David Bidstrup guest post. The deadly disease rolls on

This is a quick update on the “deadly disease” that is ravaging the country.

In 2 weeks or so we will be halfway through 2021 and the Covid death count for the year so far stands at one, (see red line on chart). There have been two deaths that have been confirmed as vaccine related.

3,818,588 tests have been done since January 1 to identify 1,837 cases, (see blue line on chart), and if a conservative cost of $100 per test is used it has cost us, the taxpayers, $207,871.00 to identify each case. Note that a case does not mean the person is unwell.

In the 164 days since January 1 there have been 2,460 deaths from suicide and road fatalities, using average annual figures of 15 per day. That is the black horizontal line on the chart below.

Is this value for money? Should we be just saying no?