“Criminally negligent”

That’s how she describes those who fail to provide Ivermectin to Covid patients. This is a doctor in Zimbabwe. This is what the caption under the video is:

Reflecting on ivermectin use in Zimbabwe, Dr Jackie Stone describes how covid-19 is now under control and everyone has the drug in their home medicine cupboard.

The major issue is why Ivermectin is so verboten that no one is even allowed to discuss it, and in some places even allowed to prescribe it. If it actually works, and eventually is seen to work, criminal negligence will be exactly the right word to describe those who have stood in the way of prescribing Ivermectin to Covid patients.

And it is astonishing how hysterical some people become when Ivermectin or HCQ are discussed. Why these medications are so outside the bounds of discourse is beyond reason.

AND THIS: Which provides an explanation, of sorts, of why Ivermectin is forbidden since it would make authorisation of experimental vaccines illegal!

As Bret says, we don’t even have a term as yet that would capture the depravity of withholding an effective (and very cheap) medication so that another product can be put on the market instead.

13 Responses to “Criminally negligent”

  1. m0nty says:
    June 15, 2021 at 10:23 pm

    Zimbabwe warns over rogue COVID-19 medical doctor

    HARARE, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) on Friday warned over the illegal practice of one Jacqueline Carey Stone, who is allegedly treating COVID-19 patients using unregistered medicines.

    In a statement, the MDPCZ said the public should be wary of Stone’s practice, as she does not have a valid license to practice as a medical professional in the country.

    “The premises at which she is treating COVID-19 patients have not been registered for purposes of medical practice and thus posing a health risk to the public.

    “She is putting the lives of the public at risk by treating the patients with unregistered medicines including medicines for animal use,” the MDPCZ said.

    It added that Stone is conducting clinical trials without the full approval of the Research Council of Zimbabwe, and is also working with unregistered persons to dispense and counsel patients.

    “MDPCZ will not allow any registered medical practitioner to offer unsafe treatment to the public of Zimbabwe,” said the body that regulates the practice of medicine and dentistry in the country.

    Zimbabwe is in the grip of a resurging COVID-19 pandemic. The death toll has risen phenomenally since the beginning of this month and now stands at 917 out of the 30,047 COVID-19 infections that have been recorded in the country since last March.

  2. Dot says:
    June 15, 2021 at 10:25 pm

    “She is putting the lives of the public at risk by treating the patients with unregistered medicines including medicines for animal use,” the MDPCZ said.

    No monty, no drugs used in animals ever get used in humans, do they?

    You freakin’ genius.

  3. m0nty says:
    June 15, 2021 at 10:29 pm

    She got kicked out of the medical profession in Zimbabwe.

    There are a series of video lectures given to the public by Stone, that have been widely shared on social media in Zimbabwe where she is advocating a combination of nebulised nano silver, ivermectin and doxycycline, to be given at home.

    Nebulised nano silver LOL. What next, blood of newt?

  4. m0nty says:
    June 15, 2021 at 10:32 pm

    Nebulised nano silver is used in antibacterial sprays. She might as well be injecting people with bleach or shining ultraviolet light up their orts.

  5. Steve trickler says:
    June 15, 2021 at 10:48 pm

    MDPCZ offer no names to trace back on approving this press release. A freaking honest news agency would have done this…oh wait.

  6. Timothy Neilson says:
    June 15, 2021 at 10:58 pm

    She got kicked out of the medical profession in Zimbabwe.
    m0nty you fat idiot.
    When she’s advocating for something that the establishment disapprove of, it’s hardly a valid refutation to point out that the establishment have rejected her because she was advocating for that very thing.

  7. Timothy Neilson says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:00 pm

    m0nty, why don’t you vilify Barry Marshall because the establishment rejected his views on what causes ulcers?

  8. Shane says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:05 pm

    Good to see mOnty doesn’t let mere observations of clinical outcomes cloud the practice of duly authorised & highly profitable medical science….

  9. Dot says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:09 pm

    She got kicked out of the medical profession in Zimbabwe.

    Ah yes, the reputable Zimbabwean govt.

  10. FlyingPigs says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:10 pm

    m0nty = montezumas revenge = dose of the shits

  11. BrettW says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:25 pm

    Got news for Monty. She is not the only Dr in the world recommending HCQ. Good to see the article is from Xinhua.

  12. m0nty says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:27 pm

    m0nty, why don’t you vilify Barry Marshall because the establishment rejected his views on what causes ulcers?

    This lady is not a misunderstood genius. She is on a level with the local witch doctor.

  13. Rex Anger says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:34 pm

    m0nty, why don’t you vilify Barry Marshall because the establishment rejected his views on what causes ulcers?

    This lady is not a misunderstood genius. She is on a level with the local witch doctor.

    m0nty, translated: Because she is advocating a medical treatment regime I have been programmed to abhor and ordered to discredit. Because Orange Man Bad or something.

    Hail Dan!

