ScoMo’s BoJo No-No

Posted on June 16, 2021 by currencylad

5 Responses to ScoMo’s BoJo No-No

  1. mh says:
    June 16, 2021 at 9:21 am

    Noice, Spooner.

    Better for Morrison to hang out at places like the Jamaica Inn talking to real people.

  2. a happy little debunker says:
    June 16, 2021 at 9:22 am

    Speaking of weird extremist relationships.
    Why is Morrison’s relationship with a so-called ‘right wing extremist’ a problem…
    When Penny Wong uses far left extreme Green’s propaganda in Parliament to attack that relationship?

  3. cuckoo says:
    June 16, 2021 at 9:37 am

    Much news coverage of the new free trade deal, but I’ve yet to hear one journalist pointing out that it couldn’t have happened until Brexit.

  4. John A says:
    June 16, 2021 at 10:08 am

    And why is “that relationship” linked to the supposed “nutter’s” sister who is a recent Green party candidate (refer Oz-Speccie)?

  5. gardez bien says:
    June 16, 2021 at 10:27 am

    I find it painful to watch Boris’s decline. It can only be because he got
    sick with Covid snd/or he’s xunt struck. The old Boris would have been ridiculing
    and tormenting the woke and the warming loons.

    The trade agreement is a good thing. I recall an old friend, now married to a Tory, saying the UK should have set the Commonwealth up as a free trade bloc. This was around 1995. Better late than never.

