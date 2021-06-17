Hunt to under-60s: ‘Oops-a-daisy – AstraZeneca’s not for you’

You can just feel the science. No liability risk, though. They saw to that. It’s nice being the state.

  1. duncanm says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    As a ‘on the fit side of typical’ 51yo – I was already susipcious of the ‘over 50 is ok’ pronouncements on AZ.

    I’m still waiting till they sort their shit out – or maybe until the TGA actually approves a vaccine.

    Feel the science.. and the egg-spurts..

  2. Angus Black says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    The question is, surely, if it’s unsafe for the under 60s, what makes it safe for the over 60s? Or do we simply care less about them?

  3. Steve trickler says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations: New AMA WA president Mark Duncan-Smith says people in 50s should get them.

    Another who should be strung from his gonads on a lamp post. Caught a glimpse of the print article and apparently, it is only blood clots that is a risk. I’ll walk it back if it comes to light that he has mentioned all the other medical conditions and side effects from this nasty shit. MHRA are not fibbing.

    No link to the West Stokes shit rag.

    One thing covid has done is help expose how corrupt the medical establishment is. Rotten to the core.

  4. Blair says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    As an over- 70 who’s had the AstraZeneca, I guess I’ll find out in a fortnight that I shouldn’t have had it.

  5. Ubique says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    Ok, so 1.9 cases of clotting per 100k amongst the 50-59 age group is unsafe; but 1.8 cases per 100k for oldies is safe.

    According to the article “60 people in Australia have developed the clotting disorder …of those, two have died and 22 are in hospital, four of them in ICU.”

    The cure seems to be worse than the disease, given that there aren’t 22 COVID sufferers in hospital or any in ICU that we know of.

  6. Steve trickler says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    It could be a year away, Blair. A fortnight means bugger all. My old man and uncle are in your camp.

  7. yarpos says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    With the vaccine killing more people than Covid this year , I guess they needed to adjust something, it could get embarrassing. Its comforting that we are so well protected by these health professionals.

  8. Slim Cognito says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:54 pm

    The question is, surely, if it’s unsafe for the under 60s, what makes it safe for the over 60s?

    Absolutely. What magical changes occur to a persons physiology on their 60th birthday that sudden make this vaccine OK when it wasn’t the previous day?

    I expect this is only the start of constant revisions to the “advice” once further issues become more prevalent.

  9. Rob MW says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    Going once for a blood clot from AZ, or twice for heart problems from Pfizer, remembering that the vaccine spike protein does not stay at the injection site as assumed that it would (not tested for) by the vax producers.

    No great choices with either, personally, I think a heart attack/disease may be less problematic at the end of the day when they finally mandate compulsory vaccination which is what Albanese appears to be going after.

  10. Jock says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:58 pm

    I am over 60 but my wife is 54. We had the Astra Zenecca just yesterday. Today it appears she would have been better with Pfizer. Thanks for that. BTW the side effects hit us both.

  11. John Brumble says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:58 pm

    The difference? Well clearly it’s easier to pretend the over 60s already had clots or died from something else. But that’s really unfair. They have to adjust for all of the people who did die from something other than COVID.

  12. Annie says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    What happened to the requirement to inform people that the ‘vaccines’ are still experimental, part of the stage 3 use of them as guineapigs, and allowing them to give ‘informed’ consent?

  13. Steve trickler says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    Clotting, clotting, clotting, blood clots, clotting, only clotting to worry about…nothing else to see here. MSM focuses on one side effect and omits everything else….people are too lazy to get of their TV and newspaper reading backsides to go look for themselves.

    FFS. Look at what else can happen.

    COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine Analysis Print

    More side effects to consider

    Clot clot clot clot clot.

  14. Infidel Tiger King says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    It’s an amazing virus and an amazing vaccine.

    It’s punctual, age specific and even knows not to annoy you when eating and drinking.

    It’s inherently decent, polite and courteous the way it behaves.

  15. Primer says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    ‘With the vaccine killing more people than Covid this year’.
    Yep, ‘if it saves even one life it’s worth not having a vaccine’. Two can play that game.
    What pandemic?

  16. The BigBlueCat says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    Well, there’s science and there’s science. I generally like science, but a mere mortal like me concludes that science is ever self-correcting, which means that for many things, whatever the science says will be reviewed and changed over time. Not for everything, bu clearly many things, and usually those things that directly impact our health and well-being. BTW – I’m still waiting for my flying car …

    I’ve had the AstraZeneca jab (I’m over 60) – only lethargy, headaches and soreness at the injection site. But hey, no COVID, so it must be working … /sarc

    But I’m more concerned about the second jab and what it will do. I feel like the canary in the coalmine, especially when we see more deaths this year in Australia from AZ side-effects than have died from COVID-19.

    As I said before, I like science, but my trust in science has taken a beating, and now I’m not so sure that science is nothing more than an educated opinion, albeit with an analysis to remove bias – it can still be wrong.

  17. Forester says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:14 pm

    I hope you’re all happy I chose to be the guinea pig for the fully tested and approved AZ jab.

  18. Rex Anger says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    It’s an amazing virus and an amazing vaccine.

    It’s punctual, age specific and even knows not to annoy you when eating and drinking.

    It’s inherently decent, polite and courteous the way it behaves.

    It likes staying in swanky hotels, visiting beaches, shopping, movies, hanging out with its mates in public places and going to the footy.

    It is also terribly socially conscious- It is a card-carrying member of the Union Movement in Victoria and also Buy Larger Mansions. It also loves taking public transport, and has never menaced cyclists or walkers.

    It still needs to be talked out of walking the streets during the night (remember the 6pm curfew last lockdown, Perth Cats?), but on the whole it is a very Virtuous Virus Comrade Contagion.

    If only those other nekulturny lurgis were so Socially Creditable?*

    * 6PM News: Comrade Coronavirus was found dazed and bleeding in a Melbourne alleyway last night, having been attacked by parties unknown. An escaped rhinovirus is suspected, but no charge has yet been made…

  19. Real Deal says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:28 pm

    So my missus has had her first AZ jab. What now? Cancel the second and have two Pfizers? Anyone get the feeling we are being had?

  20. Barry says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    Just making it up as they go along.

    Why would you expect anything else from the public service.

  21. Chris M says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    The mRNA Pfizer vaccine has more adverse reactions than Astra Zeneca does.

    How long till Australians notice that? Not so many Pfizer shots have been administered to date proportionally. Give it a couple of months I guess.

  22. Karabar says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    Chris M says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:49 pm
    The mRNA Pfizer vaccine has more adverse reactions than Astra Zeneca does.
    That might be becasuse our TGA, in all its supposed “due diligence” didn’t even look at Pfizer’s raw data. THEY DIDN’T EVEN REQUEST IT!
    https://doctors4covidethics.org/pfizer-vaccine-rubber-stamped-data-sight-unseen/

  23. mh says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    Does anyone believe these vaccines are not medical experiments?
    Every day the ‘vaccine’ rules change, so it’s hard to argue this is not experimental in nature.

    Wiki

    The ten points of the Nuremberg Code[edit]
    The ten points of the code were given in the section of the judges’ verdict entitled “Permissible Medical Experiments”:[6]
    1 The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.
    2 The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature.
    3 The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment.
    4 The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.
    5 No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects.
    6 The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.
    7 Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death.
    8 The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. The highest degree of skill and care should be required through all stages of the experiment of those who conduct or engage in the experiment.
    9 During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.
    10 During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject    .

  24. Sean says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    So my missus has had her first AZ jab. What now? Cancel the second and have two Pfizers? Anyone get the feeling we are being had?

    most of the serious clots have occurred in people under 60. If you were ok after the first dose then its very unlikely to have an adverse reaction on the second.

    Other countries are mixing AZ + Pfizer but there’s not a lot of data yet. Early results indicate it works better than 2 x AZ possibly because it’s 2 challenges to the immune system that are slightly different and gets a better response.

  25. Bruce says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    Karabar:

    Maybe Fizzer pay better.

  26. Michael Warren says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    Or do we simply care less about them?

    Bingo. They’ve licked their finger and stuck it in the breeze and made the risk assessment on behalf of the over 60s.

  27. Primer says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:19 pm

    And the Sydney limo driver-spreader was fully vaccinated, as I presume were the international flight and cabin crew he transported.

  28. Kneel says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    “I’m still waiting for my flying car …”

    True, but you can get your Dick Tracey wrist watch that does video phone calls, so all is not lost. Of course, no nuclear powered supersonic aircraft either…

  30. kraka says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:28 pm

    Chris M
    “The mRNA Pfizer vaccine has more adverse reactions than Astra Zeneca does.

    How long till Australians notice that? Not so many Pfizer shots have been administered to date proportionally. Give it a couple of months I guess.”

    CM-been saying the same thing-can find the total number of adverse reactions for AZ/Pfizer but cannot find the total number of doses administered for each to do the ocmparison.

  31. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:28 pm

    Fauci and his PLA mates did a great job with their first Biowar Virus Wuhan One the results must be very comforting for them ,a good job well done .
    They are probably looking forward to the release of Wuhan Two when its ready ,must ebe very fullfiling killing all those people qithout getting your hands dirty ,unlike Hitlers socialist killers who had to do it close up .

  32. sam1250 says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:29 pm

    Angus Black
    +1000

  33. Botswana O'Hooligan says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    Duncanm, the nice letter from Morrison, Hunt, and the commonwealth health bloke urging me as an 80 year old to get the vaccine stated that it was approved by the TGA. I lit the wood heater with it so it was a useful letter after all.

  34. mh says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:38 pm

    …unlike Hitlers socialist killers who had to do it close up .

    Himmler thought the Einsatzgruppen methods were a bit messy, so he went to gas.

  35. Real Deal says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    most of the serious clots have occurred in people under 60. If you were ok after the first dose then its very unlikely to have an adverse reaction on the second.

    Other countries are mixing AZ + Pfizer but there’s not a lot of data yet. Early results indicate it works better than 2 x AZ possibly because it’s 2 challenges to the immune system that are slightly different and gets a better response.

    Cheers, Sean. Thanks for that.

  36. calli says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    Snort + duncanm. Saved for redeployment.

  37. Eddystone says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:46 pm

    I’m guessing that because most if not all covid deaths were in the over 60s, then it’s considered more acceptable for that group to risk the (supposedly rare) side effects than it is for the youngsters who are pretty resistant to the disease.

  38. mh says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    Other countries are mixing AZ + Pfizer but there’s not a lot of data yet. Early results indicate it works better than 2 x AZ possibly because it’s 2 challenges to the immune system that are slightly different and gets a better response.

    Medical experiment confirmed.

    So is the Nuremberg Code being breached here?
    I suspect yes.

  39. mh says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    Paywallian

    WA pauses Pfizer rollout for 30 to 39-year-olds

  40. Infidel Tiger says:
    June 17, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    Breaking: Federal Government has suspended thalidomide use for pregnant mothers under 60 years of age.

  41. Leo G says:
    June 17, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    The mRNA Pfizer vaccine has more adverse reactions than Astra Zeneca does.
    How long till Australians notice that? Not so many Pfizer shots have been administered to date proportionally. Give it a couple of months I guess.

    Australian medical authorities are well aware of the abnormally high incidence of heart inflammation in young men who receivice the mRNA vax. But working age people and their employers and insurers know that the Pfizer vax is about 8 times as effective as the AstraZeneca product in terms of primary efficacy and are refusing vaccination of the latter.
    Naturally, the pharmaceutical industry support this unethical regime- universal compulsory annual vaccination to achieve the gold standard of perpetual herd immunity.

  42. OldOzzie says:
    June 17, 2021 at 5:21 pm

    Blair says:
    June 17, 2021 at 2:46 pm
    As an over- 70 who’s had the AstraZeneca, I guess I’ll find out in a fortnight that I shouldn’t have had it.

    Cases have most often occurred about two weeks after vaccination, although the time to onset (or diagnosis) has ranged from two days to 52 days (Table 3). In some cases with a longer time to diagnosis, patients had experienced symptoms at an earlier stage but complicating factors, including symptoms from comorbidities, may have delayed a clear diagnosis. Approximately one in four TTS cases has required Intensive Care Unit (ICU) treatment, although all but four patients have since been released from ICU.

    Table 3: Time to onset, treatment and outcomes for TTS cases*

  43. Arky says:
    June 17, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    The spikes end up in the ovaries.
    So if you have ovaries and intend using them at some future date, maybe think a bit before rocking up to get vaccinated.

  44. Squirrel says:
    June 17, 2021 at 5:35 pm

    Before long, and out of an “abundance of caution”, AZ will be recommended only for people who are over the age of dead.

    In the meantime, let’s not lose sight of the fact that the federal government is doing a brilliant job of mightily pissing off its core voting demographic with its vaccine apartheid policy and theft of savings through negative real interest rates – Bravo Scomo!

  45. Siltstone says:
    June 17, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    Clarification question asked of those who might know: (1) does it not matter what type of anti-China virus substance is injected into you, the manufacturers have been given complete legal immunity against future damages claims? True/False? (2) is this different to the old annual flu shot liability arrangements?”

  46. Dan4eva says:
    June 17, 2021 at 6:01 pm

    I am proud to be a medical experiment and I look forward to more opportunities to be part of this great leap forward. (sarcoff)

  47. shane says:
    June 17, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    ”Professor Fred Lenin says:
    June 17, 2021 at 4:28 pm
    Fauci and his PLA mates did a great job with their first Biowar Virus Wuhan One the results must be very comforting for them ,a good job well done .
    They are probably looking forward to the release of Wuhan Two when its ready ,must ebe very fullfiling killing all those people qithout getting your hands dirty ,unlike Hitlers socialist killers who had to do it close up .”

    Prof Fred, I haven’t kept up with yr recent writings, but are you trying to allude in yr usual very obtuse fashion to the past history of all previous corona virus vaccines over the past 20 yrs, at least as documented by medical science using test animal where all such test subjects successfully injected with previous versions of the various experimental corona vaccines died on re exposure to the corona virus in one of its many variant forms?
    If we get a repeat of that finding with this current human experimental test, it should do wonders for the affordability of residential housing & espec the big Banks’ profits….so this might be in reality the dawn of the fall of the capitalist system & all those annoying bourgeois kulaks.
    Hasn’t mOnty & his hero & guiding pole star, AB, both had their first shot quite recently ..or at [least soi disant ].

  48. mh says:
    June 17, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    Just seen Greg Hunt on Credlin.

    Lots of talk, nothing said.

  49. Ian of Brisbane says:
    June 17, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    Just waiting for the next announcement of who shouldn’t have had the vaccine.

  50. covid ate my homework says:
    June 17, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    Just as night follows day follows night mind control never sleeps. So many comments about a virus which no one has proven exists detected by a test which is entirely unsuitable and a cure which is an experimental curse. 30+ scientists of considerable note (not any more) have pleaded in an open letter to the EU to cease jabbing people with poison predicting that all those vaccinated will be DEAD within 2 years. But PhD (and these were earned when it actually meant something) now means “Post His Dementia”.

    WAKE UP!!! They’re trying to murder us all!!!

    I was never afraid of dying but I never imagined that it would come this way.

    P.S. STOP CALLING THIS ABOMINATION A VACCINE.

  51. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    June 17, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    Stop calling this abomination a vaccine.

    I never have. “Useless unnecessary toxic chemical cocktail” suffices (even though it is a bit wordy).

  52. Adam says:
    June 17, 2021 at 8:02 pm

    I never have. “Useless unnecessary toxic chemical cocktail” suffices (even though it is a bit wordy).

    I like, ‘experimental abortion fetus sludge slurpy”.

