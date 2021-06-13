We now abstain from shooting communists – we didn’t use to

I think there’s lots of different behaviours that we have changed in our lives. We now routinely wear seatbelts – we didn’t use to. We now routinely pick up dog poo in the parks – we didn’t use to.”

– Lifelong member of the British Communist Party Professor Susan Michie is also a senior member of the British government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE)

 
Think SAGE takes the cake as Orwellian acronym? Hold Canada’s bottle of maple syrup:

The number of Canadians who ended their lives by euthanasia and assisted suicide increased by 17% in 2020, the country’s health department announced on Monday.

According to Abby Hoffman, assistant deputy minister of Health Canada, 7,595 people received “medically assisted deaths” last year, a figure which amounts to 2.5% of all deaths in Canada for the year…

“Increased awareness and greater acceptance by Canadians of MAID [medical aid-in-dying] as an end-of-life option has resulted in steady growth in MAID since 2016,” she said.

 
The modern state incarcerates you sagaciously and brings you death on a platter.

  1. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 13, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    We pick up dog poo in the park using plastic bags.
    The government has banned plastic bags because turtles.
    We therefore should now keep turtles as pets instead of dogs.
    #governmentlogic

