Swiss voters dodge two bullets + Woke rules at G7

Recently the Swiss had referendums on climate change policies and the use of chemicals in farming. They only just avoided the suite of government proposals to combat climate change with a 51.6% NO vote.
The result was a defeat for the Swiss government which supported the new law that included measures such as increasing a surcharge on car fuel and imposing a levy on flight tickets.
The rejection meant it would now be “very difficult” for Switzerland to reach its 2030 goal of cutting carbon emissions to half of their 1990 levels and to be become net neutral on emissions by 2050, Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said.
Also rejected was a proposal which would have made Switzerland only the second country in the world to ban artificial pesticides outright, and another proposal to reduce their use by redirecting subsidies to farmers who no longer used the chemicals.
Not far away, the G7 decided to put an end to the demon coal.
“Coal power generation is the single biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions,” the seven nations – the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – said, adding “continued global investment in unabated coal power generation is incompatible with keeping 1.5°C within reach.”
“We stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now and we commit now to an end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021,” they said.
Fortunately, investments in coal are likely to be profitable, unlike the RE assets where governments are prepared to “invest” our money. Everyone who is interested in the real world knows that the demand for coal is going to hold up for decades.
The also know that the lights will start flickering in Australia when we lose another coal station or two if we have to depend on RE and storage.
Don’t miss the post by Tony from Oz with a link in the second comment.
The International Energy Agency is big on putting a stop to coal and gas projects but they speak with two tongues. They recent released a report on the needs for “energy transition minerals” such as lithium, graphite, nickel and rare-earth metals that will rise by 4,200%, 2,500%, 1,900% and 700%, respectively, by 2040 if the current plans for electric vehicles and windmills proceed to fruition.
So then, full steam ahead for existing and new local thermal coal power generation, even after 2021. In fact, go for it – as long as government is not directly supporting. Just what we want actually.
A series by “Tony in Oz” from Jo Nova’s blog on the future of coal fired power generation
“Coal Fired Power Dying – Not So Fast – Part Four – SteamH, The Future For Coal Fired Power”
And A-USC.
https://papundits.wordpress.com/2021/06/13/coal-fired-power-dying-not-so-fast-part-four-steamh-the-future-for-coal-fired-power/
Links to the other 3 posts at the end
What will replace the % of fabric used in clothing etc by such users as North Face and supplied by such mobs as Shell to the said haberdasher?
Ah that explains why the Swiss meteorology office has started to issue dire heat warnings at 25 C. It’s gaslighting.
“Beating Climate Change Into Our Heads”…Swiss Office Issues Heat Warnings For Days Averaging 25°C! (13 Jun)
Got to re-educate the voters on how awfully hot 25 C is.
The G7 will end coal energy … right after they all jump on their own individual fossil fuelled jets to get home safely.
Elitist green, environmental hypocrite incoming …
Of course, the statement deliberately omits the important word “electricity” so as to obscure what is really happening.
Centralised power stations transform stored energy in coal into electricity via the well-known process of external combustion. They do not generate “coal power.”
Why do we have to explain these things to supposedly intelligent human beings?
Its almost funny to watch the poseurs at the G7 fiasco, “Great World Powes “like bankrupt Italy ,Framce following the Third World USA where an elction was blatantly stolen by criminals and a totally corrupt paedophile installed as puppet for the vicious cartel who own Wall Street . Two unelected failed political hacks who supposedly run the b eureaucratic EU , all spouting globalist propaganda,and patting each other. Johnsons wife trying to avoid being groped by the bidenfilth while his wife watched smiling .
The only ones who looked normal were the Queen and Scomo,the rest were a pack of has beens ,pretending to be world powers.
The malfunctioning USA still thinks its a world leader the old democrim rino warmongers dont realise te good ole days of throwing tax money and lives of young men at invented political causes are over . America the Gerontocracy ruled by the demented and incontinent.
Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology
Sounds like it is infested by the same types as our BoM. Scammers all.
Couldn’t possibly be a wymynsys with short hair could it?
In regard to the required increases in “energy transition metals” – tell them they’re dreaming…
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2021/06/her-majesty-and-the-ignorance-of-the-woke/
Pretty simple really – coal-fired power stations are a long-established industry. The elitist thieves can’t put their sticky fingers into that pie.
However, all this “RE” crap is new and is being forced onto populations around the world – the elitist thieves have this one well and truly in their pockets.
Japan who are the moment is building how many coal fired power stations ? What do they intend to use for energy if they support the G7 resolutions ?
Baa Humbug says at 4:23 pm:
I thought it was “sensible hair and short boots” … or something like that.
Australia needs the Swiss system of Direct Democracy to allow voters to veto inappropriate government legislation. Doing so would make the country wealthier, stronger and fairer.
Thanks for that Quadrant Article Matt.
the Swiss since at least 1220 have had a direct vote by the citzenry to ratify decisions at a local government level and then throught the 19th century took that ability to a national level : strangely, in terms of national referendums Australia is number 2 – but we only have the elites choosing the question : the Swiss can have government or the people (by petition) ask questions at a referendum that then (with some wriggle room) become law if passed
I have written many, many times to our betters in the editorial dept at The Oz to no avail, suggesting that direct democracy – like nuclear energy – is powerful, safe and an excellent idea
it is very safe and the Swiss are the better for it, the Aust parliament has had a number of Senate hearings but they always resile from recommending it because, well the obvious effect it would have on their power, esteem and relevance
Imagine if in Danistan we could propose a vote about lockdan … freeing ourselves, shock, quelle horreur
George Williams pointed out that there are 2 councils that have some direct democracy in Aust, and that all parties have had it as policy at various times but as soon as in power quietly drop it
It increases voter interest in government and leads to better decisions by far, by far
It will never happen because why would you give up your chance to impress in a North Face jacket with fear and gloom if you could be subject to a plebiscite that trashed your reputation ….
It would be the best thing that ever happened to Australia – instead of bitching on twitter – we could propose eg ceasing govt funding for the ABC to be replaced by advertising or making it owned by whoever wanted it & then if there were sufficient petition umbers itr would be put to the vote ….
the detractors use the cost of referendums … 50 -200 M$ to suggest we cant afford it
great opportunity for Doomlord to make a snappy blockchain voting app we can use to vote for stuff …
But not the “third world “country that puts rovers on Mars.
The seven nations – and Australia –
Again I say.
Wait…late breaking update…we’re just hearing this…
…a Saint Bernard holding a port barrel full of 6000 votes for Günter Biden has just turned up at the tabulation office at 4am local time…
The lower troposphere is colder now than it was in 1980.
The earth is not warming; it’s cooling.
The sun, not human activity, is the decisive factor in determining our climate.
Cui bono?
There’s some interesting science around some of these issues. For example quite a few advanced programs working on battery tech that is based on common minerals like magnesium. And then there is the bioengineering wave that’s coming. No real need to be so pessimistic. (None of us was that keen on the grit that we used to eat from stream trains as I recall)
No need to be pessimistic indeed, we have enough coal to last for hundreds of years.
Great news from Switzerland, particularly bearing in mind that it is a nation which surely has much less to lose from the prescriptions of the climate change zealots than Australia.
Australian politicians who are not yet completely intoxicated with the climate change Kool-aid might note what happens when people are given a real choice on these issues.