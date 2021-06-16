A men’s shed is not my cup of Milo (not that I’m being badgered to join) but it’s their building:
The really disturbing thing is there are obviously people in that club who still sit in courts and make decisions involving women or disputes between women and men or whatever it might be, supposedly impartial in those matters, and yet holding these views.”
– After “decades of membership,” Geoff Cousins is suddenly disturbed by property rights
Rita Panahi told Paul Murray last night she definitely wants in. The decor and facilities on offer at the Australian Club are far superior to anything in the women-only clubs, she said.
Cousins is not a businessman. He’s a particularly unsavoury individual…..and hypocrite.
Yes, he wasn’t fussed about “impartial” when old mate John Howard plonked him on the Telstra board (IIRC).
As for Rita, gotta love her. She likes men – and the gear at the ladies’ clubs sucks.
LOL.
How long has Cousins being a member?
Has this just occurred to him?
@Cassie
…and he’s become (since making his pile, of course) a born-again incessantly and vacuously virtue-signalling greenie.
Hair shirts for thee, but not for me.
“Decades,” The Australian reports.
Not much if a club. Food is ok and views are nice. But it’s full of quite old, dull blokes. At least the old Tattersall had good snooker tables.
Newcastle Club is the go. The Verandah Bar has views all the way up the coast to Port Stephens. Easy to knock back a bottle of Chablis in summer without leaving the chair.
What happened to Geoffrey?
He was the ABC’s go-to “businessman” on climate activism almost on a daily basis for ages, then suddenly disappeared.
For all his criticism of the all-male “top end of town” clubs, there is no better example of a low talent dim bulb exploiting that network for personal advancement than Geoffrey himself.
sometimes it’s just nice not to have women around. and sometimes it is. why can’t men make a choice? women certainly can – women only clubs, gymns etc. don’t tell me there’s an agenda at play…lol
Oh the horror that men might want to meet and enjoy one another’s company without women being involved. We need more men’s-only clubs, not less.
As a matter of fact, could the Cat become a mens-only club?
Now it is time to turn the screws.
Ask members to sign up to the club’s founding values or consider cashing in their chips.
If, say, Trumble raises this issue again in 12 months time, he can be legitimately asked why he didn’t quit in June 2021.
What odds that the hand of Turnbull is behind this.
Fast forward six months and Trumble is not returning Geoffrey’s calls.
Trumbull’s wife is up in arms that she can’t be a member apparently.
I wonder if the militant feminist rhetoric he expressed to Loosey over the laminex kitchen table at Chateau Harbourside matched his ballot at the club.
‘Cousins is not a businessman.’
Certainly not as I understand it, someone who innovates, takes risks, produces stuff the people want and creates employment and wealth.
According to his many on-line panegyrics, he’s a former ad-man who has become a sort of corporate and NGO hanger-on. What skills he would bring to, say, the Telstra Board, escape me. He’s also admired for his ‘high-profile, high-energy environmental involvement’. He’s also written a novel, ‘Butcher Bird’, ‘a boisterous thriller about corruption and excess in the corporate world.’
The only reason I can see for a wokester like this continuing, up to now, to be member of the Australian Club was the opportunities it provided for networking and self promotion
Hilarious that this shit even makes the news.
Who gives a fuck who some lonely older blokes with too much time on their hands let into their clubhouse or not.
Speaking of Men Only Clubs, it is high time female prison guards were banned from male prisons.
It’s his fortress of solitude.
Can’t she just start identifying as a man? After all, she already looks like one.
No one should be spending their time lounging around in a club. That’s what mafiosi do.
Get off your arses and do something productive.
walk the dog or something.
Wankers.
Now that Geoff’s gone I might just join…
Oh no — scratch that — Turnbull’s still there.
Indeed, my opposition to women’s tennis is based on its outrageous sexism.
At least it seems heroic trannies might one day break down this barrier to a fair and equal society
I went and looked up Geoff Cousins. If he’s the most prominent businessman against excluding female membership then I think the blokes are safe for the moment.
In a world where we can have female only clubs, gyms and other institutions, I don’t see why a private mens club is a problem.
Sometimes you just want to spend an afternoon with a group of mates, drink piss and talk shit. Isn’t that why blokes go fishing together or play golf as well?
I enjoy gentlemen clubs (real ones, not the tacky ones where women disrobe).
Long may they prosper.
Groucho Marx
That’s why a few of us blokes have boys only bush trips (must be 16+). We do what we want, drink when we want, talk shit as much as we want, eat what and when we want and what happens in the bush, stays in the bush.
A while back, a couple of wives started complaining about the boy’s only trips so we said we’d do special ones just for them. When such a trip was proposed, none wanted to go.
That was a foregone conclusion and the topic was never raised again.
Moves are afoot here in CFMEUistan to redress this outrage.
Land used for the purposes of not-for-profits is currently exempt from Victorian land tax. The clubs are NFP’s, so can get the exemption, but Maximum Leader’s government is going to revoke that for any NFP that has “discriminatory” rules.
It’s fair enough actually that the clubs should have to pay land tax – people have to pay land tax on their holiday homes so why should other purely recreational land be exempt.
But Maximum Leader’s government may have misfired here. The Melbourne Club will almost certainly just up its fees to cover it. The Athenaeum already pays land tax because its ground floor is leased out as shops – not sure therefore whether this measure will have much impact. The Aussie Club has been teetering on going mixed gender for a while so if anything this might just bring the inevitable forward a year or two. There may well be few men’s clubs which care – maybe the Savage and the West Brighton, but that’s about it.
But the Lyceum, one of the women’s clubs, has just gone heavily into debt to put a new floor on top of their premises. A sudden big additional cost could see them go under. Maximum Leader’s government may have to find a way to ensure that women only clubs aren’t defined as “discriminatory” or the ironic effect of the new law may be that it only scuppers a women’s club.
I know what Venus de Milo looks like and Rita Panahi looks nothing like her. For a start she still has arms. As for her other features I can only speculate.
Ch 9 even showed right at the end of their story the Queens club just down the road which is still all women’s only.
Why the outrage for one but not the other
Fair Shake says: June 16, 2021, at 2:21 pm
Should be spoken by one former PM whose name escapes me…not that I was trying too hard to detain it, you understand!
She would be the first one you would let in. Put the rest to Committee for a few years. Problem solved.
Could the feminite applicants be “black balled” by existing members ?
The toilets will of course be unisex wont they?
The committeewill be half feminite with gay and genderites plus people of colour ,no white privelege allowed.
What is it about a certain type of woman who can’t let men have their own spaces? Universities have women’s rooms and such. There are plenty of women’s only clubs and gyms. As for those men who make such moves they should be invited to join another unisex club or be expelled. As another blogger I read says, “police your institutions or lose them.”
Why would Rita want to visit the Melbourne Club. If she wanted to immerse herself in the aromas of Old Spice, colostomy bags and mildew, she gets enough of that from her Sky co-hosts.
As if this was nothing more than an innocent attempt to let a few girls into a male only club.
Clearly freedom of association is an out-moded concept.
One gets the impression people believe ladies aren’t allowed.
Quite a few blokes in that club with the odd spare change to afford a court case or two, right?
So tell ’em “No, bugger off. See you in court.”
If the club loses, then all the existing members immediately go to the nearest women’s only establishment, and demand entry/membership. When denied, they have a legal precedent. Repeat ad nauseum.
Something will happen and things will change.
I know what you’re thinking “The law will change to allow women’s only, but not men’s only”. Ah no – can’t really do that, can you? Sexual discrimination laws and all that. Nor can you say women are a minority – although men can claim that!
So that’s another option, I guess – “We are an oppressed minority!”
Delicious possibilities – if one has the coin to go down that path. And who else is better endowed with coin, eh?
There is one men’s only club that will never be challenged by even most determined feminista, Greens politician or their ABC.
Take your shoes off when you enter the club rooms.
m0nty says:
June 16, 2021 at 3:11 pm
Why would Rita want to visit the Melbourne Club. If she wanted to immerse herself in the aromas of Old Spice, colostomy bags and mildew, she gets enough of that from her Sky co-hosts.
Low energy. Go sample some Ivermectin, it might save your miserable life.
Really not sure what the fuss is about:
(a) the Queens Club (the womens’ club) is more exclusive;
(b) just down the hill, the Union, University and Schools is co-ed, has a nicer building next to the Wentworth, and offers the chance to sit in a chair once occupied by Samuel Clemens when on one of his book-reading tours. The food, in my experience, is also better.