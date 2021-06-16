Who exactly are the conspiracy theorists?

According to their ABC prime minister Scott Morrison is being influenced by the far right wing.
One QAnon adherent has attracted attention because of his long friendship with the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison.
The Prime Minister’s old friend is an enthusiastic exponent of QAnon’s bizarre conspiracy theory.
Read this exchange carefully – paying attention to who it is that are ‘best friends’.
LOUISE MILLIGAN, REPORTER: At the same time that Tim Stewart was descending into QAnon, one of his old friends ascended to the highest office in the land.
Scott Morrison became Prime Minister in August 2018.
Tim Stewart’s wife Lynelle has been best friends with Scott Morrison’s wife Jenny for decades.
The two couples cemented their friendship at their local Baptist Church in the early 1990s.
BRIAN STEWART, TIM STEWART’S FATHER: Well, it’s a close one, there’s no doubt about that. The two girls in particular have known each other from high school onwards and the two men that married the two girls became friends along the way.
VAL STEWART, TIM STEWART’S MOTHER: They’ve had a lifelong friendship together.
LOUISE MILLIGAN, REPORTER: Would you say ‘best friends?
VAL STEWART, TIM STEWART’S MOTHER: Oh yes, I would say best friends. Yes. Jenny was Lynelle’s maid of honour and Lynelle was Jenny and Scott’s bridesmaid.
LOUISE MILLIGAN, REPORTER: Jenny Morrison describes Lynelle Stewart on her Facebook page as her “dear old friend”, Lynelle says Jenny is a “precious treasure” and a “forever friend”.
Jenny Morrison and Lynelle Stewart are good friends and have been so since high school. Their husbands know each other through their wives.
Okay – so what is the problem?
LOUISE MILLIGAN, REPORTER: At the time, Scott Morrison was preparing for one his first acts as Prime Minister, a national apology to survivors of institutional child sexual abuse.
I’m assuming their ABC does not disapprove of that – but who knows?
Eliahi Priest set up a meeting with Tim Stewart and others.
The group wanted the phrase “ritual sexual abuse” included in the national apology.
DR MICHAEL SALTER, CRIMINOLOGIST AND CHILD PROTECTION SPECIALIST, UNSW: So, when the QAnon conspiracy is using the term ‘ritual abuse’, they’re using it as synonymous with child torture, cannibalism, really the most gross and vivid and graphic allegations of child abuse that you can imagine.
Oh me gawd.
NEXT THING THE PRIME MINISTER USED THE PHRASE “RITUAL SEXUAL ABUSE” – previously unknown to the English language – IN HIS APOLOGY.
SCOTT MORRISON, PRIME MINISTER: The crimes of ritual sexual abuse happened in schools, churches, youth groups, Scout troops, orphanages, foster homes.
LOUISE MILLIGAN, REPORTER: But close observers of the process were taken aback by the use of the phrase “ritual sexual abuse”.
DR MICHAEL SALTER, CRIMINOLOGIST AND CHILD PROTECTION SPECIALIST, UNSW: Ritual child sexual abuse wasn’t a focus of the Royal Commission.
It wasn’t evident in the reports or in the recommendations and so, certainly there were questions about, where did this phrase come from?
How did it arise?
How did it come to be in the Prime Minister’s speech in the manner that it was?
I’m in contact with international networks of mental health workers particularly, who treat children and adults who have been subject to sexual exploitation, and I was contacted, I was emailed. People reached out about this phrase.
It is a phrase that we’re aware of.
It’s a very sensitive phrase.
According to The Australian newspaper that “phrase that we’re aware of”, that “very sensitive phrase”, came to be in the prime minister’s speech from the, ahem, royal commission into institutional child sexual abuse. That is where it arose.
The second volume of the royal commission’s final report includes several mentions of how victims of abuse described rituals of hazing and rape across orphanages, churches, the Australian Defence Force and other institutions.
“In some private sessions, we heard about how many of the forms of sexual abuse described above were used in ritualistic or initiation settings to instil institutional culture. For example, institutions may condone sexually humiliating rituals or initiation practices, including forced public nudity, hazing and rape,” it says. The report also highlights ritual abuse of children involved in ADF youth troops and mentions that “ritualised abuse” has been a recurring theme in the media.
“The abuse took place within an informal hierarchy in which older recruits physically and sexually abused more junior recruits as part of the ritualised practices of bastardisation that were designed to break in and humiliate the new entrants to the navy.
“The media reported on high-profile alleged offenders, organised paedophile networks and ritualised abuse in Australia and overseas. As awareness grew, so did knowledge of related behaviours, such as grooming.”
Goodness me. Maybe the prime minister’s speech writer read the report? At least, liased with somebody who was familiar with the issue?
So what have we got here? An acquaintance of the prime minister big-noting himself to his other mates. The ABC criticising the prime minister for making an apology to the victim of a crime using language that the royal commission itself used. Oh, yes – a whole bunch of idiots behaving like idiots.
Despite all that:
DR MICHAEL SALTER, CRIMINOLOGIST AND CHILD PROTECTION SPECIALIST: The speech was received, I think, tremendously well.
It was taken in the spirit that it was offered, which was, I think, a spirit of generosity, a spirit of repentance and regret and that’s something that survivors of sexual abuse don’t often get.
They don’t often get someone saying, “I’m sorry that this has happened to you. I regret that this has happened to you.”
Beyond trying to score cheap shots against the government, and cruel a friendship between Jenny Morrison and Lynelle Stewart, never mind undermining Scott Morrison’s national apology to the victims of sexual child abuse, what exactly is it that their ABC was trying to achieve?
Wacko claims, ritual abuse, the Royal Commission and the ABC?
Mmm.
Remember this poor old fella?
The ABC believed him.
To answer your last question, Sinc: to damage Morrison by smearing him as a nutter under the influence of a bigger nutter.
Moreover, remember the broadcast program was the improved, bullet-proofed version approved by the ABC’s most senior management, after being held back for a week’s extra work inserting Milligan’s strongest evidence.
Just appalling, but at least Milligan has nailed everybody in ABC management to her agenda, so we know where we stand (if we didn’t already).
…what exactly is it that their ABC was trying to achieve?
I would think that is obvious, SInc ( or was it a rhetorical question?):
To smear Morrison and damage him electorally so they don’t have to contend with a nasty “conservative” government that might cut their funding.
They tried the same with Howard and his alleged links to the Brethren.
They put out a silly, pointless story on 4 Corners because they think all other Australians think like them and see evil in all LNP politicians. They don’t see how ridiculous that is, because they cannot. Immersed in their own ideology.
Putting aside the blatant political and ideological motivations; this has got to be one of the sloppiest pieces of alleged journalism I have ever seen, worthy of New Idea rather than a so-called “flagship” program on the national broadcaster.
How many journalism awards has 7-Nilligan got on the mantlepiece again?
The ABC has the logic and emotion of schoolgirl gossip.
Satire is dead; long live Four Corners (or is there a secret 5th corner that only a select enlightened few know about, hmmmm?).
I think followers of QAnon grew up watching old Four Corners episodes.
Four Corners, fourcorners, forkorners…..fork-horners……Fork Horners! Symbols and agents of the devil! I knew there was something suspicious about this cabal.
At least now we know where the ABC got their “information” to conduct their persecution of Cardinal Pell.
Nilligan and Co seem to think that hillsong presents a credible threat to their existence, or something.
Only have to view a few of the like minded twitter threads to see that.
It’s like a crusade with nilligan in the role of Joan of Arc.
One should not rely too much on the veracity of what is said by reporters from The Australian newspaper. A search of the linked FINAL REPORT Nature and cause of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse does not find the phrase “ritual sexual abuse”.
For those of us that are comprehensively challenged – I refer to you Terry the quote is;
‘The second volume of the royal commission’s final report includes several mentions of how victims of abuse described rituals of hazing and rape across orphanages, churches, the Australian Defence Force and other institutions.’
That’s number two Terry after one and before 3. The Royal Commission consists of all it volumes not just the final which is at best a summary of recommendations.
The real story is how an Extreme Left Wing Green candidate (I know a tautology) decided to dob in her own brother, after despoiling her family’s relationships, because of superficial political differences.
That same Extreme Left Wing Green candidate who then funnelled supplied disinformation to the Extreme Left Wing Penny Wong (still with the tautologies) – who weaponised the provided political narrative to publicly attack the PM.
This also sparked the interest of Milligan to create a 45 minute nothingburger of sleaze and smear.
That the ABC aired such self serving rubbish is beyond my ability to comment….
what exactly is it that their ABC was trying to achieve?
That the anons, which grew out of 4Chan/Reddit/pol in 2015-16, with Q’s assistance (which started in late October 2017), have been researching, tracking and exposing ritualised child sex abuse and trafficking (among numerous other research areas) and that they are now over the fricking principal targets!
These trafficking rings have been and are being exposed and taken out over the past four plus years, starting with local networks and moving steadily upwards towards the more extreme and violent players (think Epstein/Maxwell/Weinstein for starters), many of whom hold positions of great power and prestige, including here in Australia.
While the Q phenomena has bypassed most Cat readers herein (roughly about 10% of Cats ‘get it’ but mostly keep ‘mum’ due to the Catallaxy bullies and prefects), it is very important to note that there are ‘anons’ (now tens of millions strong if not more), and there is ‘Q’ (a number of civilian and military players who were connected to the Trump White House, including Trump himself, who posted as Q+. Trump is still posting ‘Q’ information on his Telegram site – look it up.) The point is: there is no actual person called Qanon. Why is that?
Qanon is a media beat up used to disparage the anons and anyone who questions the narrative. This is where the ABC comes in, be it Pell, Porter, ScoMo, or whoever it is that is threatening the corrupt elites (cabal) or the narrative, they must be ridiculed or silenced.
Are you getting it yet? This is all about Trump (as was Covid) and his intended next moves, by attempting to silence and ridicule his supporters, and those good folk of mostly conservative and centrist viewpoints. As Q likes to say: hunters have become the hunted.
“a happy little debunker says:
June 16, 2021 at 2:19 pm”
Well said.
Wonder which Liberal/conservative is next in line to be smeared by Nilligan and the Four Corners team?
Tucker’s monologue last night that the Jan 6th “insurrection” had little to do with “Qanon”, but was rather an FBI-orchestrated “false flag” operation, is unmissable.
I’ll hold my breath starting from now and draw another breath when their ABC reports on it.
You all do realise that QAnon is not a group right?
Q is the entity posting titbits of info regarding the deep state state and Anon are a group of people that hang out in 4chan, 8chan and other such sites trying to decipher the posts and put the riddles into context. They are separate entities and no way related. QAnon is a fabrication of the leftwit lying media to demonize anyone right of Mao!
So the ABC creatures never read the report of theRoyal Commission. Hardly surprising given the hobbies of the staff. Andy Muirhead is a name that comes to mind.
Heavens, the premise of that doco is thin.
I think it’s time for a Royal Commission re-examining everyone who has ever claimed to have been abducted and probed by aliens. I’ve seen some of them become quite emotional when recounting their experiences. What more proof do you need?
Some reporters in the US were exposed as having sex with their sources, which means there probably are plenty of others who haven’t been exposed.
I reckon there is a good chance 7-Nillagan has fvcked a few of the ABC management (or maybe just blow jobs in the unisex toilet cubicles).
And no, I’m not sorry for the smear.
Morrison should not deign to respond.
However, in a separate and unrelated act, he should cut the ABC budget by about 40%.
Not just news dot com, pete. Plenty here on Catallaxy doing the same. But it’s a non-event. Not illegal, not immoral, not wrong of ScoMo to visit the Jamaica Inn for lunch with his staff.
Lol. You think the alleged journalists at the Oz didn’t try to find the exact phrase “ritual sexual abuse” elsewhere in the Final Report? Lol again. You can bet they did but it wasn’t there either. So, unable to quote the exact phrase from anywhere in the Final Report, they resorted to using relatively similar words and half phrases.
It’s a sad indictment on Four Corners, rather than watching the program at all, I prefer to read the comments section in the august Catallaxy Files blogsite as the primary source of the topic of the day.
This post offers one possible, strained, explanation of how the word “ritual” got into the PM’s speech, when abuse advocacy groups are saying they don’t know how it did.
The other explanation is one offered by an absolute Qanon nutcase who is a friend of the PM and whose wife was working, until recently, in the PM’s household. As explained at Crikey:
Tim Stewart claims credit for getting the PM to use a phrase with a clear dog whistle meaning to a dangerous and nutty cult that was heavily involved in an attempt to violently overturn the results of the US election; he certainly has the personal connection to do so.
The Four Corners story was in the public interest and I am glad they ran with it. It probably helped encourage the PM to distance himself from an absolute nutter.
You think the alleged journalists at the Oz didn’t try to find the exact phrase “ritual sexual abuse” elsewhere in the Final Report? Lol again. You can bet they did but it wasn’t there either.
Perry Tediousen
This is your chance to soar!
Put your Gulag skills to work, and search the entire report. But don’t just search for that exact phrase, search also for mentions of “ritual”, and then look at the context.
Report back by 1200 tomorrow.
handlover
Tim Stewart claims credit for getting the PM to use a phrase with a clear dog whistle meaning
You claim to know lots of things. Each claim needs supporting evidence. Yours is especially deficient in such evidence.
Produce some evidence that you are sentient, then get to work on checking the Stewart “claim”. When you find evidence that it is more than an idle boast, get back to us.
Remember that Princess Di doco by Bashir that rescreen? He got the interview by lying to Di about MI5 spying on her.
@ Vlad
4C also did excellent work on Wran (some of which, I think, has subsequently been suppressed) – I can still remember the thrill of seeing the fall of one of the ALP’s biggest thugs, a cornerstone of NSW corruption; on Joe B-P and his crooked cops; on Bond; and on Wittenoom. All of which were broadcast when Hawke was still PM. Masters and Holmes were very good. Milligan and Neighbour (and a string of increasingly ideological, rather less bright journos in between) less so.
Hey hanlover. Just so we’re clear. Are you saying it’s a good or bad thing to believe what QAnon fruitloops say?
Take your time. It’s a tough one.