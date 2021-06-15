At what point do these pronouncements become market manipulation? https://t.co/mCinMtvh9H
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 14, 2021
At what point do these pronouncements become market manipulation? https://t.co/mCinMtvh9H
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 14, 2021
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
I despise racists, I despise anti-semites, and I despise vapid poseurs who support terrorist barbarians against the civilised, yet who themselves enjoy the benefits of civilisation.
What sort of Ponzi scam investment can be manipulated that much by one man? Certainly not one that is going to replace government issued currency.
The first tweet was manipulation. Let alone the the 3rd and 4th.
Checkout the Vegas hyperloop to see a snake oil salesman in action
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbI31x3FpS0
Dog Money!
Bitser of a dog.
Yes, Chris.
Ho, ho….the Elon is talking his book.
Market manipulation is all that keeps Tesla afloat.
Hard to not admire Musk though.
Duh!
Bitcoin is not regulated like a securities market. Nor does it require it.
At what point do people realise Elon Musk is an actor and everything to do with him is fake? FMD
Show us some more of your space rockets bro! LOL
Right now it looks like a Ponzi. It is only 13 years old remember and has experienced incredible volatility. In ten years time it will be a different beast altogether and the Elon Musks of the world will have no influence whatsoever.
The one that came back to earth after it had flown, and landed perfectly perpendicular. That was my favourite rocket.
K2: June 15, 2021 at 9:26 pm
Agreed.
Remember how ratty and spiteful Musk got when HIS idea wasn’t used to rescue the kids in Thailand. Psycho.
The Thai cave rescue of the “soccer kids” was absurd and obviously fake. To anyone with a functioning brain.
LOL m8 u fucken wat?
It is inevitable that bitcoin will be volatile and react to news both good and bad. There are huge numbers of people that don’t understand it at all and got in to make a quick killing, having seen the price go up relentlessly over the last year or so. As soon as this run stalls they panic sell, causing large swings. Old timers just yawn, having seen this all dozens of times before, including a famous 99.5% drop in price 10 or so years ago.
This is actually a good thing. The volatility tends to drive out people who are only speculating and aren’t in it for the world changing aspect of it. Thus early adopters – those that believe in its potential – stand to make the most gains. As some wag said: ‘People buy bitcoin at the price they deserve’.
Truth is, volatility is way, way down over time and as the market gets larger it will be more difficult for influential people to affect the price. Already it is only a few people like Elon who can really affect the price and even then only temporarily.