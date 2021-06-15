You can dress him up but you can’t take him out

Posted on June 15, 2021 by currencylad

  1. FlyingPigs says:
    June 15, 2021 at 1:18 am

    sunglasses were to protect The Queen from his “Bette Davis Eyes” as “Doctor” Jill succumbed.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyRosnwO_mg

  2. rich says:
    June 15, 2021 at 1:53 am

    they’re not even pretending anymore. They’re wearing the flayed corpse of the republic. President Harris will be no better, after her speech about women carrying solar panels on the battlefield.

  3. David Brewer says:
    June 15, 2021 at 2:37 am

    Surely only weeks to go now for Biden? He is totally unable to get out coherent thoughts. But then we’ll have Harris, who although she still has her marbles is a total airhead and fake. This must be the most incompetent pair ever to have been at the helm in the history of the Republic.

  4. miltonf says:
    June 15, 2021 at 4:09 am

    BloJo is no better. Fully on board with marxism/globalism/deindustrialisation.

  5. miltonf says:
    June 15, 2021 at 4:15 am

    This must be the most incompetent pair ever to have been at the helm in the history of the Republic.

    Actually if you consider what their backers, the enemy within, put them there to do, that foul pair has been very successful.

  6. miltonf says:
    June 15, 2021 at 4:20 am

    BloJo is making Cameron look good.

