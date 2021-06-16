A men’s shed is not my cup of Milo (not that I’m being badgered to join) but it’s their building:

The really disturbing thing is there are obviously people in that club who still sit in courts and make decisions involving women or disputes between women and men or whatever it might be, supposedly impartial in those matters, and yet holding these views.” The really disturbing thing is there are obviously people in that club who still sit in courts and make decisions involving women or disputes between women and men or whatever it might be, supposedly impartial in those matters, and yet holding these views.” – After “decades of membership,” Geoff Cousins is suddenly disturbed by property rights



Rita Panahi told Paul Murray last night she definitely wants in. The decor and facilities on offer at the Australian Club are far superior to anything in the women-only clubs, she said.