Lab analysis of face masks

Interesting in its own depressing way: A Group Of Parents Sent Their Kids’ Face Masks to A Lab for Analysis. Here’s What They Found.
Via press release:
Gainesville, FL (June 16, 2021) – A group of parents in Gainesville, FL, concerned about potential harms from masks, submitted six face masks to a lab for analysis. The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. No viruses were detected on the masks, although the test is capable of detecting viruses.
The analysis detected the following 11 alarmingly dangerous pathogens on the masks:
• Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumonia)
• Mycobacterium tuberculosis (tuberculosis)
• Neisseria meningitidis (meningitis, sepsis)
• Acanthamoeba polyphaga (keratitis and granulomatous amebic encephalitis)
• Acinetobacter baumanni (pneumonia, blood stream infections, meningitis, UTIs— resistant to antibiotics)
• Escherichia coli (food poisoning)
• Borrelia burgdorferi (causes Lyme disease)
• Corynebacterium diphtheriae (diphtheria)
• Legionella pneumophila (Legionnaires’ disease)
• Staphylococcus pyogenes serotype M3 (severe infections—high morbidity rates)
• Staphylococcus aureus (meningitis, sepsis)
Half of the masks were contaminated with one or more strains of pneumonia-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with one or more strains of meningitis-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with dangerous, antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens. In addition, less dangerous pathogens were identified, including pathogens that can cause fever, ulcers, acne, yeast infections, strep throat, periodontal disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and more.
The face masks studied were new or freshly-laundered before wearing and had been worn for 5 to 8 hours, most during in-person schooling by children aged 6 through 11. One was worn by an adult. A t-shirt worn by one of the children at school and unworn masks were tested as controls. No pathogens were found on the controls. Proteins found on the t-shirt, for example, are not pathogenic to humans and are commonly found in hair, skin, and soil.
A parent who participated in the study, Ms. Amanda Donoho, commented that this small sample points to a need for more research: “We need to know what we are putting on the faces of our children each day. Masks provide a warm, moist environment for bacteria to grow.”
And not just children, of course. The need for caution applies to everyone who wears a mask.
And as an added bonus there are alternatives:
AND THEN I CAME ACROSS THIS: New studies: Plexiglass does nothing; masks carry diseases; lockdowns destroyed 40% of all small businesses which takes the story a bit farther.
Pretty obvious for anyone with common sense, which is no one in the Victorian regime.
Wearing the same mask for 5 to 8 hours is gross.
Why are little kids being made to wear them?
Even in Melbourne under 12s are exempt.
It should never, ever have been made compulsory. If you want to breath foul air the decision should be up to you and no one else. My body, my choice.
I would be curious to see what the CFU (colony forming units) were in the testing, what medium were used, in what atmospheres and identification methods
Anyone with a functioning brain was aware of the uselessness (and toxicity) of face nappies from the get go.
Yet another reason why I want to slowly garrotte the vile totalitarian mongrels responsible for foisting them on a gullible cowed populace.
I also note they used a worn t-shirt as a control that cultured no potential pathogens. What a absolute crock of shit, it should have cultured at least S. Aureus and S. Saprophiticus from the armpits, Branhamella Catharralis from the collar Andre. Coli at the waist and at least cultured some form of aspergillis on random culture.
I’m not buying this
E. Coli, stupid autocorrect
Masks were only ever compulsory for stupid people that didn’t bother to read the rules!
https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/face-masks-when-wear-face-mask#i-have-a-medical-condition-that-prevents-me-from-wearing-a-face-mask-do-i-need-a-medical-certificate-stating-i-don%E2%80%99t-need-to-wear-a-face-mask
https://www.humanrights.vic.gov.au/resources/faqs-face-masks-and-human-rights/
Andre’s his cousin? 😉
I wrote here back in about April last year that masks DO NOT WORK.
We ‘only’ have some 45 years of experience of this.
There were studies done in the 80s already showing beyond any reasonable doubt that masks are worse than useless even in operating theatres.
There were people here who disagreed.
I hope they have since learned.
This is a scam. It has been a scam from Day 1.
What else is new.
The state protects us.
If you are questioning the state, you are a threat to that protection. You are a threat to our safety.
Once we identify you as a threat, we will choose one of three options to respond: Flight, Freeze, or Fight.
Whatever option we choose, your actions (including words) are redundant. You have been identified as a threat. End of story.
No-one listens attentively, with an open mind, to a threat. There isn’t time. We aren’t wired like that. Safety first.
Identify threat.
Divert resources from unnecessary parts and functions to ensure survival.
All else is extraneous.
But the “Experts” say…. as the old saying goes, the definition of an EXPERT is someone who know more and more about less and less.
Readers who wonder what this is about will need to understand that Mr Kates got lost on a trek into Trumpia and gas remained somewhat lost in the land where justifying the once POTUS’ damaging denial of any risk in covid became traumatic. Roughly around the 600,000 deaths of citizens. Hopefully Mr Kates will find hone and recover in tine to resume his no doubt perfectly lucid teaching of young people at RMIT. Or not.
I would point out that in the US ‘freshly laundered’ usually means dried in a machine rather than exposed to the sun’s UV cleansing rays.
These air dryers operate at temperatures well below that required to kill of the pathogens.
I suspect that many US recorded cases were as a result of people using these ‘freshly laundered’ pathogens and viruses…
Well Xenophon has been identified as an expert and he can’t spell for shit!
Molnupiravir – let’s hope it works out as a general drug against colds, flu and Coronaviruses.
I have seen conflicting reports on its origins – some say anti influenza, some say coronaviruses such as MERS.
Maybe we should do a Nuclear Milkman and wear our underpants on our heads.
Roughly as hygienic.