Night of the Steak Knives

Posted on June 18, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Night of the Steak Knives

  1. Baa Humbug says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    Why would that need to be done? Can’t people go see their GP to discuss health issues and get bulk billing?

  2. Ed Case says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:51 pm

    The Courier Mail claimed the other day that only 2.6% of eligible Qlders had had it and the figure for Victoria is 2.4%.
    I’m thinking there is a lot of resistance from people not living in Nursing Homes.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:54 pm

    Bribes seem to be the go. Some places offer free lotto tickets, live chooks or even free weed. ScoMo could be the first to offer free steak knives!

    In Photos: Authorities across World Offer Chickens and Lottery Tickets to Boost Covid-19 Vaccination (17 Jun)

  4. Tintarella di Luna says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    Bribes seem to be the go. Some places offer free lotto tickets, live chooks or even free weed. ScoMo could be the first to offer free steak knives!

    In Photos: Authorities across World Offer Chickens and Lottery Tickets to Boost Covid-19 Vaccination (17 Jun)

    That it’s come to this shows exactly what the bastards in charge have done and want to hide the fact. There is no trusting the bastards, with good reason.

  5. mh says:
    June 18, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    A video posted to social media shows the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus propagandizing the public to take Big Pharma’s experimental mRNA jab.

    In footage uploaded to TikTok, members of the choir perform “Vaccinate,” in the style of the 1975 classic by Three Dog Night, “Celebrate.”

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjxN8UMhjGY

  6. Damon says:
    June 18, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    What would persuade me? Two years of clinical trials and a clearance from the TGA.

  7. Shy Ted says:
    June 18, 2021 at 5:45 pm

    Hesitancy might just become refusal $50 later. $50 x how many million people?

  8. Primer says:
    June 18, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    Ah memories…. huge ad campaigns of how AIDS was equally a mass killer of heteros as of homos. I believe that’s when Joe Sixpack’s lying eyes won, beating the gaslighting effort of authority.
    No hidden co-morbidities, under 60, and your chance of dying of Cv is near nil.
    But please don’t let that moderate the Reichstag Fire type hysteria, they’re counting on it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.