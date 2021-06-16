Liberty Quote
The only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others. His own good, either physical or moral, is not sufficient warrant.— J. S. Mill
-
Recent Comments
- gardez bien on ScoMo’s BoJo No-No
- Sinclair Davidson on Dodgy
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Rex Anger on “Criminally negligent”
- mh on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- calli on The Bilo family situation
- Nick on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- tombell on Dear March 4 Justice ladies: get up there and do something
- JC on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- custard on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Producer on Dear March 4 Justice ladies: get up there and do something
- hanlover on The Bilo family situation
- Infidel Tiger on Dodgy
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- H B Bear on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on The Bilo family situation
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on The Bilo family situation
- Jock on Dodgy
- Top Ender on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- John A on ScoMo’s BoJo No-No
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- custard on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Adam D on The Bilo family situation
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Botswana O'Hooligan on The Bilo family situation
- Chris M on “Criminally negligent”
-
Recent Posts
- Dear March 4 Justice ladies: get up there and do something
- ScoMo’s BoJo No-No
- The western world’s wealth-busting corporatist conspiracy against hydrocarbons
- Reality bites, increasing use of coal in Europe
- Noel Gallagher – the new Milton Friedman (if Milt swore a lot)
- The Bilo family situation
- “Criminally negligent”
- David Bidstrup guest post. The deadly disease rolls on
- Dodgy
- Lulu and the dungeon master
- Lockdown is for the little people
- Gain of Fiction
- You can dress him up but you can’t take him out
- The absolute void of any discussion on Ivermectin
- Russia is betting on coal because most of the nations in the world want it
- Swiss voters dodge two bullets + Woke rules at G7
- Super and other government rorts. From the Aust Taxpayers Alliance
- Russia Hoaxer Sarah Ferguson’s an old friend of Lulu Milligan
- Muddy – Game on?
- We now abstain from shooting communists – we didn’t use to
- Bill Muehlenberg – Dictator for Life
- Crime pays, until…..Operation Ironside
- The burning issue of electric cars. Getting hotter! OK, it was a bus
- ABC reporters ‘explain’ why California is being abandoned
- Funding alarmism: the iron triangle + back to the dark ages
- “We need to make sure that, as we recover, we level up”
- Bretty
- Trump Returns
- Vicki Campion guest post. It’s a one-sided match
- Open Forum: June 12, 2021
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Noice, Spooner.
Better for Morrison to hang out at places like the Jamaica Inn talking to real people.
Speaking of weird extremist relationships.
Why is Morrison’s relationship with a so-called ‘right wing extremist’ a problem…
When Penny Wong uses far left extreme Green’s propaganda in Parliament to attack that relationship?
Much news coverage of the new free trade deal, but I’ve yet to hear one journalist pointing out that it couldn’t have happened until Brexit.
a happy little debunker says: June 16, 2021, at 9:22 am
And why is “that relationship” linked to the supposed “nutter’s” sister who is a recent Green party candidate (refer Oz-Speccie)?
I find it painful to watch Boris’s decline. It can only be because he got
sick with Covid snd/or he’s xunt struck. The old Boris would have been ridiculing
and tormenting the woke and the warming loons.
The trade agreement is a good thing. I recall an old friend, now married to a Tory, saying the UK should have set the Commonwealth up as a free trade bloc. This was around 1995. Better late than never.