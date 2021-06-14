Swiss voters dodge two bullets + Woke rules at G7

Posted on June 14, 2021 by Rafe Champion

Recently the Swiss had referendums on climate change policies and the use of chemicals in farming.  They only just avoided the suite of government proposals to combat climate change with a 51.6% NO vote

The result was a defeat for the Swiss government which supported the new law that included measures such as increasing a surcharge on car fuel and imposing a levy on flight tickets.

The rejection meant it would now be “very difficult” for Switzerland to reach its 2030 goal of cutting carbon emissions to half of their 1990 levels and to be become net neutral on emissions by 2050, Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said.

Also rejected was a proposal which would have made Switzerland only the second country in the world to ban artificial pesticides outright, and another proposal to reduce their use by redirecting subsidies to farmers who no longer used the chemicals.

Not far away, the G7 decided to put an end to the demon coal.

“Coal power generation is the single biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions,” the seven nations – the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – said, adding “continued global investment in unabated coal power generation is incompatible with keeping 1.5°C within reach.”

“We stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now and we commit now to an end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021,” they said.

Fortunately, investments in coal are likely to be profitable, unlike the RE assets where governments are prepared to “invest” our money. Everyone who is interested in the real world knows that the demand for coal is going to hold up for decades.

The also  know that the lights will start flickering in Australia when we lose another coal station or two if we have to depend on RE and storage.

Don’t miss the post by Tony from Oz with a link in the second comment.

The International Energy Agency is big on putting a stop to coal and gas projects but they speak with two tongues. They recent released a report on the  needs for “energy transition minerals” such as lithium, graphite, nickel and rare-earth metals that will rise by 4,200%, 2,500%, 1,900% and 700%, respectively, by 2040 if the current plans for electric vehicles and windmills proceed to fruition.

23 Responses to Swiss voters dodge two bullets + Woke rules at G7

  1. Ken S says:
    June 14, 2021 at 3:48 pm

    “We stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now and we commit now to an end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021″

    So then, full steam ahead for existing and new local thermal coal power generation, even after 2021. In fact, go for it – as long as government is not directly supporting. Just what we want actually.

  2. another ian says:
    June 14, 2021 at 3:52 pm

    A series by “Tony in Oz” from Jo Nova’s blog on the future of coal fired power generation

    “Coal Fired Power Dying – Not So Fast – Part Four – SteamH, The Future For Coal Fired Power”

    And A-USC.

    https://papundits.wordpress.com/2021/06/13/coal-fired-power-dying-not-so-fast-part-four-steamh-the-future-for-coal-fired-power/

    Links to the other 3 posts at the end

  3. Ian MacCulloch says:
    June 14, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    What will replace the % of fabric used in clothing etc by such users as North Face and supplied by such mobs as Shell to the said haberdasher?

  4. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 14, 2021 at 3:54 pm

    Ah that explains why the Swiss meteorology office has started to issue dire heat warnings at 25 C. It’s gaslighting.

    “Beating Climate Change Into Our Heads”…Swiss Office Issues Heat Warnings For Days Averaging 25°C! (13 Jun)

    Alex Baur at Weltwoche here reports that the Swiss government “has lowered the minimum temperature” for issuing “heat alerts”.

    “The ‘Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology‘ now issues a heat warning as soon as the daily average temperature reaches 25 degrees,” reports Baur. “The daily alert is meant to remind us of climate change.”

    Got to re-educate the voters on how awfully hot 25 C is.

  5. Mark M says:
    June 14, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    The G7 will end coal energy … right after they all jump on their own individual fossil fuelled jets to get home safely.

    Elitist green, environmental hypocrite incoming …

  6. John A says:
    June 14, 2021 at 4:02 pm

    “Coal power generation is the single biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions,”

    Of course, the statement deliberately omits the important word “electricity” so as to obscure what is really happening.

    Centralised power stations transform stored energy in coal into electricity via the well-known process of external combustion. They do not generate “coal power.”

    Why do we have to explain these things to supposedly intelligent human beings?

  7. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    June 14, 2021 at 4:02 pm

    Its almost funny to watch the poseurs at the G7 fiasco, “Great World Powes “like bankrupt Italy ,Framce following the Third World USA where an elction was blatantly stolen by criminals and a totally corrupt paedophile installed as puppet for the vicious cartel who own Wall Street . Two unelected failed political hacks who supposedly run the b eureaucratic EU , all spouting globalist propaganda,and patting each other. Johnsons wife trying to avoid being groped by the bidenfilth while his wife watched smiling .
    The only ones who looked normal were the Queen and Scomo,the rest were a pack of has beens ,pretending to be world powers.
    The malfunctioning USA still thinks its a world leader the old democrim rino warmongers dont realise te good ole days of throwing tax money and lives of young men at invented political causes are over . America the Gerontocracy ruled by the demented and incontinent.

  8. Eyrie says:
    June 14, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology

    Sounds like it is infested by the same types as our BoM. Scammers all.

  9. Baa Humbug says:
    June 14, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    Simonetta Sommaruga

    Couldn’t possibly be a wymynsys with short hair could it?

  10. Rokdoktor says:
    June 14, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    In regard to the required increases in “energy transition metals” – tell them they’re dreaming…

  11. Matt says:
    June 14, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2021/06/her-majesty-and-the-ignorance-of-the-woke/

    Just days before Her Majesty The Queen celebrates her first Official Birthday after the passing of her liegeman of life and limb, Prince Philip, woke ideologues at Oxford University’s Magdalen College have maliciously smeared our nonagenarian sovereign as a racist and announced the removal of the royal portrait from the college’s Middle Common Room.

    American PhD student Matthew Katzman, who tabled the motion, declared that this latest example of cancel culture insanity was necessary to make Magdalen a “welcome, neutral place for all members”, disparaging the sovereign’s image as an offensive symbol of “recent colonial history”. The announcement triggered predictable outpourings of woke bile from fringe academics like Birmingham City University’s professor of black studies Kehinde Andrews, who defamed the Queen as the “number one symbol of white supremacy” in the world.

    But unlike comically ideological professors from third-rate universities who equate Churchill with Hitler and the privileged white son of a multi-millionaire American lawyer, the Queen has done far more to promote decolonisation and racial equality than almost any other leader in world history. The transformation of the British Empire into the Commonwealth of Nations as a free association of equal, sovereign nation-states, including the peaceful transition of seventeen former British colonies into independent republics during the Queen’s reign, speaks for itself. It was she who signed into law the 1980s legislation that achieved the patriation of judicial and legislative powers from the British Parliament and Privy Council to the legislatures and courts of Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

    As for the despicable imputation of racism levelled against the Queen and Royal Family, it is here that Katzman and the other anonymous Oxford postgraduates who voted for this motion reveal their ahistorical ignorance and simultaneously cast doubt on the intellectual quality of today’s Oxford entrants.

    Having appointed Major Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah as the first black equerry in the history of the royal household in 2017, obvious examples of the Queen’s commitment to racial equality can be found far earlier in her reign. In 1961, it was the Queen who insisted upon visiting newly independent Ghana against the advice of her British ministers, defying the threat of terrorist bombings to ensure that country’s continued membership of the Commonwealth. The famous image of the Queen dancing with President Kwame Nkrumah elegantly captured the spirit of the Commonwealth as an association of sovereign equals, averting the risk of the Commonwealth receding into an all-white club. That deft act of statecraft has also been widely credited with preventing Ghana from falling under Soviet domination during the Cold War.

    When African-Americans were denied the right to vote in US elections and racial segregation remained the norm, the Queen was linking arms and dancing with Ghana’s black president who had been her colonial subject just a few years earlier. Unsurprisingly the Queen would go on to develop a warm relationship with South Africa’s Nelson Mandela, reportedly one of the few people she allowed to address her by her first name. Only the amoebic prejudice of a woke American leftist like Katzman would overlook such obvious evidence of the Queen’s belief in human rights.

    Insistent and uncompromising on the principle of racial equality, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney described the Queen as a formidable behind-the-scenes force in ending apartheid in South Africa. When confronted with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s reluctance to support comprehensive economic sanctions against the white regime, the Queen resorted to constitutional brinkmanship and threatened to cancel her weekly Tuesday morning audience to pressure the Thatcher Government to fall into line with the 48 other, mostly black, Commonwealth leaders and support the sanctions.

    Elsewhere the Queen and royals are rightly acknowledged for their efforts to promote racial harmony. When in New Zealand, the Queen wears a traditional Maori korowai and is seen by the Maori population as a guarantor of their rights under the Treaty of Waitangi. The Queen’s actions vindicate that view: she has met the Maori King on multiple occasions and personally signed the Waikato Raupatu Claims Settlement Act 1995 into law to apologise for the 1863 invasion of lands belonging to the Tainui people.

    Outside the bubble of woke white privilege, people of colour worldwide deeply respect the Queen. Look no further than the fact that 12 out of 16 Commonwealth realms where the Queen is sovereign are black-majority nations in the Caribbean and the Pacific. Indigenous peoples in Australia, Canada and New Zealand are frequently the most devoted of monarchists, seeing the Crown as an honest counterweight against the excesses of local officials. Australia’s first indigenous senator, Neville Bonner, was a leading monarchist campaigner in the 1990s. Sierra Leoneans clamoured for the Queen’s return in the 2000s after British military intervention successfully ended a decades-long civil war there.

    By contrast, white supremacists have a long and ugly history of anti-monarchy activism. Australian republicanism traces its origins to the late 1800s when a federated republic was seen as the best way to implement the White Australia Policy in the face of opposition from Whitehall, which saw the policy as a threat to the multiracial character of the British Empire and then-warming relations with Japan. The South African National Party under Hendrik Verwoerd engineered a narrow referendum majority in 1960 in favour of replacing The Queen with an apartheid republic after gerrymandering the electorate by abolishing the franchise for the coloured population and campaigning on a platform of Ons republieknou, om Suid-Afrika blank te hou (“Our republic now, to keep South Africa white”). As recently as the 2000s, republicans have openly racially vilified leading monarchist, Professor David Flint, as a “perma-tanned Indonesian-born blow-in”.

    Remembering that colonialism is the practice of imposing foreign political control and norms on another country, ironically the only recent example of colonialism in action is the smug and uninformed Katzman’s importation of toxic woke lunatic left ideology from his dysfunctional American homeland into the ancient tranquil environs of Oxford, and his arrogant insistence that his British hosts should hide from public view their head of state and the world’s most respected leader. Left-wing activists must cease mindlessly plagiarising the rhetoric of their American counterparts and desist from using people of colour as the ideological battering rams of their Anglophobic republican agenda.

  12. Fat Tony says:
    June 14, 2021 at 5:02 pm

    Pretty simple really – coal-fired power stations are a long-established industry. The elitist thieves can’t put their sticky fingers into that pie.

    However, all this “RE” crap is new and is being forced onto populations around the world – the elitist thieves have this one well and truly in their pockets.

  13. min says:
    June 14, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    Japan who are the moment is building how many coal fired power stations ? What do they intend to use for energy if they support the G7 resolutions ?

  14. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    June 14, 2021 at 5:53 pm

    Baa Humbug says at 4:23 pm:

    ” Simonetta Sommaruga

    Couldn’t possibly be a wymynsys with short hair could it?”

    I thought it was “sensible hair and short boots” … or something like that.

  15. gary says:
    June 14, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    Australia needs the Swiss system of Direct Democracy to allow voters to veto inappropriate government legislation. Doing so would make the country wealthier, stronger and fairer.

  16. Ken S says:
    June 14, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    Thanks for that Quadrant Article Matt.

  17. Chrism says:
    June 14, 2021 at 6:10 pm

    the Swiss since at least 1220 have had a direct vote by the citzenry to ratify decisions at a local government level and then throught the 19th century took that ability to a national level : strangely, in terms of national referendums Australia is number 2 – but we only have the elites choosing the question : the Swiss can have government or the people (by petition) ask questions at a referendum that then (with some wriggle room) become law if passed

    I have written many, many times to our betters in the editorial dept at The Oz to no avail, suggesting that direct democracy – like nuclear energy – is powerful, safe and an excellent idea

    it is very safe and the Swiss are the better for it, the Aust parliament has had a number of Senate hearings but they always resile from recommending it because, well the obvious effect it would have on their power, esteem and relevance

    Imagine if in Danistan we could propose a vote about lockdan … freeing ourselves, shock, quelle horreur

    George Williams pointed out that there are 2 councils that have some direct democracy in Aust, and that all parties have had it as policy at various times but as soon as in power quietly drop it

    It increases voter interest in government and leads to better decisions by far, by far

    It will never happen because why would you give up your chance to impress in a North Face jacket with fear and gloom if you could be subject to a plebiscite that trashed your reputation ….

    It would be the best thing that ever happened to Australia – instead of bitching on twitter – we could propose eg ceasing govt funding for the ABC to be replaced by advertising or making it owned by whoever wanted it & then if there were sufficient petition umbers itr would be put to the vote ….

    the detractors use the cost of referendums … 50 -200 M$ to suggest we cant afford it

    great opportunity for Doomlord to make a snappy blockchain voting app we can use to vote for stuff …

  18. Nebia Hill says:
    June 14, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    “the seven nations – the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan said, adding “continued global investment in unabated coal power generation is incompatible with keeping 1.5°C within reach.””

    But not the “third world “country that puts rovers on Mars.

    The seven nations – and Australia –

    ” First rate countries led by second rate people”

    Again I say.

    “Enjoy the decline fellow citizens…”

  19. Colonel Crispin Berka says:
    June 14, 2021 at 6:25 pm

    They only just avoided the suite of government proposals to combat climate change with a 51.6% NO vote.

    Wait…late breaking update…we’re just hearing this…
    …a Saint Bernard holding a port barrel full of 6000 votes for Günter Biden has just turned up at the tabulation office at 4am local time…

  20. Roger says:
    June 14, 2021 at 6:54 pm

    “Coal power generation is the single biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions,” the seven nations – the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – said, adding “continued global investment in unabated coal power generation is incompatible with keeping 1.5°C within reach.”

    The lower troposphere is colder now than it was in 1980.

    The earth is not warming; it’s cooling.

    The sun, not human activity, is the decisive factor in determining our climate.

    Cui bono?

  21. Xenophon says:
    June 14, 2021 at 7:32 pm

    There’s some interesting science around some of these issues. For example quite a few advanced programs working on battery tech that is based on common minerals like magnesium. And then there is the bioengineering wave that’s coming. No real need to be so pessimistic. (None of us was that keen on the grit that we used to eat from stream trains as I recall)

  22. Rafe Champion says:
    June 14, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    No need to be pessimistic indeed, we have enough coal to last for hundreds of years.

  23. Squirrel says:
    June 14, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    Great news from Switzerland, particularly bearing in mind that it is a nation which surely has much less to lose from the prescriptions of the climate change zealots than Australia.

    Australian politicians who are not yet completely intoxicated with the climate change Kool-aid might note what happens when people are given a real choice on these issues.

