The absolute void of any discussion on Ivermectin

Bits and pieces just like this keep pouring through my inbox: ‘We Made a Big Mistake’ — COVID Vaccine Spike Protein Travels From Injection Site, Can Cause Organ Damage.
All this is beyond my expertise, but there are lots like it.
Meanwhile, no one in the media, no matter how supposedly on the conservative side of things, ever says a word about Ivermectin. And even though I am aware that the various “vaccines” were developed at the instigation of Donald Trump, whose judgment I normally trust, there are lots of issues that need to be raised and as many questions that need an answer.
But really, why does no one ask about Ivermectin or say a word in public even though there are article like this within easy reach? – A five-day course of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 may reduce the duration of illness, dated February 2021, [“Int J Infect Dis. 2021 Feb;103:214-216. doi: 10.1016/j.ijid.2020.11.191. Epub 2020 Dec 2.”]
PLUS LET ME ADD THIS: Aside from the damage to our health, there is the damage to out economies: The Number of Small Businesses Destroyed by COVID Lockdowns Will ASTOUND You.
COVID shutdowns championed by U.S. governors and D.C. bureaucrats are responsible for destroying nearly 40% of small businesses since the virus was unleashed on the world—and we know now that it was for little to no damned good reason. A study by the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences revealed recently that shutdown orders made little to no difference in COVID’s impact….
While bureaucrats gave Walmart, Costco, Lowe’s, and other big-box stores “essential” status, allowing them to stay open during the COVID pandemic, 38.9% of America’s small businesses, the providers of most of the country’s jobs, were forced to close based on fear, hackneyed social-distancing rules, early ignorance about transmission, and an insatiable desire by governors to micromanage the affairs of men.
In short, small businesses could have operated the entire time, exactly like big-box stores did, had it not been for tyrants in statehouses and mayor’s offices around the country destroying lives in the name of “science.”
The questions keep multiplying while every answer we get seems unable to deal with the issues raised.
I tried to observe, in reader comments in ‘The Australian’, that India’s experience by region with Ivermectin and with vaccination would repay some study. Not wildly irresponsible, one would think. However the comment was rejected. I suspect the mere use of the work Ivermectin triggers filters on many websites. Why? In some cases that’s obvious vested interest. But in general discussion, it’s puzzling (at least to me).
Firstly, the authors themselves note ‘Although the study sample was too small (n = 72) to draw any solid conclusions.’
But what does the study actually show:
Any reduction in hospitalisation?
The mean duration of hospitalization after treatment was 9.7 days (95% confidence interval (CI) 8.1–11.0 days) in the placebo group, 10.1 days (95% CI 8.5–11.8 days) in the ivermectin + doxycycline group, and 9.6 days (95% CI 7.7–11.7 days) in the ivermectin alone group (p = 0.93).
What about symptoms?
Of note, these changes were not statistically significant for fever (p = 0.35 and p = 0.09), cough (p = 0.18 and p = 0.23), or sore throat (p = 0.35 and p = 0.09) in the ivermectin + doxycycline and the 5-day ivermectin groups when compared with placebo.
So what did it show?
The mean duration to viral clearance was 9.7 days (95% CI 7.8–11.8 days) for the 5-day ivermectin arm (p = 0.02), 11.5 days (95% CI 9.8–13.2 days) for the ivermectin + doxycycline (p = 0.27) arm, and 12.7 days (95% CI 11.3–14.2 days) for the placebo group.
So it resulted in 3 days earlier viral clearance, which didn’t impact on symptoms or hospitalisation.
I have made much the same comment in The Australian twice and been rejected both times.
Steve you might find this website to be useful:
link.
It lists every published trial on ivermectin as a therapeutic for Covid. It also has a meta analysis of all trials which updates every time a new paper is published. And it has links to a bunch of other possible therapeutics such as thedrugwhichshallnotbenamed. I’m quite familiar with the literature of the randomised controlled trials on that latter drug and it seems to me to have been proven conclusively as an effective treatment when used early or for prophylaxis at a suitable dosage. It might even have some benefit when used later (but not for patients already on ventilators), but that is less conclusive. I’m left wondering what standard of proof is required for agencies such as the TGA to approve its use as a therapeutic. Hopefully the WEHI’s Covid Shield trial will come up with a strong result but we won’t know about that st least until the end of the year.
3.7 Billion doses of Ivermectin have only 16 attributed deaths.
Quaccines exceed that already.
And, to quote the politicians, “if it saves one life”, why aren’t they pumping Ivermectin out?
funny about that!
The Aussie media’s refusal to even allow the word “ivermectin” to be uttered tells us something’s going on.
There are hints here and there that people in the USA are waking up from woke and other interventions in their lives. It’ll be interesting to see how things unfold over the next couple of months.
Bret Weinsteins podcast Dark Horse has covered Invermectin quite a bit in past week.
“Conspiracy theory” is widely acknowledged to be a loaded term. Politicians use it to mock and dismiss allegations against them, while philosophers and political scientists warn that it could be used as a rhetorical weapon to pathologize dissent.
Today it goes far beyond mere monetary interest like when ones ultimate media employer is a director for GSK , its more on the lines of the Holodomor denial practiced by our media in the 1930’s because its just RightGroupThink…to be otherwise would be committing a Thoughtcrime.
On a personal level along with regular ivermectin prophylactically, I now practice the mask mandate & other measures rigorously not because of anything that Brett Sutton might advocate out of fear of a corona virus that somehow got spliced with a spike protein that its now being claimed, the PRC was fine tuning on the Uighurs a few years back, but rather because of the as yet undebunked observation with no conventual scientific explanation of why mRNA vaxs, like the pfizer & moderna versions are continuingly being associated with, as one speculative explanation has it. of [non ferrous] ”magnetism …. There is no material available in such a small amount that can be injected and cause what we are seeing. The magnetism is being caused by the vax re-programming your DNA (and it has to be exactly that, they are lying if they say otherwise – ) the vax re-programs people to have a literal iron spike be part of the normal internal structure of of many cells, if not all cells eventually”
As Sherlock might well ask, ”why isn’t any watchdog barking?”
Hoo boy, we have a live one here. Who needs Bird when loons like this run free on the Cat?
I have also had numerous comments re ivermectin rejected by The Australian. Once, I wrote just the word and nothing else. Once, I wrote about a Professor Ivor McTyne. All rejected.
What do they fear?
It would be very much in drug companies’ interest both to squelch stories about vaccines going wrong and to squelch stories about a cheap drug being an effective treatment. But somehow our “anti-capitalist” media are happy to do the work of Big Pharma? Or are they just too busy trying to wreck the lives and reputations of any prominent conservatives?
There will be more tyranny now that the so-called “Delta variant” is supposedly making the rounds, and I suspect that the citizenry won’t put up with another round of tyranny.
m0nty says:
June 14, 2021 at 11:10 pm
The magnetism is being caused by the vax re-programming your DNA
Hoo boy, we have a live one here. Who needs Bird when loons like this run free on the Cat?
Fuck off you fascist prick – you shouldn’t be allowed on here, along with your mate numberwang
Still getting a woody thinking about shooting people lined up on the side of a ditch?
The Australian “citizenry” will be either ‘heels up’ or touching their toes with their pants down.
Then:
Now: