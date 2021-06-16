The western world’s wealth-busting corporatist conspiracy against hydrocarbons

I have a piece in the Spectator this morning addressing how the world elites have conspired together ostensibly to combat a harmless gas (CO2), no conceivable accumulations of which could have more than a negligible affect on climate. Politicians, national and international bureaucrats, financial institutions, leading business actors and the ‘intelligentsia’ have agreed to direct investment away from the hydrocarbon energy sources that have been essential to creating modern-day living standards.

As a backstop against capitalist competition finding chinks through the arrays of impediments to using the cheapest sources of energy, the western world is edging towards a complex system of carbon-content tariffs that will reinforce their wealth-busting iron grip.

And just when you thought it couldn’t possibly get any worse along comes the military to complete the wreckage plans. NATO called climate change a “threat multiplier” to the alliance’s security; members have agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions tied to military activities but “without impairing personnel safety, operational effectiveness and our deterrence and defence posture.” Sailships, horse drawn howitzers and planes fuelled by fairy dust will confront aggressors.

One straw in the wind is that in a Brexit-style revolt against the elites, Swiss voters have arcked up and rejected plans for additional carbon abating measures (taxes on petrol, on flights and on buildings that defy the carbon emissions crimping orthodoxy). All but one of Switzerland’s political parties had endorsed the proposals.