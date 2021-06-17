Trying to register a new liberal political party for Australia

In 2013 I had helped set up India’s only classical liberal party. The party was required to furnish 100+ affidavits from registered voters to India’s Election Commission. The process took over 12 months.

In the case of Australia’s Representatives (AusReps), the Australian classical liberal party that I’m helping establish, we don’t have the luxury of 12 months. The federal elections could be held this year.

AusReps was conceived just before Easter by Peter Harris and I took up this option immediately. This was to be designed as the replacement liberal party that I had written about on 25 February 2021.

It has been a huge piece of work but with team work and support I was able to lodge the application for the party’s registration with the AEC on 15 June 2021. The task required, among other things, a list of 550 members being lodged: the AEC expects this list to be close to perfect, so the validation of the list by volunteers took one month.

I’m exhausted, but this is massive step forward – for a fight back against the tyrannical Liberal and Labor parties.

For those interested, the party’s final constitution lodged with the AEC is available here.