Music Maestro: June 18, 2021

Posted on June 18, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

13 Responses to Music Maestro: June 18, 2021

  2. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:32 pm

    Opening track from The Forest. Absolutely epic.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    Good news!

    Earworm Songs Help Boost Our Long Term Memory (16 Jun)

    The paper, “Spontaneous Mental Replay of Music Improves Memory for Incidentally Associated Event Knowledge,” was published online in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General. Co-authors are Janata and Benjamin Kubit, a postdoctoral researcher in cognitive neuroscience, both of the UC Davis Department of Psychology, and Center for Mind and Brain.

    This new research offers an initial glimpse into these mechanisms and, somewhat surprisingly, finds that the songs that get stuck in your head help that process of strengthening memories as they first form, the authors said. Thus, this is the first research to link two of the most common phenomena people experience with music — earworms (having a song stuck in your head) and music-evoked remembering.

    That earworm going around in your brain at 2am is doing you good! At least that’s what these guys seem to be saying.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    I have to follow it up with a song? Ok, hmmm, how about some Bryan Ferry.

    In Your Mind

  6. MatrixTransform says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    If you get an ear-worm you need to keep an Eraser Tune handy … like The Chicken Dance

    My kids are pretty musical.
    The eldest would soak up almost anything he heard
    The youngest and I used team up and take turns at switching the tune in his head by whistling or humming something.
    We could have going all afternoon and he never had a clue we were fucking with him.

    ah … good times!

  7. Roger says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    Finally you’ve shown some taste in music, Sinc 😁

    An oldie but a goodie.

  8. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    Ok another one, which happens to be next on the playlist. An absolute Ferry anthem.

    Love Me Madly Again

    It seems amazing to me that such tracks have been released 6 years on YT, yet only have 30k views – when rap and K-Pop stuff gets billions of views. Well, their loss.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 18, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    And this one is for the Talking Heads.

    There ain’t half been some clever bastards – Ian Dury & The Blockheads

    From a couple years before Once In A Lifetime. What an age! These days all we get is ranting and elevator music.

  11. egg_ says:
    June 18, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    Speaking of Production from the last fred…

    As discussed by the Engineer and Producer, many famous albums have been produced here since the 60s:

    Sunset Sound Studio Tour – Van Halen Recording Setup – Warren Huart: Produce Like a Pro

  12. lotocoti says:
    June 18, 2021 at 5:25 pm

    Platform end for good Angels.

  13. Iain Russell says:
    June 18, 2021 at 5:33 pm

    Earworm: Down in Alabama where BIPOCs shovel coal, One shoved his shovel up another BIPOCs hole, So the foreman said ‘you’re here to shovel coal, not shove your shovel up another BIPOCs hole’! Raise my rhubarb etc. Happy worming!

