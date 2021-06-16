The western world’s wealth-busting corporatist conspiracy against hydrocarbons

I have a piece in the Spectator this morning addressing how the world elites have conspired together ostensibly to combat a harmless gas (CO2), no conceivable accumulations of which could have more than a negligible affect on climate. Politicians, national and international bureaucrats, financial institutions, leading business actors and the ‘intelligentsia’ have agreed to direct investment away from the hydrocarbon energy sources that have been essential to creating modern-day living standards.
As a backstop against capitalist competition finding chinks through the arrays of impediments to using the cheapest sources of energy, the western world is edging towards a complex system of carbon-content tariffs that will reinforce their wealth-busting iron grip.
And just when you thought it couldn’t possibly get any worse along comes the military to complete the wreckage plans. NATO called climate change a “threat multiplier” to the alliance’s security; members have agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions tied to military activities but “without impairing personnel safety, operational effectiveness and our deterrence and defence posture.” Sailships, horse drawn howitzers and planes fuelled by fairy dust will confront aggressors.
One straw in the wind is that in a Brexit-style revolt against the elites, Swiss voters have arcked up and rejected plans for additional carbon abating measures (taxes on petrol, on flights and on buildings that defy the carbon emissions crimping orthodoxy). All but one of Switzerland’s political parties had endorsed the proposals.
I find the whole AGW cult so interesting, depressing but interesting. At least 95% of people haven’t the first clue about AGW – but that doesn’t stop them believing 100%.
Why? Is it because humans are for the most part “believers” many still believe in religion – and those who don’t need SOMETHING to believe in. What does your average well off, well meaning person believe their purpose is, if not “saving the planet“?
This alone can’t explain why 90% have not spent ten minutes looking at real world data which dispels their AGW doomsday ideology at every turn – there’s herd mentality and virtue signalling as well as plenty reasons people choose to “believe”
Be interested if anyone has other ideas or links to articles on the subject?
In my opinion, people who believe in the CAGW fantasy are driven by intense, visceral self-hatred and guilt about the good fortune that Christian civilisation has delivered them – especially virulent in ex-Christian agnostics and
wannabe-athiests.
It is incredible and disturbing how many are all for this.
Well said Tom.
I think ridicule is the weapon to use. I’d like to see “planet saver” become the universal term of derision for these people. It works for both the cynical who profit from it and the gullible who’ve been taken in by it.
western world reduced coal but increased gas and oil
If only there was a transparent, simple, market-driven answer to an identified, real pollution problem:
Meanwhile
Japan guarantees our coal-fired future
Japan has guaranteed the future of new coal-fired power stations and Australian exports at the G7 meeting in Cornwall as part of a push to allow nations to chart their own pathways towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Japan insisted the final communique of the G7 meeting – initially aimed at stopping investment and construction of coal-fired power plants – had to allow for coal-fired power plants that used technology to lower or capture carbon emissions.
Energy Minister Angus Taylor told The Australian: “Brokering international partnerships is a key part of the government’s plan to develop and deploy low emissions technologies to support the global effort to reduce emissions while strengthening economic growth and job creation.
“Partnerships with Japan, Singapore and Germany are part of the government’s $565.8m commitment to build new international technology partnerships that will drive investment in Australian-based projects and create up to 2500 jobs.”
Anthony Albanese and Labor, however, say Scott Morrison was “isolated” at the Cornwall meeting and the leaders of the US, Germany, the UK, Italy and Japan have said a new coal-fired power station would not be built in Australia.
Yet the final communique of the G7 meeting said there should be only a transition away from building and financing “unabated coal power”, which Japan insisted on as a G7 member heavily reliant on imported coal and an exporter of coal-fired power technology to developing nations.
Clearly the supposed transition is going way too fast to have any chance of success. There are limits to the rates of extraction of the required minerals (see http://blackjay.net.au/ Limits of growth) and the energy security of coal is paramount for Australia. Most countries would give an arm and leg to have the ability to position a power station next to a century scale reserve of energy stored in a shovel-able form. Given our strategic lack of light oil and a desire to propel transport by electricity it would seem that another 50year cycle of coal power is required, especially if there is a desire to experiment with H2 and electric cars.
Something has to give as the trajectory described in Allan’s good work will end in tears. It is getting more expensive by the day.
Coal Fired Power Dying – Not So Fast – Part Four – SteamH, The Future For Coal Fired Power
Those pushing for renewables can afford to buy a generator so will not suffer unless diesel is ruled out also . What I have noticed whether it is covid or global warming, no cost benefit analysis is done not on the money but on the positives and negatives of going renewables . They never think of the consequences and iot cannot be done in ones head , written down and a weighting put on all listed . Many are reluctant to do this I found in counselling as I encouraged this in decision making re life decisions and unless I did it with them it was not done . Think talk to Rafe about this
No one votes for this stuff. The carbon tax lost an election and no-one booking airline tickets ticks the box to pay extra to offset emissions, yet still it is foisted upon us.
Min,
Bjorn Lomberg takes that approach but has trouble getting traction.
@ Min
What would be the point of an essentially speculative Cost-Benefit Analysis? Why not let the market solve the problem (and gather the information … you know, that thing markets do) by using a price-based measure?