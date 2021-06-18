Night of the Steak Knives

Liberty Quote
Gulags and mass slaughter are in fact distinguishing features of Marxist regimes.— Bob Carr
Why would that need to be done? Can’t people go see their GP to discuss health issues and get bulk billing?
The Courier Mail claimed the other day that only 2.6% of eligible Qlders had had it and the figure for Victoria is 2.4%.
I’m thinking there is a lot of resistance from people not living in Nursing Homes.
Bribes seem to be the go. Some places offer free lotto tickets, live chooks or even free weed. ScoMo could be the first to offer free steak knives!
In Photos: Authorities across World Offer Chickens and Lottery Tickets to Boost Covid-19 Vaccination (17 Jun)
That it’s come to this shows exactly what the bastards in charge have done and want to hide the fact. There is no trusting the bastards, with good reason.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjxN8UMhjGY
What would persuade me? Two years of clinical trials and a clearance from the TGA.
Hesitancy might just become refusal $50 later. $50 x how many million people?
Ah memories…. huge ad campaigns of how AIDS was equally a mass killer of heteros as of homos. I believe that’s when Joe Sixpack’s lying eyes won, beating the gaslighting effort of authority.
No hidden co-morbidities, under 60, and your chance of dying of Cv is near nil.
But please don’t let that moderate the Reichstag Fire type hysteria, they’re counting on it.