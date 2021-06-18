New Cake

Posted on June 18, 2021 by currencylad

Undies emporium Victoria’s Secret is dropping the babes for trans-‘women’ (men) and fatties.

16 Responses to New Cake

  1. Strayan Drongo says:
    June 18, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    Epstein’s mate trying to work his image a bit, interesting that these woke chicks would even work for such a creep. Then again, it’s not like these people really have convictions, they promote campaigns that happen to get them paid.

  2. cuckoo says:
    June 18, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    I’ve seen commentary elsewhere suggesting that it’s more like ‘go broke, get woke’, where failing companies, like this one, throw themselves on the new last refuge of a scoundrel, namely wokeness.

  3. Primer says:
    June 18, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    I prescribe a 20 day fast for the obese, then a job fencing hill country, fix you up in no time.
    Dunno if the tragic blokes who think they are girls can be fixed. As long as I’m not forced to tug my forelock to the lie and call him ‘she’….go for your life.

  4. Shy Ted says:
    June 18, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    I read an article that the big shareholders were deliberately crashing share prices with these woke ways, selling and then buying back in after the crash.

  5. Mother Lode says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Victoria’s Secret has spent years telling their customers what they wanted. Previous to each new line their customers had no idea what they would suddenly find they had to have. And they were happy because they could see themselves looking glamorous in them.

    A happy relationship.

    Now they have taken to telling their customers what they should want rather than anticipating it, without factoring in their customers perceived preferences.

    These factory-seconds models may cost them their old customer base and might not win them a new one.

    Especially not after people starting snickering about the models.

  6. MatrixTransform says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    have you seen some of the models?

    … at least now we know who the cakes were baked for

  7. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Same as the old cake.
    Instead of a red and blue tranny cake now it wants a blue and red tranny cake.

    Colorado Comes After Christian Cakeshop Owner One More Time (17 Jun)

    Sometimes it feels like leftists have been trying to destroy Masterpiece Cakeshop forever, but it’s only been around a decade. And the small shop is now facing its fourth lawsuit all to compel one man to bake a cake.

    “A Denver court on Tuesday fined local bakery Masterpiece Cakeshop $500 after co-owner Jack Phillips refused to make a cake celebrating a transgender woman’s birthday and transition.

    Autumn Scardina filed a lawsuit against Masterpiece Cakeshop in 2017, after the bakery refused to bake her a pink cake with blue frosting, symbolizing her gender transition.”

    [Scardina] is demanding over $100,000 and a jury trial to punish Jack for the cake that wasn’t.

    Trannies seem to be very insecure or very avaricious. Maybe both.

  8. Scott Osmond says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    You notice only the Christians are on the receiving end of these sorts of actions? Several other faiths are left alone. I wonder how long until a Christian adds one and one and acts accordingly? I suspect that the State and it’s foot soldiers are hoping and praying for such a day. It will give them the excuse to go all gestapo on Christians. I also suspect it won’t work out as they are planning. People are complicated like that.

  9. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    The queers are after the cake shop guy again ,there is nothing so nasty and bitchy as a pretend woman bitch ,thouroughly nasty vicious filth they are.

  10. jupes says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    Freaks

  11. Scott Osmond says:
    June 18, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    All the vices and none of the virtues. I asked these questions about 2 decades back. If there is nothing wrong with you. If you are comfortable in your life choices. Why do I need to except and celebrate them? I don’t need anyone to except or celebrate my interest in females or breasts in particular. Seriously. Some of us like steak and some like seafood. Some like females. Some like males. Only the mentally ill, insecure and or arseholes insist on inflicting there tastes on everyone around them.

  12. Fat Tony says:
    June 18, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:19 pm
    Trannies seem to be very insecure or very avaricious. Maybe both.

    Well, BoN – it is a very severe mental health problem….and people “blessed” with severe mental health problems usually have more than one.

  13. Dunnybrush says:
    June 18, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    They’ll save on printing as teenage boys will stop snaffling their catalogues. Is that the goal?

  14. JohnJJJ says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    Shy Ted says:
    June 18, 2021 at 1:59 pm
    I read an article that the big shareholders were deliberately crashing share prices with these woke ways, selling and then buying back in after the crash

    Now that makes sense. Everyone is is desperately trying to please each other, second guess, scared or outraged. The meta-people are simply playing the game for money.

  15. caveman says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    Wanking will decrease.

  16. RobK says:
    June 18, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    Wanking will decrease.
    Big call.

