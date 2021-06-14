Russia Hoaxer Sarah Ferguson’s an old friend of Lulu Milligan

Trump/Russia: @FergusonNews follows the spies and the money from Washington, to London, to Moscow. Join us for our three-part special investigation starting Monday on #4Corners @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/T0dcLvGdft
— Four Corners (@4corners) May 28, 2018
The trailer for tonight’s Milligan micturition on Four Corners describes QAnon as a deranged conspiracy cult ‘so extreme’ that it’s adherents think that anyone who doesn’t believe it must be a ‘p3d0file supporter’.
Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. Is she so deranged that she is completely devoid of self-awareness?
So the sister is a Greens candidate? Will the ABC be treating us to an examination of her whacky beliefs then? No, of course not.
I don’t know if non ABC viewers are that naive to believe that if a politician has a friend who is having some kind of difficulties, QAnon obsessions, whatever, has any significance.
The sort of program that attracts the Trump haters so it’s basically the ABC audience anyway who believe the worst of Trump at any level and always will and lap it up because of QAnon. Same old.
“Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. Is she so deranged that she is completely devoid of self-awareness?”
In short: yes.
These people have no problem believing the “greedy evil bastards” who own large swathes of local and international businesses are conspiring to rip off the lower classes, yet find their own “side” – the socialist/communist crowd – to be above this and only interested in the “little guy”.
As ever, there is a grain of truth in the arguments for both such conspiracies, or so it seems to me. Just how deep either one really goes, we may never know.
I have known some people for years whose views I do not share. According the ABC ‘logic’, I am responsible for their beliefs and should disassociate myself from them immediately. This is infantile in the extreme.
The ABC is like an Insane Asylum reality TV show.
If we are to fund mental health services to the deranged, there must be a better way to dispose of that billion+, than to hand out microphones to nutters and let them loose on the community.
When the travel, accomodation are all taken into account, this was one of the most expensive outings for the ABC.
First class/business class there.
Business class/premium economy back.
Premium accommodation in the US.
Plus the travel costs/accommodation for some of those interviewed.
Studio space & other recording locations in the US had to be paid for.
All for a big nothing burger.
On air talent went first class there, business class back.
Rest of the production crew went business there, premium economy back.
“Anyone who doesn’t believe Qanon is a ‘p3d0file supporter’.”
Fact check: That fact is ‘correct‘.
2014: Greens say sorry for past [email protected] ties
“The Green Party on Wednesday apologized to victims of sexual abuse for its support of pa3dophilic groups in the 1980s.
“We again apologize to all victims of sexual abuse who, through Green party debates in the 1980s were hurt and felt ridiculed,” she said.
https://www.thelocal.de/20141112/greens-say-sorry-for-past-paedophilia-ties/
An Early History Of The Australian Greens
“In 1984 the fiery parliamentarian and champion of the West German Greens, Petra Kelly, made her second visit to Australia.
She urged that the various Greens in Australia develop a national identity.”
https://australianpolitics.com/1999/01/01/an-early-history-of-the-greens.html
One of the reasons some staff in the news & current affairs division are so pissed at Milligan especially, is because – and this might surprise you – that budgets are tight at the ABC for some.
Others – Milligan etc – seem to have an unlimited budget.
And when the ABC rips up seven figures on legal fees, that’s the excuse given for a further lack or cut in resourcing.
All while Milligan etc rinse & repeat.
At least this Porter situation has brought it to a head.
Where do people think the revelation that Milligan used the Signal app came from?
It was from inside the ABC.
James Madden in today’s Oz is manufacturing a narrative that not all ABC activists are not fully on board with 7-nil-again’s latest polemic.
They are not allowing comments on that article.
Just like alleged conservative governments have to put up with leaks from the public service, Milligan etc will now have to contend with incredibly patient colleagues leaking information at the most inconvenient times.
The worst thing for taxpayers is that the legal department at the ABC at 100% on the Milligan bus.
They know what happens if a story she in involved with goes to court & they lose.
So expect any Milligan related defamation cases to be settled in mediation.
And repeated.
I have known Milligan since she with her 2 brothers and mum and dad arrived in Australia and still get a Christmas card from her parents . However I can assure you none of them would agree with my politics , view of the world or be , as they would see it, influenced by their thinking.
I believe that the damage being done by the ABC is more prevalent, potent and dangerous than the cookie stuff Anon are supposed to follow . Most would just laugh at it and feel sorry for those caught up in the crazy beliefs . Would you drop a friend because they married someone whose beliefs were off centre ? This must happen in other relationships where a person changes beliefs along the way ,e,g. changing religion like becoming a Scientologist ,finding out your wife is an antivaxer .I am thinking about some of problems I encountered in my professional work . On the other hand the ABC is dangerous because in the past when it presented the news and was trusted , it has slowly morphosised to what we have today without listeners or viewers realising what’s has happened .
Many families would have members such as a Greenie in a very right wing family who would have no influence on the beliefs in that area How is it handled some would live abd let live , some would cast out the member of the family .
And not forgetting Ferguson & her nonbiased team handing over thousands of dollars of taxpayer money to convicted US Democrat felons posing as Trump supporters prior to the January riot at the Congress hoping to get a gotcha moment – Surely yet another glaring example of ABC Journalism bias at its worst. Where is that overpaid donkey posing as the impartial ABC MD who stated before Parliament that there was no bias at their ABC?
They have no shame?
Yet, old friends with low IQ conspiracy theories are best avoided when PM. Who doesn’t like a Bourne Identity with a satanic pedo Illuminati running the world. Is Stewart a Hand Waver?
Ita, paging Ita.
If being nutty as a squirrel is a matter for police then we need to quadruple the police force.
Big fat nothingburger.
Duncan @10:24.
No good paging Ita.
It is not a ‘doer upper’, what their ABC needs is a demolition crew.
Australian PMs should accordingly avoid “our” Q-ABC.
A friend of mine who had a high IQ at school, probably not any more, fell for the Q thing. We don’t talk to him any more. So boring.
My parents caught up with an old friend who fell for it too.
It’s a cult with a large following. I am annoyed that they give so much ammunition to the left, the natural home of conspiracy guff, but I can see no way that it reflects badly on me. I tried to reason my friend out of it and failed. What more could I do?
Was Tim Stewart a full-on, Tailgunner-like fruitloop? Or did he just link a couple of pieces* and then get banned when he arc’d-up against the fascist Twitter policies?
*This includes articles or statements that had nothing to do with Q-Anon, but which could be extended to be similar to something that Q-Anon did say (for example, under the same regime “I like cheese” could be a Q-Anon statement).
Ok. Seems “fruit loop” is probably accurate. But since I can’t read it for myself, there’s no way of knowing how much that was quoted from him was quoted accurately and how much it was representative of what he was saying.
But the most likely take-away here is that the left is perfectly happy turning a mentally disturbed man into a weapon to attack their political opponents. Suddenly heavy-handed police action and social expulsion are the perfect responses to the mentally ill.
I wonder how the likes of Louise 7-Nilligin explains just why it was that Socialist hero Deadly Dan the Chi-Com Man was sneaking down the back-stairs of Sorrento Billionaires after dark and in the rain when he supposedly fell and injured himself?
Was that Donald Trump’s doing or Cardinal Pell?
Surely there must be another monster work of A.L.P.B.C. fiction along with a dead-bloke’s imaginative exclusive testimony from beyond the grave, and another Wankley Award in it for her?
Good point. It’s a cult and it’s members are mentally disturbed. They are exploiting that. Just as they exploited a handful of fruit loops on January 6 at the capital.
They were exploiting the mentally ill in the Pell and Porter cases too.
Cult followers are very hard to convince their beliefs are wrong . It is pointless arguing with them . Not even Socratic dialogue with them will change their thinking .
Clinton/Russia: @FergusonNews follows the spies and the money from DNC/Clinton/Perkins Coie/Fusion GPS, to Steele/Cambridge University/Australia House, to Italy, to Moscow. Join us for our three-part special investigation starting Monday.
Fixed it.
Exsanguination! Let the dopey bustards bleed to death!
I thought the ABC boss told SloMo that he had stopped this silly episode.
Obviously 7-Nilligan has told him to get back in his box.
I have no idea why the ABC’s getting publicity yet again on the Cat.
I have not voluntarily watched the ABC in more than twenty years. I do sometimes listen to it when on long drives while trying to pick up the next commercial station, which usually means a little bit of News24 or RN, but mostly the much saner local ABC stations, with presenters no-one’s ever heard of; not a lesbian activist or soy-boy bugman among them.
Ok, so almost everyone at the ABC’s a liar, just as they were when I stopped listening to their lies decades ago? Some startling news there……indeed.
The Alan Jones / Mike Carlton / 4 Corners/ Chris Masters / Morag Ramsey fiasco from back then…
“No wonder the ABC board wrote off the public money poured into this vengeful project by the nomenklatura. The result is no credit to its author, its publishers and the two newspapers that featured the most salacious bits.” Fairfax, of course.
And the Cat is still giving the ABC free publicity? WTF.
a little bit of News24 or RN, but mostly the much saner local ABC stations, with presenters no-one’s ever heard of; not a lesbian activist or soy-boy bugman among them.
There was the ABC woman in Coffs Harbour who joined the local indigenes to prevent Jacinta Price from speaking there, and had to issue a grovelling on air apology?
If you are asking me to choose, then I would have to say that QANON has more credibility than 4Corners.
I would also say that I would rather be punched in the head than kicked in the plumbs.
I was going to check on all my past friends for their personal and political beliefs, just in case. Then I invented the friend-o-meter app. The algorithm assesses, equates and cancels old friends. So if you knew Bob Gould and Kerry Packer, the meter would be on zero. If for example, you made friends with Comrade Lee Rhiannon ( and who doesn’t want to?) you need to be pals with Bob Katter. Send $20 for more information and a free trial.
Boambee. Yeah, well I always avoid the NSW coast when going south….preferring the much more scenic Goondiwindi , St George or Cunnamulla route; the real Australia still….full of blokes like the following….
‘And an answer came directed in a writing unexpected,
(And I think the same was written with a thumb-nail dipped in tar)
‘Twas his shearing mate who wrote it, and verbatim I will quote it:
‘Clancy’s gone to Queensland droving, and we don’t know where he are.”
Coffs is too close to Byron Bay and Glebe for my liking. Far too close.
Strange they go after a QAnon as a loopie, but treat a suicidal spiral-scratching fantasist as a demigod.
duncanm (1.59pm) When I was a kid I lived just down the road from the hugest mental hospital in Sydney. My primary school was literally just across the street from it, and we used to play various sports on the vast hospital grounds.
Anyhow, on weekends my mates and I sometimes went to watch the antics of the inmates. There’d be guys claiming to be Superman, climbing wire fences and jumping off in futile attempts to fly; other times making gorilla noises (nah, not Adam Goodes’ dad) and assuring all and sundrey they were King Kong.
Ok, so loonies in the loony bin are nuts. We did not try engaging them in rational discourse, nor hold it against them that they were crazy, but simply looked at it as a fantasic hoot. We did not expect any type of consistency in their “thought processes”.
And here we are. The psych hospital is closed these days. The loonies have now been shifted to Ultimo (about 4 ks away), and here you are hoping they’ll get better one day? Really?
FFS, forget it. Nuke them before they start a pandemic!
Orange Grove PS ? Looked like a tough joint.
I used to live up the road from it.. way past the closure of Rozelle, though.
“Is she so deranged that she is completely devoid of self-awareness?”
Yep, most devout lefties are devoid of self awareness, and also a sense of humour but are well endowed with self righteousness and smug sense of self anointed superiority. That is why they are so shattered when they lose and why the best memes come from the right (apart from having so much stupidity and hypocrisy to pick from)
They are quite a miserable bunch by any measure.
And yet they keep ignoring that Acting AG Rosenstein stated publicly on several occasions that no Americans colluded with Russia, but he still refused to end the Mueller witch hunt.
Time for ScoMo to ban their ABC from all press conferences until they remove all the liars and faux journos.
The govt shouldn’t tolerate this from a public business.
Defund their ABC
Reading “their” ABC = the Canberra centric view
Who would measure land area in southern QLD by reference to the ACT?
That Ferguson clip has it all. Contrast cranked up when required to accentuate the shadows and make for dark brooding imagery, slow low rumbling soundtrack to add a sense of unease and finally, the darkly intoning. So much darkly intoning. Bit hard to see how you can come back from a self beclownment like that after the actual facts came out. Bit hard to not derive a smug sense of satisfaction knowing that Tony Jones is chained to her.
Prediction for tonight, expect more of the darkly intoning.
The only way for the government to correct the left leaning of the ABC is to remove the left kidney of each staff member. Extreme cases can be further adjusted by the removal of one testicle. Bet the government does not have the courage to legislate this.