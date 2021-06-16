Noel Gallagher – the new Milton Friedman (if Milt swore a lot)

Posted on June 16, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Freedom, Liberty Clip. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Noel Gallagher – the new Milton Friedman (if Milt swore a lot)

  1. Infidel Tiger says:
    June 16, 2021 at 12:41 am

    Noel Gallagher, John Lydon and even Russell Brand are now the voices of reason and sanity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.