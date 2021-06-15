Lockdown is for the little people

Pleasure to have the Australian Prime Minister and his team for lunch this weekend 🇦🇺 #G7Summit2021 pic.twitter.com/mLJ3dJUuhI
— Jamaica Inn (@jamaicainn) June 13, 2021
Liberty Quote
Indeed, it is probably no exaggeration to say that economics developed mainly as the outcome of the investigation and refutation of successive Utopian proposals – if by “Utopian” we mean proposals for the improvement of undesirable effects of the existing system, based upon a complete disregard of those forces which actually enabled it to work.— Friedrich von Hayek
I would expect a bra being a minimum dress code when at work… This isn’t a nightclub.
So much for social distancing.
Rules for thee and not for me.
Looks a bit cold there.
Please tell me these aren’t his advisers. And without a badge nobody will know who he is. Arrgh, Scott lad.
I think this come under the RHIP or “it’s great to be King” rule.
No, she went by her own accord.
Half his luck. My father was Cornish and we spent the war years there. Pubs like this were the centre of local society.
My neck of the woods. Grew up a few miles away from here. Famous old pub.
“My family went to Cornwall for the G7,”
“Jamaica?”
“Yes as a matter of fact.”
Try the veal. I’ll be here till that refugee thing blows over.
Pirates!
“Ay Jim Lad”.
This is the PM’s team?
20 year olds and one girl not wearing a bra.
Where’s Mrs Morrison, one could ask.
Snap …err Bear
How does the ‘science’ explain how these people don’t have to quarantine when they come back from overseas but I have to?
Apart from photo ops anybody provide an idea what these Brittanys do all day. Night time is pretty well understood.
Will these Lords and Ladies do 14 days quarantine on return to Australia like the peasants do?
The vaccinated / unvaccinated peasants need to do this solitary regardless.
Why shouldn’t these arseholes do the same?
This is just the worst. What are they thinking?