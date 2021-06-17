Google Tierschutz im nationalsozialistischen Deutschland

Posted on June 17, 2021

21 Responses to Google Tierschutz im nationalsozialistischen Deutschland

  1. John A says:
    June 17, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    Save the Chickens yes
    Save the Whales yes
    Save the Baby Seals yes
    even Save the Pandas yes
    but
    Save the children NO

    The West deserves to go down.

  2. Lee says:
    June 17, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    Hypocrisy on steroids.

  3. JC says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    It’s always simmering just below the surface.

  4. FlyingPigs says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    but what about the maggots?

  5. duncanm says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:23 pm

    From that link.
    https://twitter.com/DavidEngels12/status/1405101278770966530
    (translated from German)
    When the chicken embryo enjoys more #life protection than the human embryo, you know that you have arrived in the best Europe of all time.

  6. cuckoo says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    This would affect 45 million male chicks that are killed yearly in German laying hen farming, since male chicks cannot lay eggs

    This is so transphobic I just can’t even.

  7. The BigBlueCat says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    John A says:
    June 17, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    The West deserves to go down.

    Unless people of good conscience do something … BTW, I bet they turn a blind eye to Islamic Halal slaughtering of cattle.

  8. Leo G says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    Don’t forget the cockroaches!
    Granted that when you prick them, they do not bleed, if you tickle them, they do not laugh.
    But if you poison them, do they not die?
    Like any chicken embryo, cockroaches have nociceptors, feel the pain.
    If you wrong them, shall Germany not revenge?

  9. Paul says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    Socialism at work, comrades

  10. Rayvic says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    They have no hesitation killing human unborn babies, but fret over destroying chicken embryos.

    Extreme hypocrisy!

  11. calli says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    Two legs good, two legs bad.

    Must be the feathers.

  12. calli says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Some bipeds are more equal than others.

  13. min says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    Seems we haven’t advanced since the Enlightenment . RSPCA was started in Britain before protection for children and I believe that’s why the Salvation Army started , to stop child prostitution .

  14. dopey says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    No comment from Egg so far.

  15. Judge Dredd says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    Yes, we should stop murdering babies. It is a disgusting and wicked practice that only Satan is reveling in.

  16. Chris M says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:54 pm

    German chicks are valuable!

  17. Chris M says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    It used to be that Communist culture was seen as cruel and barbaric in the West. Merkel has re-introduced it. And the Chicoms have noticed.

    Iron and clay mixture, it’s happening.

  18. Baa Humbug says:
    June 17, 2021 at 5:04 pm

    Killing it for food after it grows for a few weeks is OK but killing it while it’s an embryo is not?
    Simple fix. Grow it for 2 weeks and make roast chicken out of it.

  19. Dan4eva says:
    June 17, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    FFS do these pricks ever reflect on the assine statements they make. This has got to be Babylon Bee piece is just do absurd.

  20. Patrick Kelly says:
    June 17, 2021 at 6:24 pm

    While I am onside with all the sentiments expressed, there is a major problem with this report. A chicken that has hatched from the egg can hardly be described as an ’embryo’. Or can it? There is no excuse for us being as loose with the facts as our opponents.

  21. Stu says:
    June 17, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    Cuckoo 😂

