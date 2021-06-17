Australia’s CHOs fly to Canberra for a piss-up – your shout

Posted on June 17, 2021 by currencylad

8 Responses to Australia’s CHOs fly to Canberra for a piss-up – your shout

  1. FlyingPigs says:
    June 17, 2021 at 10:36 pm

    Josef Mengele would be very proud of his CHO’s.

  2. Rufus T Firefly says:
    June 17, 2021 at 10:51 pm

    Well Sutton would never get an award, as he proved in the sham Dan show, he can’t even read.
    I stumbled past the teev on Wednesday and he was banging on about masks.
    This imbecile thinks masks can stop Covid.
    What a clown, they should put the train driver in charge.
    I know he’s even more dull, but he will drive down property prices in Melbourne, even faster.

  3. K2 says:
    June 17, 2021 at 10:56 pm

    Sutton the Likeable.

  4. W Hogg says:
    June 17, 2021 at 11:23 pm

    Now that Slugton is implicated in the Sluggate scandal, can we accept it as a rule that the more idolised you are by the Left the worse your crimes?

  5. duncanm says:
    June 17, 2021 at 11:47 pm

    perfect time for a Covid outbreak in Canberra, or an inadvertently dropped nuke.

  6. Bela Bartok says:
    June 17, 2021 at 11:49 pm

    Quod licet Iovi, non licet bovi

  7. DaveR says:
    June 18, 2021 at 12:35 am

    “Professor” Brett Sutton. Lets see how that Prof title stands up. Prof of climate change theory, more likely.

  8. Tom says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:19 am

    Every fucking regressive ever born: rules are for other people.

