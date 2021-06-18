Liberty Quote
The greatest productive force is human selfishness.— Robert Heinlein

-
Music Maestro: June 18, 2021
Flaming Lips
Opening track from The Forest. Absolutely epic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSuregWhlWk
Good news!
Earworm Songs Help Boost Our Long Term Memory (16 Jun)
That earworm going around in your brain at 2am is doing you good! At least that’s what these guys seem to be saying.
I have to follow it up with a song? Ok, hmmm, how about some Bryan Ferry.
In Your Mind
If you get an ear-worm you need to keep an Eraser Tune handy … like The Chicken Dance
My kids are pretty musical.
The eldest would soak up almost anything he heard
The youngest and I used team up and take turns at switching the tune in his head by whistling or humming something.
We could have going all afternoon and he never had a clue we were fucking with him.
ah … good times!
Finally you’ve shown some taste in music, Sinc 😁
An oldie but a goodie.
Ok another one, which happens to be next on the playlist. An absolute Ferry anthem.
Love Me Madly Again
It seems amazing to me that such tracks have been released 6 years on YT, yet only have 30k views – when rap and K-Pop stuff gets billions of views. Well, their loss.
Kinga Glyk / 36. Kemptener Jazzfrühling | 24.04.2021
And this one is for the Talking Heads.
There ain’t half been some clever bastards – Ian Dury & The Blockheads
From a couple years before Once In A Lifetime. What an age! These days all we get is ranting and elevator music.
Speaking of Production from the last fred…
As discussed by the Engineer and Producer, many famous albums have been produced here since the 60s:
Sunset Sound Studio Tour – Van Halen Recording Setup – Warren Huart: Produce Like a Pro
Platform end for good Angels.
Earworm: Down in Alabama where BIPOCs shovel coal, One shoved his shovel up another BIPOCs hole, So the foreman said ‘you’re here to shovel coal, not shove your shovel up another BIPOCs hole’! Raise my rhubarb etc. Happy worming!