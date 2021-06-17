Liberty Quote
Google Tierschutz im nationalsozialistischen Deutschland
This entry was posted in Ethics and morality, International. Bookmark the permalink.
Save the Chickens yes
Save the Whales yes
Save the Baby Seals yes
even Save the Pandas yes
but
Save the children NO
The West deserves to go down.
Hypocrisy on steroids.
It’s always simmering just below the surface.
but what about the maggots?
From that link.
https://twitter.com/DavidEngels12/status/1405101278770966530
(translated from German)
When the chicken embryo enjoys more #life protection than the human embryo, you know that you have arrived in the best Europe of all time.
This is so transphobic I just can’t even.
Unless people of good conscience do something … BTW, I bet they turn a blind eye to Islamic Halal slaughtering of cattle.
Don’t forget the cockroaches!
Granted that when you prick them, they do not bleed, if you tickle them, they do not laugh.
But if you poison them, do they not die?
Like any chicken embryo, cockroaches have nociceptors, feel the pain.
If you wrong them, shall Germany not revenge?
Socialism at work, comrades
They have no hesitation killing human unborn babies, but fret over destroying chicken embryos.
Extreme hypocrisy!
Two legs good, two legs bad.
Must be the feathers.
Some bipeds are more equal than others.
Seems we haven’t advanced since the Enlightenment . RSPCA was started in Britain before protection for children and I believe that’s why the Salvation Army started , to stop child prostitution .
No comment from Egg so far.
Yes, we should stop murdering babies. It is a disgusting and wicked practice that only Satan is reveling in.
German chicks are valuable!
It used to be that Communist culture was seen as cruel and barbaric in the West. Merkel has re-introduced it. And the Chicoms have noticed.
Iron and clay mixture, it’s happening.
Killing it for food after it grows for a few weeks is OK but killing it while it’s an embryo is not?
Simple fix. Grow it for 2 weeks and make roast chicken out of it.
FFS do these pricks ever reflect on the assine statements they make. This has got to be Babylon Bee piece is just do absurd.
While I am onside with all the sentiments expressed, there is a major problem with this report. A chicken that has hatched from the egg can hardly be described as an ’embryo’. Or can it? There is no excuse for us being as loose with the facts as our opponents.
Cuckoo 😂