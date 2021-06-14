The absolute void of any discussion on Ivermectin

Bits and pieces just like this keep pouring through my inbox: ‘We Made a Big Mistake’ — COVID Vaccine Spike Protein Travels From Injection Site, Can Cause Organ Damage.

All this is beyond my expertise, but there are lots like it.

Meanwhile, no one in the media, no matter how supposedly on the conservative side of things, ever says a word about Ivermectin. And even though I am aware that the various “vaccines” were developed at the instigation of Donald Trump, whose judgment I normally trust, there are lots of issues that need to be raised and as many questions that need an answer.

But really, why does no one ask about Ivermectin or say a word in public even though there are article like this within easy reach? – A five-day course of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 may reduce the duration of illness, dated February 2021, [“Int J Infect Dis. 2021 Feb;103:214-216. doi: 10.1016/j.ijid.2020.11.191. Epub 2020 Dec 2.”]

PLUS LET ME ADD THIS: Aside from the damage to our health, there is the damage to out economies: The Number of Small Businesses Destroyed by COVID Lockdowns Will ASTOUND You.

COVID shutdowns championed by U.S. governors and D.C. bureaucrats are responsible for destroying nearly 40% of small businesses since the virus was unleashed on the world—and we know now that it was for little to no damned good reason. A study by the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences revealed recently that shutdown orders made little to no difference in COVID’s impact….

While bureaucrats gave Walmart, Costco, Lowe’s, and other big-box stores “essential” status, allowing them to stay open during the COVID pandemic, 38.9% of America’s small businesses, the providers of most of the country’s jobs, were forced to close based on fear, hackneyed social-distancing rules, early ignorance about transmission, and an insatiable desire by governors to micromanage the affairs of men. In short, small businesses could have operated the entire time, exactly like big-box stores did, had it not been for tyrants in statehouses and mayor’s offices around the country destroying lives in the name of “science.”

The questions keep multiplying while every answer we get seems unable to deal with the issues raised.