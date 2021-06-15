Lulu and the dungeon master

His father has told Four Corners how they watched their son change from a cheerful young kid — with no idea why.

“He went from being this lovely boy, who used to come to the football with me, who used to go and help his grandparents and helped around the house, to this boy wanting to go out all the time,” he said.

“His schoolwork, I noticed that it started slipping. His whole attitude changed. His whole being just, he was a different boy.”