Reality bites, increasing use of coal in Europe

Reported in Bloomberg Green so it must be true.

Europe is so short of natural gas that the continent — usually seen as the poster child for the global fight against emissions — is turning to coal to meet electricity demand that is now back to pre-pandemic levels. Coal usage in the continent jumped 10% to 15% this year after a colder- and longer-than-usual winter left gas storage sites depleted, said Andy Sommer, team leader of fundamental analysis and modeling at Swiss trader Axpo Solutions AG. As economies reopen and people go back to the office, countries like Germany, the Netherlands and Poland turned to coal to keep the lights on.

More coverage of the amusing lack of agreement on climate targets at G7, from the Global Warming Policy Forum.

Including the Carbon Battle Bus stranded in Cornwall for want of a charging point.