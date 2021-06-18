David Bidstrup guest post. Resolve no longer to be slaves and you are free.

The title comes from Etienne De La Boetie’s “Discourse on voluntary servitude” written in 1546. The book is available, at Abe Books. (ISBN 978-1-60384-839-8), and is not very expensive – from memory I recall my copy cost around $12.00 plus delivery. It does not take long to read and it is time well spent.

I was prompted to write this when I received a letter that contained “important vaccination from the Australian Government. The letter has the signatures of the Prime Minister, The Minister for Health and the Chief Medical Officer and it urges me to get vaccinated so I can “help keep Australia safe, keep our economy open, and enable all Australians to live as normal a life as possible during this pandemic”

It goes no about the “world class regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration” having “approved the vaccines as safe to use and continues to closely monitor their safety”.

Most are aware that the American and European regulators have approved the vaccines for “emergency use only” but we are told the TGA has “approved” them. When I look at the TGA site it states that the approval is “provisional” and made in reference to the data available at the time. In other words they are following the leader.

There is the usual scaremongering as well: “we’ve all seen the devastation this virus can cause, especially in other countries. That’s why we can’t allow ourselves to ease off in the fight against Covid-19”.

The letter finishes with the following: “We want to keep you safe. That is why we encourage everyone to arrange to be vaccinated”.

Frankly, the last people I would want to “keep me safe” are these idiots.

Included in the letter is a small brochure telling me how I can get my “proof of Covid-19 vaccination” which is apparently being organised through Medicare. I wonder why I did not need to get proof of Flu vaccination in previous years, or shingles vax or any of the other vaccinations I have had throughout my life, like Measles etc.etc.

The question needs to be asked why this is so important particularly when the disease has run its course here, with one death in 6 months from “the virus” and two deaths confirmed from the vaccine, (so far).

For those of you who are interested I recommend you watch this interview with Dr Mike Yeadon. You need to put aside an hour and a half but it is worth it. I started to note the important points but then decided that sometimes people have to peel their own grapes. If you are interested you will look at it, if not that is not my problem.

500 years ago a Frenchman warned against rule by tyranny, and here we are lining up to be “managed” by f**kwits. Mike Yeadon’s take on vaccine passports is very interesting and also very scary. Anyone who wants to be informed by someone other than the government or their lackeys will benefit from watching. I will not be getting this vaccine under any circumstances. It would be interesting to know whether you will after watching Dr Yeadon.