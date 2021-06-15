Lulu and the dungeon master

THE ‘report’ by Louise Milligan below has deliberately been left online by the ABC. As committed a supporter of Cardinal Pell as I am, his unwillingness to take action against defamers allows untruth to stand beside truth on a ‘you be the judge’ basis. At a time when the ABC’s reputational terrorism is escalating weekly, this leaves everyone else less safe:
His father has told Four Corners how they watched their son change from a cheerful young kid — with no idea why.
“He went from being this lovely boy, who used to come to the football with me, who used to go and help his grandparents and helped around the house, to this boy wanting to go out all the time,” he said.
“His schoolwork, I noticed that it started slipping. His whole attitude changed. His whole being just, he was a different boy.”
Keith Windschuttle reminds his readers of what Milligan accidentally forgot to tell hers:
One of Milligan’s principal sources, who claimed Pell’s alleged abuse of Witness J’s choirboy friend turned the latter into a heroin addict, was the father of that friend. Assuring readers the father was a reliable informant, Milligan described him as “an honorary probation officer”. However, this father was well-known in certain circles in Melbourne for other skills. In the 1990s, while the son was attending the posh St Kevin’s College in Toorak and singing in St Patrick’s Cathedral choir, the father, under the pseudonym of “Master Joe”, was a performer in the city at bondage and discipline sex clubs. He was also registered as proprietor of a sex toy shop in Pascoe Vale, and later had a business in regional Victoria with a woman providing bondage and sadomasochistic services. Rather than sex in the priests’ sacristy being the cause of the boy’s descent into heroin addiction, the most obvious candidate for his desire to blot out his world was his discovery of his father’s sordid occupation.
Admittedly, I’m no Liz Hayes but even I can think of possible suspects who had the connection, the motive and the opportunity to frame George Pell.
Good luck in your defamation proceedings, Doomlord.
Says our resident LLBush.
Lulu should be lashed.
All jokes aside, Monty, it is admirable that you so selflessly leap to Master Joe’s defence. Many here would simply pretend that they had never heard of him.
Very difficult decision, far above my pay grade. Not above Pell’s pay grade though so I defer to him. The MSM would have a field day in such a defamation action, with smears and lies and libels like the ABC loves to do over and over to their class-enemies. So denying them that opportunity and allowing the public to consider that the High Court has vindicated him without qualification, 7-0, that may be the place he prefers to be in. It’s also in keeping with Christ’s approach and the Bible.
LLB BA
Looks Like Bishop … But Ain’t
PS: What’s defamatory about it, Monty?
I can’t help but think of the passage from “A Man for All Seasons”
Disinclined as I am to preach Christian virtue to the Cardinal, it seems to me that his humility is at the expense of others. Why did he appeal judgement rather than bear imprisonment with saintly forbearance?
All he need do is publicly tell the ABC that they must scour their content to remove baseless calumnies. Not everyone they might target has his profile and can be made to perish as unnoticed as Icarus in Breughel’s painting.
Has been said before but how would you like to spend your final few years , aged 80, bringing an incredibly expensive defamation case against the ABC that has unlimited funds and plenty of time to drag the case out. Even if they lose it is not their money but the taxpayers.
I suppose people have short memories. I find it amusing that Keith Windschuttle decries editorial practices that he (as a Marxist polemicist and media tutor) might well have planted. At UTS, just across the road from the ABC HQ.
A Marxist polemicist, no less. Only a short time ago, says Mongo Man.
How was he Marxist?
When a polemicist?
I admit only to having begun follow Windschuttle from about 2005 and he was looking at the state Aboriginal history. He was definitely not arguing collectivist nonsense but producing very rigorous and cogent arguments based on raw source materials without re-shaping these sources through a preferred sophistic lens (e.g. “when X said ‘y’ he was really saying ‘z’”).
It isn’t possible to defame unnamed and unknown individuals, Monty.
Joseph said to the cupbearer, I’m innocent, get me out of here.
The cupbearer forgot for two years.
The rest is history.
Bruce, I agree with your argument – ninety percent of the time.
Ten percent of the time, I worry that the Pell team let the ABC get off scot-free and that this will have terrible consequences for others.
Ultimately, as long as the Cardinal is safe and sound, I’m pleased.
Four Corners’ ratings were twice as high last night compared to the previous week. Expect their aggressive campaigning to continue. At your expense.
Is an accurate description ever truly defamatory? Doesn’t seem that Windschuttle has lost any sleep concerning this.
Even the Spencer Street Soviet (aka The Age) has gone back over its historical reporting on the Pell case on its website to add banners that tell the reader that the High Court quashed all of Pell’s convictions. Not so, of course, the ABC.
As for the Cardinal’s not suing, remember that
1. He is 80
2. The trials and appeals cleaned out most of his and his family’s finances (royalties from the prison journals will go towards the legal expenses)
3. If he sued, it would either be in Victoria (with the best judiciary the socialist left of the ALP can find) or in the federal court where, like Porter, he might find Mrs McClellan appointed to hear the case.
Master Joe, as I understand it, left the family home to shack up with his ‘sub’ (and was the subject of an SBS documentary promoting his ‘lifestyle’). Imagine what that would have done to the son’s self-esteem.
“BrettW says:
June 15, 2021 at 7:07 pm
Has been said before but how would you like to spend your final few years , aged 80, bringing an incredibly expensive defamation case against the ABC that has unlimited funds and plenty of time to drag the case out. Even if they lose it is not their money but the taxpayers.”
Agree BW……I understand why Pell won’t pursue any further legal action…..the poor man has just turned 80 and given what he’s endured over the last five years, I want him to enjoy his life moving forward.
My gripe is with others on the right who’ve refused to take legal action….Andrew Bolt and Tony Abbott immediately come to mind…..their meekness has just empowered organisations like their ABC, GetUp and others. That’s why I was glad that Peter Dutton, a few months ago, threatened legal action against that vile Greens senator Larissa Walters and she was forced to make a public apology to Dutton.
“3. If he sued, it would either be in Victoria (with the best judiciary the socialist left of the ALP can find)”
Yep…and I get the impression that Pell never wants to set foot in Victoria again.
Younger man’s game, Cassie, yes.
Excellent point.
The LNP should look into the possibility of limiting the ABC’s financial ability to legally crush citizens. It is unconscionable that a political organisation can unlawfully slander people and then make it impossible for the accused to defend themselves – because they have a $1 billion budget.
While the vast majority of commenters over at the Open Forum have vouched for the importance of not letting a Sri Lankan family stay here, and has no trouble with them being holed up on crab island for years, with the kids getting inadequate medical care, over at this corner of the blog George Pell is getting the usual love, while Wiki notes he holds these views:
ABC sends in the clowns.
Mmyes, I suppose Christian Porter found that out recently.
Still, accusing someone of a heinous crime on someone else’s blog from behind a pseudonym is questionable areas.
“hanlover says:
June 15, 2021 at 8:34 pm”
Do try and be a little more interesting. Oh and I see you’ve dropped a letter in your name….here…I’ll put it back….”handlover”…..it’s a good name….it sums up your comments very well….wank.
Pell critic. Why?
ABC supporter after the other target. I am shocked!
What is wrong with you hand-off-it (a very dishonest screen name, by the way. We can tell).
The Cardinal was the victim of law mis-applied for political purposes. Observers on the Cat and elsewhere enumerated repeatedly where the errors in the case were and were vindicated by the High Court
The Sri Lankans case is quite clear – they were in the wrong. The government has repeatedly upheld this. What Cats are complaining about is that the law is again not being applied, but a shimmering substitute being substituted for political purposes again.
Ah, but the dusky little urchin principle overrides all other legal concerns, right?
ABC only survives because of Greens in the Senate.
As to the illegals.
Open borders mean dead babies.
Happened last time.
Will happen again if ALP policies are adopted.
the most obvious candidate for his desire to blot out his world was his discovery of his father’s sordid occupation.
Seems a bit of a narrow reason. Something like that would not be such a big secret surely until one day of discovery?
I would wonder about overall lifestyle / family set up / etc and what happened in the more domestic arena that causes a child to go off the rails.
That doesn’t even make any sense, Monty.
You surely meant to write that the ABC found that out recently.
Except there is no comparison.
The ABC accused a senior Coalition cabinet minister in a very specific age-range, narrowing the possibles to about three men.
Witness J, the deceased man and the deceased man’s father have never been named and nobody – except a few journos in Melbourne – knows who they are.
That is exactly what you did in relation to George Pell for months.
And I haven’t accused anyone of committing a crime.
Mother Lode, I assume you are a youngster or you’d know that Windschuttle was a quite prominent Marxist and had a number of books published in the 1970s and 1980s that were essentially polemical and related to media. He was an academic whose subject was media and his critiques would sit well with those he now criticises. It is no exaggeration to say that his line of argument was the precursor to that typically promoted by those he now attacks. He might well be the author of those views. (Look it up, this is no secret.)
You might be surprised what secrets sex workers have kept from even their teenage children, Candy.
Are you not familiar with the history of defamation law in Australia? That is more than enough for you to lose a case. Not to mention that some random Cats seem to know who he is, so your theory is not sound anyway.
As for Pell, I never accused him of anything, I merely recited his then-current legal status.
Fairly weak stuff from you Lad, lift your game.
Also LOL at you pretending that Porter won, just pathetic really.
“Also LOL at you pretending that Porter won, just pathetic really.”
Yes you are pathetic……especially choosing a sock named “handlover”….very revealing.
As for Pell, I never accused him of anything, I merely recited his then-current legal status.
I am unclear munty, in which legislation can the term “rock spider” be found?
“As for Pell, I never accused him of anything,”
You’re also a liar….here on this blog, you called him a “rock spider”.
“I am unclear munty, in which legislation can the term “rock spider” be found?”
Well said BJ. handlover/Monty is a disgrace……but interesting that now he’s revealed what he likes to do in his spare time.
You might be surprised what secrets sex workers have kept from even their teenage children, Candy.
I don’t think so Lee. Kids know stuff. They know they are being lied to even if they can’t articulate it. They know something is different from their friends’ families, something is hidden.
You’re not making any sense tonight, Monty.
You’re comparing the Attorney-General whose name the Twitterati were LOL hash-tagging for weeks with an unknown Melbourne sadomasochist.
You’re clearly still fuming that Pell won.
Mongo, you complain about our short term memory and then hark back half a century like a blanket -folding Viet vet trying to expurgate his guilty conscience of a defining moment of cowardice.
Quite a few ex-progressives have redeemed themselves by seeing the error of their ways. And like the prodigal son are recognised as all the more courageous for having renounced their earlier pride.
The accusation of ‘short memory’ has a sting inasmuch as it shows someone was reviled in a comparable timeframe to that in which they are being lionised. If Windschuttle has written about the importance of assigning collective guilt while also trying to pardon the Cardinal in particular.
Can you demonstrate this?
Or doesn’t it seem more the case that in the long run his thinking evolved, and did so by learning to swim against the old tide?
He had been convicted of rock spider behaviour. Basically he had been proven as one, by a jury of his peers. It was not defamatory to repeat that.
Allegedly he was profiled on SBS as detailed in this very thread, so how unknown is he really?
munty
He had been convicted of rock spider behaviour.
I repeat, in which legislation is “rock spider” a legal status?
You are even more of a fool than I had expected.
“m0nty says:
June 15, 2021 at 9:40 pm”
You’re a liar.
You’re not particularly bright, are you Cassie?
m0nty says:
June 15, 2021 at 9:49 pm
You’re not particularly bright, are you Cassie?
She is brighter than you are, you fat fool!
Jay perjured himself (proven in the committal, the facts of his evidence at the committal turns on itself) and lied on at least three witness affidavits before any proceedings against Pell.
It would be a shame if anyone else coached him.
Sorry to be the one to tell you this, Monty, but even when somebody is convicted of child molestation it remains defamatory to say he’s a “rock-spider.”
That’s why journalists have to write “convicted child molester” or convicted murderer or convicted burglar.
The defamatory implication otherwise is that a man on bail, say, awaiting an appeal (as Pell was) is a currently perpetrating offender.
So you actually broke the law calling him that.
Monty, Cassie called you a liar.
Can you sue?
GO!
“m0nty says:
June 15, 2021 at 9:49 pm
You’re not particularly bright, are you Cassie?”
I’m a lot, lot brighter than you slug….and I have more integrity in one little finger than you have in your whole fat body.
No. Just no.
That is obviously not what I was saying. Don’t be ridiculous.
Meanwhile, you just openly accused a public figure who has been profiled on TV of planning and executing a criminal conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
So, no questions or suspicions about an actual pervert of a father but, attending choir for an hour a week definitely broke the kid, they say. I have some issues with this.
Louise Milligan’s written report is nothing compared to her whole Four Corners show, called Guilty, which is still online. It’s 44 minutes of non-stop slander, with no qualification in the video whatsoever, and only a minimal note underneath which reads:
In her show, Milligan accuses Pell straight out of sexual molestation, and in the most vicious way possible. She first plays a tape of him outlining his Melbourne Response strategy to child sexual abuse in the Catholic church and then says:
Pell is also described in the first few minutes by one of her interviewees as “just a dirty rotten sneaky conniving bastard”.
How in hell does the ABC get away with this?