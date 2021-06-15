Lockdown is for the little people

Posted on June 15, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

16 Responses to Lockdown is for the little people

  1. Strayan Drongo says:
    June 15, 2021 at 10:56 am

    I would expect a bra being a minimum dress code when at work… This isn’t a nightclub.

  2. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:00 am

    So much for social distancing.

    Rules for thee and not for me.

  3. mh says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:00 am

    Looks a bit cold there.

  4. Shy Ted says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:01 am

    Please tell me these aren’t his advisers. And without a badge nobody will know who he is. Arrgh, Scott lad.

  5. yarpos says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:11 am

    I think this come under the RHIP or “it’s great to be King” rule.

  6. Bear Necessities says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:12 am

    No, she went by her own accord.

  7. Drax says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:12 am

    Half his luck. My father was Cornish and we spent the war years there. Pubs like this were the centre of local society.

  8. harrys on the boat says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:17 am

    My neck of the woods. Grew up a few miles away from here. Famous old pub.

  9. H B Bear says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:18 am

    “My family went to Cornwall for the G7,”
    “Jamaica?”
    “Yes as a matter of fact.”

    Try the veal. I’ll be here till that refugee thing blows over.

  10. Farmer Gez says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Pirates!
    “Ay Jim Lad”.

  11. candy says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:18 am

    This is the PM’s team?
    20 year olds and one girl not wearing a bra.

    Where’s Mrs Morrison, one could ask.

  12. H B Bear says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:23 am

    Snap …err Bear

  13. jupes says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:27 am

    How does the ‘science’ explain how these people don’t have to quarantine when they come back from overseas but I have to?

  14. H B Bear says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:30 am

    Apart from photo ops anybody provide an idea what these Brittanys do all day. Night time is pretty well understood.

  15. rickw says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:32 am

    Will these Lords and Ladies do 14 days quarantine on return to Australia like the peasants do?

    The vaccinated / unvaccinated peasants need to do this solitary regardless.

    Why shouldn’t these arseholes do the same?

  16. That Jo says:
    June 15, 2021 at 11:38 am

    This is just the worst. What are they thinking?

