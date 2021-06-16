Reality bites, increasing use of coal in Europe

Reported in Bloomberg Green so it must be true.
Europe is so short of natural gas that the continent — usually seen as the poster child for the global fight against emissions — is turning to coal to meet electricity demand that is now back to pre-pandemic levels.
Coal usage in the continent jumped 10% to 15% this year after a colder- and longer-than-usual winter left gas storage sites depleted, said Andy Sommer, team leader of fundamental analysis and modeling at Swiss trader Axpo Solutions AG. As economies reopen and people go back to the office, countries like Germany, the Netherlands and Poland turned to coal to keep the lights on.
More coverage of the amusing lack of agreement on climate targets at G7, from the Global Warming Policy Forum.
Including the Carbon Battle Bus stranded in Cornwall for want of a charging point.
The Carbon Battle Bus is on a tour of the UK and this week travelled from London to Cornwall but was unable to complete its tour after finding charging points did not work.
It came to Cornwall to tie in with the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay where world leaders have been discussing climate change and the need to reach targets for zero carbon.
Are we gonna get one of these “electric buses don’t work” threads every day now?
We already know that renewables’ acceptance is in the toilet. We know that trillions are being spent on gas pipelines, new coal mines, new fossil-fueled boats, planes and automobiles; that there are ever more petrol stations appearing on ever more corners; that decades of boosting and subsidising has lead to F’All electric vehicle market penetration.
FFS. I explained it all just yesterday. When being nagged by relentless dropkicks with shoe-size IQs, arguing will not deter them from whining. Agreeing, and then not complying, is the only prudent response.
See China etc. To get a free pass from the woke ,humour them. It will always work since they are f’wits in every respect from the get-go to the also-ran. They will not even notice being treated as f’wits..
Yes, well . . . that works right up until the f’wits get elected into power. Things tend to go downhill rapidly from there.
Europe is so short of natural gas that the continent — usually seen as the poster child for the global fight against emissions — is turning to coal to meet electricity demand that is now back to pre-pandemic levels.
If only they’d kept those nuclear power plants in operation.
Please tell me the carbon bus ran out of electrickery, the doors wouldn’t open and the righteous inside got cooked in the burning Cornwall sun.