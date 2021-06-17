Hunt to under-60s: ‘Oops-a-daisy – AstraZeneca’s not for you’

You can just feel the science. No liability risk, though. They saw to that. It’s nice being the state.
Fiscal stimulus is still credited with saving Australia from recession — a claim made so often that many people actually believe it — even though numerous academic papers have shown this is false on theoretical and empirical grounds.— Tony Makin
As a ‘on the fit side of typical’ 51yo – I was already susipcious of the ‘over 50 is ok’ pronouncements on AZ.
I’m still waiting till they sort their shit out – or maybe until the TGA actually approves a vaccine.
Feel the science.. and the egg-spurts..
The question is, surely, if it’s unsafe for the under 60s, what makes it safe for the over 60s? Or do we simply care less about them?
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations: New AMA WA president Mark Duncan-Smith says people in 50s should get them.
Another who should be strung from his gonads on a lamp post. Caught a glimpse of the print article and apparently, it is only blood clots that is a risk. I’ll walk it back if it comes to light that he has mentioned all the other medical conditions and side effects from this nasty shit. MHRA are not fibbing.
No link to the West Stokes shit rag.
One thing covid has done is help expose how corrupt the medical establishment is. Rotten to the core.
As an over- 70 who’s had the AstraZeneca, I guess I’ll find out in a fortnight that I shouldn’t have had it.
Ok, so 1.9 cases of clotting per 100k amongst the 50-59 age group is unsafe; but 1.8 cases per 100k for oldies is safe.
According to the article “60 people in Australia have developed the clotting disorder …of those, two have died and 22 are in hospital, four of them in ICU.”
The cure seems to be worse than the disease, given that there aren’t 22 COVID sufferers in hospital or any in ICU that we know of.
It could be a year away, Blair. A fortnight means bugger all. My old man and uncle are in your camp.
With the vaccine killing more people than Covid this year , I guess they needed to adjust something, it could get embarrassing. Its comforting that we are so well protected by these health professionals.
Absolutely. What magical changes occur to a persons physiology on their 60th birthday that sudden make this vaccine OK when it wasn’t the previous day?
I expect this is only the start of constant revisions to the “advice” once further issues become more prevalent.
Going once for a blood clot from AZ, or twice for heart problems from Pfizer, remembering that the vaccine spike protein does not stay at the injection site as assumed that it would (not tested for) by the vax producers.
No great choices with either, personally, I think a heart attack/disease may be less problematic at the end of the day when they finally mandate compulsory vaccination which is what Albanese appears to be going after.
I am over 60 but my wife is 54. We had the Astra Zenecca just yesterday. Today it appears she would have been better with Pfizer. Thanks for that. BTW the side effects hit us both.
The difference? Well clearly it’s easier to pretend the over 60s already had clots or died from something else. But that’s really unfair. They have to adjust for all of the people who did die from something other than COVID.
What happened to the requirement to inform people that the ‘vaccines’ are still experimental, part of the stage 3 use of them as guineapigs, and allowing them to give ‘informed’ consent?
Clotting, clotting, clotting, blood clots, clotting, only clotting to worry about…nothing else to see here. MSM focuses on one side effect and omits everything else….people are too lazy to get of their TV and newspaper reading backsides to go look for themselves.
FFS. Look at what else can happen.
COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine Analysis Print
More side effects to consider
Clot clot clot clot clot.
It’s an amazing virus and an amazing vaccine.
It’s punctual, age specific and even knows not to annoy you when eating and drinking.
It’s inherently decent, polite and courteous the way it behaves.
‘With the vaccine killing more people than Covid this year’.
Yep, ‘if it saves even one life it’s worth not having a vaccine’. Two can play that game.
What pandemic?
Well, there’s science and there’s science. I generally like science, but a mere mortal like me concludes that science is ever self-correcting, which means that for many things, whatever the science says will be reviewed and changed over time. Not for everything, bu clearly many things, and usually those things that directly impact our health and well-being. BTW – I’m still waiting for my flying car …
I’ve had the AstraZeneca jab (I’m over 60) – only lethargy, headaches and soreness at the injection site. But hey, no COVID, so it must be working … /sarc
But I’m more concerned about the second jab and what it will do. I feel like the canary in the coalmine, especially when we see more deaths this year in Australia from AZ side-effects than have died from COVID-19.
As I said before, I like science, but my trust in science has taken a beating, and now I’m not so sure that science is nothing more than an educated opinion, albeit with an analysis to remove bias – it can still be wrong.
I hope you’re all happy I chose to be the guinea pig for the fully tested and approved AZ jab.
It’s an amazing virus and an amazing vaccine.
It’s punctual, age specific and even knows not to annoy you when eating and drinking.
It’s inherently decent, polite and courteous the way it behaves.
It likes staying in swanky hotels, visiting beaches, shopping, movies, hanging out with its mates in public places and going to the footy.
It is also terribly socially conscious- It is a card-carrying member of the Union Movement in Victoria and also Buy Larger Mansions. It also loves taking public transport, and has never menaced cyclists or walkers.
It still needs to be talked out of walking the streets during the night (remember the 6pm curfew last lockdown, Perth Cats?), but on the whole it is a very Virtuous Virus Comrade Contagion.
If only those other nekulturny lurgis were so Socially Creditable?*
* 6PM News: Comrade Coronavirus was found dazed and bleeding in a Melbourne alleyway last night, having been attacked by parties unknown. An escaped rhinovirus is suspected, but no charge has yet been made…
So my missus has had her first AZ jab. What now? Cancel the second and have two Pfizers? Anyone get the feeling we are being had?
Just making it up as they go along.
Why would you expect anything else from the public service.
The mRNA Pfizer vaccine has more adverse reactions than Astra Zeneca does.
How long till Australians notice that? Not so many Pfizer shots have been administered to date proportionally. Give it a couple of months I guess.
Chris M says:
June 17, 2021 at 3:49 pm
The mRNA Pfizer vaccine has more adverse reactions than Astra Zeneca does.
That might be becasuse our TGA, in all its supposed “due diligence” didn’t even look at Pfizer’s raw data. THEY DIDN’T EVEN REQUEST IT!
https://doctors4covidethics.org/pfizer-vaccine-rubber-stamped-data-sight-unseen/
Does anyone believe these vaccines are not medical experiments?
Every day the ‘vaccine’ rules change, so it’s hard to argue this is not experimental in nature.
Wiki
most of the serious clots have occurred in people under 60. If you were ok after the first dose then its very unlikely to have an adverse reaction on the second.
Other countries are mixing AZ + Pfizer but there’s not a lot of data yet. Early results indicate it works better than 2 x AZ possibly because it’s 2 challenges to the immune system that are slightly different and gets a better response.
Karabar:
Maybe Fizzer pay better.
Bingo. They’ve licked their finger and stuck it in the breeze and made the risk assessment on behalf of the over 60s.
And the Sydney limo driver-spreader was fully vaccinated, as I presume were the international flight and cabin crew he transported.
“I’m still waiting for my flying car …”
True, but you can get your Dick Tracey wrist watch that does video phone calls, so all is not lost. Of course, no nuclear powered supersonic aircraft either…
snort..
https://img.ifunny.co/images/e8652ffbba01ea6194ae3dc23d6bba8a06c534355c4a41a156ec85335019b4d5_1.jpg
Chris M
“The mRNA Pfizer vaccine has more adverse reactions than Astra Zeneca does.
How long till Australians notice that? Not so many Pfizer shots have been administered to date proportionally. Give it a couple of months I guess.”
CM-been saying the same thing-can find the total number of adverse reactions for AZ/Pfizer but cannot find the total number of doses administered for each to do the ocmparison.
Fauci and his PLA mates did a great job with their first Biowar Virus Wuhan One the results must be very comforting for them ,a good job well done .
They are probably looking forward to the release of Wuhan Two when its ready ,must ebe very fullfiling killing all those people qithout getting your hands dirty ,unlike Hitlers socialist killers who had to do it close up .
Angus Black
+1000
Duncanm, the nice letter from Morrison, Hunt, and the commonwealth health bloke urging me as an 80 year old to get the vaccine stated that it was approved by the TGA. I lit the wood heater with it so it was a useful letter after all.
Himmler thought the Einsatzgruppen methods were a bit messy, so he went to gas.
most of the serious clots have occurred in people under 60. If you were ok after the first dose then its very unlikely to have an adverse reaction on the second.
Other countries are mixing AZ + Pfizer but there’s not a lot of data yet. Early results indicate it works better than 2 x AZ possibly because it’s 2 challenges to the immune system that are slightly different and gets a better response.
Cheers, Sean. Thanks for that.
Snort + duncanm. Saved for redeployment.
I’m guessing that because most if not all covid deaths were in the over 60s, then it’s considered more acceptable for that group to risk the (supposedly rare) side effects than it is for the youngsters who are pretty resistant to the disease.
Medical experiment confirmed.
So is the Nuremberg Code being breached here?
I suspect yes.
Paywallian
Breaking: Federal Government has suspended thalidomide use for pregnant mothers under 60 years of age.
Australian medical authorities are well aware of the abnormally high incidence of heart inflammation in young men who receivice the mRNA vax. But working age people and their employers and insurers know that the Pfizer vax is about 8 times as effective as the AstraZeneca product in terms of primary efficacy and are refusing vaccination of the latter.
Naturally, the pharmaceutical industry support this unethical regime- universal compulsory annual vaccination to achieve the gold standard of perpetual herd immunity.
Blair says:
June 17, 2021 at 2:46 pm
As an over- 70 who’s had the AstraZeneca, I guess I’ll find out in a fortnight that I shouldn’t have had it.
Cases have most often occurred about two weeks after vaccination, although the time to onset (or diagnosis) has ranged from two days to 52 days (Table 3). In some cases with a longer time to diagnosis, patients had experienced symptoms at an earlier stage but complicating factors, including symptoms from comorbidities, may have delayed a clear diagnosis. Approximately one in four TTS cases has required Intensive Care Unit (ICU) treatment, although all but four patients have since been released from ICU.
Table 3: Time to onset, treatment and outcomes for TTS cases*
The spikes end up in the ovaries.
So if you have ovaries and intend using them at some future date, maybe think a bit before rocking up to get vaccinated.
Before long, and out of an “abundance of caution”, AZ will be recommended only for people who are over the age of dead.
In the meantime, let’s not lose sight of the fact that the federal government is doing a brilliant job of mightily pissing off its core voting demographic with its vaccine apartheid policy and theft of savings through negative real interest rates – Bravo Scomo!
Clarification question asked of those who might know: (1) does it not matter what type of anti-China virus substance is injected into you, the manufacturers have been given complete legal immunity against future damages claims? True/False? (2) is this different to the old annual flu shot liability arrangements?”
I am proud to be a medical experiment and I look forward to more opportunities to be part of this great leap forward. (sarcoff)
”Professor Fred Lenin says:
June 17, 2021 at 4:28 pm
Fauci and his PLA mates did a great job with their first Biowar Virus Wuhan One the results must be very comforting for them ,a good job well done .
They are probably looking forward to the release of Wuhan Two when its ready ,must ebe very fullfiling killing all those people qithout getting your hands dirty ,unlike Hitlers socialist killers who had to do it close up .”
Prof Fred, I haven’t kept up with yr recent writings, but are you trying to allude in yr usual very obtuse fashion to the past history of all previous corona virus vaccines over the past 20 yrs, at least as documented by medical science using test animal where all such test subjects successfully injected with previous versions of the various experimental corona vaccines died on re exposure to the corona virus in one of its many variant forms?
If we get a repeat of that finding with this current human experimental test, it should do wonders for the affordability of residential housing & espec the big Banks’ profits….so this might be in reality the dawn of the fall of the capitalist system & all those annoying bourgeois kulaks.
Hasn’t mOnty & his hero & guiding pole star, AB, both had their first shot quite recently ..or at [least soi disant ].
Just seen Greg Hunt on Credlin.
Lots of talk, nothing said.
Just waiting for the next announcement of who shouldn’t have had the vaccine.
Just as night follows day follows night mind control never sleeps. So many comments about a virus which no one has proven exists detected by a test which is entirely unsuitable and a cure which is an experimental curse. 30+ scientists of considerable note (not any more) have pleaded in an open letter to the EU to cease jabbing people with poison predicting that all those vaccinated will be DEAD within 2 years. But PhD (and these were earned when it actually meant something) now means “Post His Dementia”.
WAKE UP!!! They’re trying to murder us all!!!
I was never afraid of dying but I never imagined that it would come this way.
P.S. STOP CALLING THIS ABOMINATION A VACCINE.
I never have. “Useless unnecessary toxic chemical cocktail” suffices (even though it is a bit wordy).
I like, ‘experimental abortion fetus sludge slurpy”.