David Bidstrup guest post. The deadly disease rolls on

This is a quick update on the “deadly disease” that is ravaging the country.
In 2 weeks or so we will be halfway through 2021 and the Covid death count for the year so far stands at one, (see red line on chart). There have been two deaths that have been confirmed as vaccine related.
3,818,588 tests have been done since January 1 to identify 1,837 cases, (see blue line on chart), and if a conservative cost of $100 per test is used it has cost us, the taxpayers, $207,871.00 to identify each case. Note that a case does not mean the person is unwell.
In the 164 days since January 1 there have been 2,460 deaths from suicide and road fatalities, using average annual figures of 15 per day. That is the black horizontal line on the chart below.
Is this value for money? Should we be just saying no?
So the cost to identify each case is $207,871.00, what is the benefit?
Is there a suggestion that the single death might have been averted if there was more testing – like testing for everyone, at a cost of ……?
Tips for how to make a vaccine “as mandatory as you can possibly make it”?
They’re mad. They’re sick. They’re f**ng tyrants and the sheeple lap up their tyranny.
Off topic, but relevant: Who recalls the Y2K ‘bug’ that was going to trigger the rise of the machines and a battle for the survival of the human race? How much was spent avoiding that certain apocalypse? Were there any consequences to that mass delusion? None?
When the elites do not fear the voters; fear the consequences of exceeding the responsibilities given them, restraint becomes a quaint concept found only in a yellowed dictionary.
Fear is the most powerful human motivator.
Mass civil disobedience