK, it was a bus

In February, Kulmbach in Bavaria became the first German city to close underground garages to e-cars.

A fire at a bus depot in Hanover caused millions of euros in damage. According to fire fighters, the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at the Üstra transport company where electric buses were parked, According to Üstra spokesman Udo Iwannek, the fire caused damage running in the millions. Five e-buses, two hybrids and two combustion engines were destroyed, as were also the building and the charging station.

Look on the bright side, it could have been a hydrogen-driven bus with people in it.

How can happen with moving pictures. And jolly music! You probably need a twitter account to access this. This was an episode in a bus depot in China. Same story really.

