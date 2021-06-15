The Bilo family situation

OBSTINATE autism is not national security. Like most, I’ve paid only occasional attention to the predicament of the Murugappan family – Nades, Priya and their daughters, Tharnicaa, 4, and Kopika, 6 – since the exhaustion of their legal claims. The highest courts in the land have found unambiguously that the couple are not entitled to asylum and cannot stay in Australia. The August 2019 mid-air injunction that stopped their deportation and landed them in Darwin became a phase-two tilt at securing a return to Biloela. What the Federal Court wouldn’t allow – permanent residency – the family’s supporters hoped to win via political lobbying. The new dilemma – Tharnicaa’s medical evacuation from Christmas Island to Perth earlier this month – makes the case impossible for the Federal government to administratively shoo.
After seven years, it’s time for the government to call it a day and let them stay.
No, they’re not genuine refugees and, yes, leap-frogging the law-abiding was no trivial offence. But I do think they’re genuine human beings with two genuine Australian children. Tharnicaa and Kopika are not Sri Lankans and shouldn’t be punished for what their parents did. They are clearly well-regarded in a CQ town that isn’t exactly fighting off newcomers.
To the classic sovereign borders argument made today in Parliament by Michael McCormack (and by others many times before), there is no respectable rebuttal. You only have to look at how quickly America’s southern border has once again become a chaotic turnstile under Joe Biden to know that. But reality is messy. A great country should forgive and make prudent exceptions. The behaviour of our governments over the past year has threatened my liberty more than the Murugappans ever will.
These following statistics tell me Biloela is classic Queensland mining country, very similar to the Upper Hunter Valley in NSW, conservative white Anglo Saxon with a strong income base from several high employer businesses – mostly people who are happy to be away from the cities but earning a good income, in a good environment to raise children; with a low proportion of hobos.
Biloela 2016 Census (comparisons are to QLD State)
Summary
High proportion younger than 40; lower than average tertiary educated; very high Australian born; low overseas heritage; high Christian; high full time work, low part time work; high median weekly income (Callide Mine, power station & abattoir); high family with children, low single parent family.
Population
5,800 people
1,400 families
2,600 houses
Age
Under 20 30% (26% QLD)
Range 20-29 13% (same as QLD)
Range 30-39 16% (13%)
Range 40-49 13% (14%)
Range 50-59 12% (13%)
Over 60 15% (21%)
Tertiary educated 38% (45% QLD)
Heritage
Most common ancestries Australian 34%, English 26%, Irish 7%, German 6% and Scottish 6%
Born in Australia 78%, NZ 2%, Philippines 2%, Vietnam 1.6%
Religion
Catholic 26% Anglican 18%, (QLD 22%, 15%)
Aborigine 4.3% (4% QLD)
Political
State (Callide) National or Liberal past 70 years, 2020 Election 66% 2PP
Liberal-National 57%, Labor 26%
Federal (Flynn) Liberal-National past 11 years, 2019 Election 59% 2PP
Liberal-National 38%, Labor 29% One Nation 20%
My guess (based on some years in and out of the similar Muswellbrook/Scone location) is that it is unlikely illegals will have universal support from the population, which is largely Australian born families getting on with a reasonably comfortable life. Vietnamese and Filipinos aren’t particularly friendly towards sub-continentals.
There is more likely a noisy smaller group behind the Sri Lankans. It is, of course, in their interest to exaggerate the campaign numbers.