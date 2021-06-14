Super and other government rorts. From the Aust Taxpayers Alliance

Losing over half your life’s earnings to taxes and then being slugged with another 25% on your retirement income is a rough deal. This month, the ATA published our report exposing our superannuation system is in dire straits and provided three simple solutions to give Australians a bigger buffer in their golden years. Policy Researcher Xin Yuan Quek, who assisted Policy Director Emilie Dye, also provided a ‘layman’s terms’ writeup in The Spectator succinctly explaining the situation.