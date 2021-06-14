Swiss voters dodge two bullets + Woke rules at G7

Recently the Swiss had referendums on climate change policies and the use of chemicals in farming. They only just avoided the suite of government proposals to combat climate change with a 51.6% NO vote.

The result was a defeat for the Swiss government which supported the new law that included measures such as increasing a surcharge on car fuel and imposing a levy on flight tickets. The rejection meant it would now be “very difficult” for Switzerland to reach its 2030 goal of cutting carbon emissions to half of their 1990 levels and to be become net neutral on emissions by 2050, Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said. Also rejected was a proposal which would have made Switzerland only the second country in the world to ban artificial pesticides outright, and another proposal to reduce their use by redirecting subsidies to farmers who no longer used the chemicals.

Not far away, the G7 decided to put an end to the demon coal.

“Coal power generation is the single biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions,” the seven nations – the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – said, adding “continued global investment in unabated coal power generation is incompatible with keeping 1.5°C within reach.” “We stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now and we commit now to an end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021,” they said.

Fortunately, investments in coal are likely to be profitable, unlike the RE assets where governments are prepared to “invest” our money. Everyone who is interested in the real world knows that the demand for coal is going to hold up for decades.

The also know that the lights will start flickering in Australia when we lose another coal station or two if we have to depend on RE and storage.

The International Energy Agency is big on putting a stop to coal and gas projects but they speak with two tongues. They recent released a report on the needs for “energy transition minerals” such as lithium, graphite, nickel and rare-earth metals that will rise by 4,200%, 2,500%, 1,900% and 700%, respectively, by 2040 if the current plans for electric vehicles and windmills proceed to fruition.