Scholarly light cast on Dark Emu claims

If only Australians had been told the truth, claimed Bruce Pascoe, they would have known that Indigenous societies, as they existed before European settlement, were anything but primitive communities of "mere hunter-gatherers" whose "simple lot" was to "wander haplessly" across the continent's length and breadth.
Bruce is a problem for the Aboriginal Industry. How will the other Professionals deal with him?
Yes at days mocker listed some usual suspects’ tweets about dark emu when it was first released. A selection of awesome wokeness:
Sorry. No subscription to the Paywallian. And obviously Henry cannot post or acquiesce in someone else posting his column which the Paywallian paid for.
So I will read the comments here with great interest.
Thanks for those, Entropy.
Once again the supposed intellectual elites mocked people who did not fall for Pascoe’s work, and when it turns out they themselves were wrong and the sceptics right, do you think for a moment they will revisit their own gullibility or credit those who were right all along?
They can’t do that. They are at war, and they believe their brain armour protects them.
In fact, it is their readiness to amputate infected limbs – when a lefty strays off the reservation they cut them off, make them non-persons, and thus the host maintains it uniformity (they would call it purity). Look what is happening to Jon Stewart now. And he is not the first.
They also were astronomers apparently.
About the same time Copernicus was formulating his model of the universe da broddas had already invented Sat navs.
Good to know aborigines joined the rest of nature and the human race by observing the correlation of stars, change of season, length of day, and day and night.
Well done!
According to an indigenous ranger at Jabiru, most of that lore was actually governed by what they saw the plants and animals doing, eg when this bush fruits it will soon get wetter, when this grass finishes seeding, its time to do a burn and hunt for kangaroos as they will get scarce.
I suppose each
tribenation had its own variations for constellations. Just like everyone else.
Actually, isn’t this conceit of “nations” rather Eurocentric?
Who controls the past controls the future.
I don’t understand where the shame is in being of hunter-gatherer people.
I think in the book there is a picture of a group of African style shelters , stone with a thatched sort of roof and standing n the middle is a naked aborigine . A picture is worth a thousand words . However, no writing, no metal weapons or tools , no pottery , no way to carry water . Also , back in the days when I was studying child development ,there was a comparison in the ability to depict humans and animals and stages of development . This when a child could depict fingers on hand , only in lines but went from stick figure s etc . Therefore their depiction of humans etc is fairly basic . Look at your own children’s art and how it developed .
Here is a funny story from a teaching round when 7 year olds were drawing someone . One boy drew a bean shape with stick arms and legs a when I asked who that was A human bean was the answer .
Correct, there is ample evidence that our indigenous forebears lived in sophisticated societies with plumbing, multistory dwellings, steam engines, computers etc
For those without an Oz sub:
Scholarly light cast on Dark Emu claims
HENRY ERGAS
If only Australians had been told the truth, claimed Bruce Pascoe, they would have known that Indigenous societies, as they existed before European settlement, were anything but primitive communities of “mere hunter-gatherers” whose “simple lot” was to “wander haplessly” across the continent’s length and breadth.
But those truths were hidden from us: “our country’s history” was “edited, so that our children (would) never question our right to the soil”. Ruthlessly suppressed was the “advanced nature” of the Aborigines’ “ancient agricultural economy”, which placed Indigenous Australia on a development trajectory that stood “ahead of many other parts of the world”.
And suppressed, too, were achievements that stretched from the first baking of bread — “an idea far more important to humanity than the moon landing” — to the development of villages of “one thousand people” in “permanent housing”: achievements that meant the Aboriginal economy deserved a “much higher rank than some of the nations considered the hallmark of human evolution”.
Good thing, then, that Pascoe’s Dark Emu finally pierced the shroud of ignorance in 2014 and emerged as a bestseller. And good thing, too, that so epochal a contribution won a swag of the nation’s most prestigious literary prizes, was transformed into texts widely used in schools, shaped the Indigenous sections of the new national curriculum and earned its author the Australia Council’s lifetime achievement award.
But, it now turns out, the only editing of this country’s history was that done by Pascoe himself.
As eminent anthropologist Peter Sutton and archaeologist Keryn Walshe meticulously demonstrate in Farmers or Hunter-Gatherers?, released this week by Melbourne University Press, Dark Emu is “poorly researched, distorts and exaggerates many old sources, ignores large bodies of information that do not support the author’s opinions (and) contains a large number of factual errors”.
Highlighting instance after instance in which Pascoe doctors key quotes, misrepresents dates, places and numbers, and miscites crucial references, they expose conduct that would be widely considered unacceptable.
And the problems they identify are, if anything, greater in the educational material Pascoe has influenced or prepared, which, they write, would “seriously mislead” young people and “should be withdrawn by any educational authority currently using it”.
However, Dark Emu’s glaring flaws do not just lie in the distortions of fact and authority on which it bases its wildly implausible claims; even more troubling is its fundamental disregard for Indigenous culture.
In effect, what it presents as admirable in precolonial Indigenous society is not what makes it distinctive but what brings it closer to us: the alleged complexity of its technology; the scale of its tribal gatherings; the supposed durability and number of its dwellings.
Dark Emu’s rigidly ethnocentric conception of merit, in which quantity is confused for quality, is, as Sutton and Walshe wryly observe, resolutely “Texan”.
But to view Indigenous culture through that prism is utterly misguided. That culture was not oriented to material affluence, and even less to technological change.
Rather, Sutton and Walshe write, “for the Old People, making a living and obtaining materials for artefacts were inseparable from their commitment to a spiritual understanding of the origin of species, to conservative values in relation to change and to a cosmology in which economics had to be in conformity to ancestral authority”. They lived, in other words, in what philosopher Charles Taylor has described as a “world brimming with pres¬ences”, in which the spiritual and the temporal, the natural and the supernatural, were fused within a cosmic order that was not to be manipulated and transformed — as it was in the West — but revered and maintained.
What we would now call faith was not a distinct sphere of life; it was inseparable from life itself, there forever, from the Dreaming, whose latent powers, including for the cyclical regrowth of plants and animals, were to be preserved through obedience to its demands. And where technologies — such as their Melanesian neighbours’ agricultural and horticultural methods — had not been sanctioned by the Dreaming, they rejected them, not out of ignorance but out of respect for the transcendent foundations of earthly existence.
In contrast, Pascoe’s caricature – which “consistently pushes the evidence of Aboriginal subsistence beyond what it can factually bear and into a European model of economic life … as if the more European the Old People can be made to seem, the better” – robbed that world of its spirituality. That certainly made Dark Emu all the more attractive to the staunchly secular “progressives”, who are its fiercest defenders; but it also made Pascoe incapable of understanding, much less explaining, the Indigenous world’s stability and persistence.
Ultimately, it condemned his book to being little more than “a popularised mythology of history” that “does not respect or do justice to” the societies it purports to admire.
Yet this question remains: how can it be that in a country that has a long tradition of first-rate scholarship in anthropology and archaeology, it took seven years to bring Pascoe to account? After all, the errors were seemingly obvious to trained readers; but the silence from the academy was as deafening as it was disturbing.
No doubt the answer lies partly in the politically charged nature of the issues — a political charge Pascoe himself sought to intensify. Contentiously identifying as Aboriginal, he repeatedly presented his book as a defence of Indigenous people; it followed, in a warped syllogism, that to criticise it would be to attack them.
And with access to remote sites now conditional on securing Indigenous approval, any researcher who was branded as a racist faced the threat of being excluded from the field work needed to build a career.
But an even more powerful force has also been at work: the conviction, which has become pervasive in our universities, that telling the truth, instead of being the first and greatest duty, is not as important as achieving social goals. Being right matters far less than being on the right side; and it is immeasurably worse to concede a point to the wrong side than to tolerate error.
That is a recipe not for advancing knowledge but for entrenching ignorance. It can only make us a poorer and stupider country, while training future generations in conformity rather than intellectual honesty.
In subjecting Dark Emu to the most painful, but most valuable, of science’s tests, the test of fact, Sutton and Walshe break that mould. Their courage not only does this country and its Indigenous people an immense service; it also shows that, despite everything, our finest scholars are still capable of producing “books with spine”.
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/scholarly-light-cast-on-darkemu-claims/news-story/2a3268245a4ad31b0ba509102194b061
Dark Emu is to this generation what Chariots of the Gods was to mine. But I suspect Chariots is by far the more entertaining book, and at least had the virtue of turning many young readers to an interest in archaeology, as I can attest. And the author Erich Von Daniken never claimed to be an alien.
Geoffrey Blainey wrote forty years ago that nomadism should be understood as the superior strategy fir living in the Australian environment, given the plants, animals and technology available to Australian Aboriginals.
Pascoe’s greatest reason for pushing the narrative of aboriginal agrarianism seems to be current politics over land ownership.
One excavated ruin of a building such as those found in Europe and even what I saw in Africa would do .
Until Europeans ‘invaded’ Australia, the average lifespan of indigenous folk was 30+ years old, maximum.
Now they live long enough to recognise elders, emerging and otherwise.
It appears indigenous folk in their modern nirvana, couldn’t imagine Obamacare.
Aborigines turned green forests into dry sclerophyll outback. Had no choice but to be very nomadic then.
@ Splatacrobat:
“Astronomy was used by indigenous Australians to develop calendars and navigate the land. Each hunter-gatherer tribe lived according to an annual cycle, which informed what they ate and hunted and where they travelled.”
In whose journals are these things recorded?
If quoting a claim about technical achievements, it would be nice if the source of these written records were referenced.
Otherwise they are, to say the least, tenuous.
“Sweetness and Light”: check out the Kalkadoon (spelling varies) from around Mount Isa way. Probably the ‘hardest” bastards in the bunch. Actually “organized ” in a sort of military way (Think “Zulu-lite). Not so much now, but they persist and good luck to them.
Utterly contrasted by the groups living in comparatively lush South-East Queensland. Bountiful seafood, plenty of edible plants, major Bunya-Nut festivals / meet and greet every few years. It’s a bit of a walk from from the coast to the Bunyas, but ….Shame if you fell out of a Bunya tree and broke leg whilst collecting Bunya nuts. Not much in the way of paramedical services; a broken leg, (especially a broken femur), was often a death sentence. (Either the broken femur slices open the femoral artery and you die in a short time because your heart “stops”, or, if the jagged end of the broken bone just mashes up veins and muscles, the blood pooling internally will result in septicaemia and an agonizing death, a few days later.
The ONLY groups to have metal before the arrival of “white fellas”, were a small mob up in Arnhem land who traded with the Macassan Trepang collectors. Highly prized and not to be traded further south lightly. Better than trying to boil water in a bark coolamon.
Then there are the poor buggers who ended up in Tasmania. When the tide came back in after the last serious Ice Age, they were isolated. Successive waves of different melanin-enhanced folks spreading southwards appear to have “out-competed” the ones left on the mainland. Better weapons and canine companions will do that rather quickly. If you were paying attention whilst visiting Viet Nam or parts of Indonesia, you will have seen pooches that look remarkably like Dingoes . There’s a hint.
The ACTUAL archaeological record clearly indicates that the coastal folk in Tasmania suddenly stopped eating shellfish several hundred years ago. Probably a Taboo edict after a batch of dodgy oysters or scallops at a big gathering. None of the participants left a diary note at the time. Thus an abundant food source was abandoned.
It appears as if there is a concerted effort to utterly corrupt the research and history for political purposes. NOT HAPPY about this; it WILL end in tears, at the very least.
Is the ABC still going ahead with their doco series based on Pascoe writing ?
Has anybody asked Ken Wyatt for comment ? He famously said he believed Pascoe was Aboriginal simply because he said he was.
It is incredible how long the fraud has been able to benefit from and get away with it.
In other words, they were superstitious as hell.
Any European culture exhibiting these characteristics has long been condemned as primitive and anti-science.
I’m wondering how long it will take before the claims of tens of thousands of years of continuous unchanging culture – based on mere hundreds of years of observation – will be properly challenged. Everything that we know about human nature says that we should challenge them and that they are wildly improbable.
Thinking human beings investigate, learn and challenge ideas.
“NOT HAPPY about this; it WILL end in tears, at the very least.”
Its really a question of whose tears are the intended target.
Ch34 10am today First Footprints. The Great Drought : First Footprints is the untold story of how Aboriginal people came to Australia over 50,000 years ago and adapted and thrived in this harsh continent.
Lots of excellent archival footage. Caution, may not include farming practices, towns of 1000 people or anything else in Dark Emu.
Well worth a watch.
Bruce Pascoe is no “oracle” – he’s an “orifice”.
Average lifespan is a little misleading. If you were able to survive infancy you could get past thirty.
One of the problems iirc in aboriginal culture was promising infant girls in marriage to senior men, in polygamous marriages and leaving young men without the opportunity to take a wife.
To believe pascoe is to believe there has been a 200 year long colonial conspiracy including all recent generations of aboriginal people, even those living close to traditional lifestyles.
I don’t know what motivated him. Perhaps just a wish to paint the invaders in an even worse light, and of course to be special himself.
I grew up in the Murchison region of WA, Meekatharra to be exact, and over the years found myself living in many regional locations where I was exposed to many, many different indigenous people and was lucky enough to hear a great number of their stories. I’m talking Kojanup, Leonora, Kalgoorlie, Tennant Creek, Mount Isa, Cloncurry here!
Not one, I repeat not one, story ever contained any reference to cultivation, animal husbandry or construction. The stories could be grouped into creationist, parable, fable, societal rules and consequences and just flat out instructional (how to hunting and gathering). Perhaps they were just keeping all this hard won farming and construction knowledge from this Wudjula (white man) in case I was to steal it? Who knows.
min says:
June 18, 2021 at 8:25 am
I think in the book there is a picture of a group of African style shelters , stone with a thatched sort of roof and standing n the middle is a naked aborigine . A picture is worth a thousand words . However, no writing, no metal weapons or tools , no pottery , no way to carry water .
Picture of Native Tribes of Central Australia Brush Timber Dwelling
definitely not a architectural construction, from
An edition of The Native Tribes of Central Australia (1899)
The native tribes of Central Australia
by Spencer, Baldwin Sir
When Henry Ergas says Pascoe is “Contentiously identifying as Aboriginal” he is not quite right.
Pascoe is not simply indentifying as Aboriginal like many others , he is actually claiming to have an Aboriginal great grandparent – falsely it seems. And early on in his life it seems Pascoe did not claim actual Aboriginal heritage, this claim is a more recent addition.
There is a big difference.
Something which was obvious to everyone with more than two brain cells, the day Pascoe started his scam.
Turned out to be a pretty good scam though. I wonder, exactly, how much money he was given.
I also wonder if, in Pascoe’s wildest dreams, he thought the ABC would be so freaking stupid as to swallow his bullshit.
But then, I suppose, everyone with more than two brain cells knew they would be.
I was wondering how come they have never found any established cemeteries in these populated ‘cities or towns’? Also what kind animals did they farm, or crops did they grow and harvest on a seasonal time clock?
I know where Bruce got his version of aboriginal history from, watching to many Flinstones cartoons. Yabba dabba doooo.
Some low stone walls, in one place and which nobody actually knows who built….. are held up as “proof” that aboriginals were herding kangaroos. As though Roos can’t jump. 🙄
The millet that they allegedly grew in country too dry to produce a crop in 2 years out of three, grows prolifically without planting or cultivation as long as there is water. Why would you?
I got a joke for ya all….adapted from an Irish one…
There’s an argument raging about who invented telecommunications, and a Pommy says “We did. Recent tunneling under London has discovered telephone wires at a depth indicating London to have had phones 140 years ago”, to which a Froggie counters “Ha… that’s f’all. We have just constructed a new Metro Line from La Place d’Etoile and have found wires in a stratum indicating that Paris had telecommunications 175 years ago!”
Bruce Pascoe then steps up to the podium in front of all the Peter Fitzsimons and Wendy Harmers of Australia’s cabal of intellectual and cultural giants to announce “Well, we Indigenous First Nations’ folk have had a shaft dug ten kilometres deep at Uluru and discovered not a cable nor a wire nor even the written word. Proof positive that us Aboriginal geniuses already had wifi in the dreamtime!”
Wild applause follows.
I heard that NASA has found the remains of an ancient spaceship, not far from Apollo 11.
Wait, ……, is that an aboriginal flag next to it?
In fact as anthropologists and archeologists usually do in other countries , they go through the rubbish dumps to be able to analyse what was eaten , etc , Even go through the latrines of ancient Romans to find out what their diets consisted of . Middens in Australia have not revealed a great deal about human activity of Aborigines compared with other ancient tribes.
grows prolifically without planting or cultivation as long as there is water.
Ultimate no till, with no till, paddock to pl..
Oh poo.
Natwally says:
June 18, 2021 at 9:09 am
Not one, I repeat not one, story ever contained any reference to cultivation, animal husbandry or construction. The stories could be grouped into creationist, parable, fable, societal rules and consequences and just flat out instructional (how to hunting and gathering).
Spencer’s interest in anthropology blossomed in 1894, when he joined the Horn Scientific Expedition to explore central Australia and met Francis James Gillen, who had been independently pursuing studies of the Aborigines. In 1896 Spencer and Gillen began the study that resulted in the publication of The Native Tribes of Central Australia (1899). Getting to know the Aborigines intimately and winning their trust, the two men accumulated an immense amount of information about Aboriginal customs, rituals, and beliefs. In 1904 they published The Northern Tribes of Central Australia, which drew on their travels around the Gulf of Carpentaria and conveyed a living picture of seminomadic, food-gathering and hunting people engaged in everyday economic and social activities and rituals. Spencer believed that Aboriginal social organization illustrated an early stage in the development of humankind.
Francis James Gillen, (born Oct. 28, 1855, Clare, near Adelaide, S.Aus., Australia—died June 5, 1912),
Australian anthropologist who did pioneering fieldwork among the Aborigines of central Australia.
Gillen’s training in anthropology came not from a university but from close contact with Aborigines in his work for the Australian postal and telegraph service. He made independent studies of Aborigines, learning their languages and customs, and became especially sensitive to their feelings, trying to deal with them fairly and with understanding. The Australian government ultimately appointed him a magistrate and subprotector of Aborigines.
In 1894 Gillen met the English anthropologist Baldwin Spencer, who was traveling with the Horn Scientific Expedition through central Australia. Gillen and Spencer soon became friends and began to collaborate on Aboriginal studies. Their association extended over a period of many years and resulted in the publication of several coauthored works. Gillen’s remarkable collection of photographs of Aboriginal life is now the property of the South Australian government.
SBS pumping up tyres again.
Aborigines make the best astronauts apparently. Because they took up space in school……………….when they went, that is.
Bruce is a problem for the Aboriginal Industry. How will the other Professionals deal with him?
He’ll simply be consigned to the forgettery, never to be mentioned again.
Bruce will console himself by usining his royalties to take an extended holiday in England researching his ancestors.
PeterW
EXACTLY
Triumph of the Nomads
No one who has read it can not see the problem with the belittlement of hunters gathers.
Yes I remember watching a chef on TV one time, demonstrating how to cook kangaroo meat, he stressed that the meat he was about to cook was in fact not wild kangaroo but came from a farmed kangaroo! I wonder what the drafting race looked like?
When people did not have the knowledge or science to tell explain how the world and humans work , they made up stories to try and make sense of the world . Long held beliefs turn into superstitions . The more poorly educated or the ability to put two and two together and not get 5 , the more superstitious the group.. As a little girl more than eighty years ago I had a story book of Dream time which was a collection of myths of aboriginals to explain how their world worked . Humans have done this since time began . There was always a smarter , big talking man who could sway the others to make them think he was the font of all knowledge. Give him special feathers , head dress and there you go head Sharman or whatever with no one daring to have a different idea as you usually ended up badly .
Littered through history examples of this Bruno the brother in Rome , Galileo and still going on .Still going on these days a la Prof Sutton and co . holding up the superstions whilst others cancelled .
Thanks OldOzzie. I’ll read that.
There is irrefutable evidence of ancient Australian tribes have access to drive in theatres, Polly waffles and heavy beer at local footy matches. Ancient being circa ‘70s
Tom, thanks for that.
“… which has become pervasive in our universities, that telling the truth, instead of being the first and greatest duty, is not as important as achieving social goals. Being right matters far less than being on the right side; and it is immeasurably worse to concede a point to the wrong side than to tolerate error.”
Now imagine that being the standard for submitting evidence in all Law Courts.
Law students are saturated with this extreme activism throughout their degree.
Pascoe is a straight up liar.
Is he another racial appointed Adjunct Professor yet?
min says:
June 18, 2021 at 9:54 am
Humans have done this since time began . There was always a smarter , big talking man who could sway the others to make them think he was the font of all knowledge. Give him special feathers , head dress and there you go head Sharman or whatever with no one daring to have a different idea as you usually ended up badly .
Chapter XVI The Making and the Powers of Medicine Men;
Various Forms of Magic
Surely the most devastation critique of Pascoe from an ideological angle is that he has made Eurocentric assumptions and applied Eurocentric values to an alternative and valid way of life.
Properly handed and massaged, this ‘woke’ line ought to finish him off.
Exactly Des.
Why is Neolithic better than Palaeolithic?
“…he stressed that the meat he was about to cook was in fact not wild kangaroo but came from a farmed kangaroo!”
Off topic, though I find it scary that some people actually believe that there is such a thing as a “farmed” kangaroo. Because they jumped the fence and were “harvested” (shot) on private land and/or a farm doesn’t make them farmed.
Though on topic, Thomas Keneally refers to primary sources such as Bennelong and Arthur Phillip in reference to the locals keeping areas free of scrub and seedlings. For the purpose of hunting animals including, but not limited to kangaroos. Apparently the area around Camperdown, where Sydney University is today.
I am unsure if any non-indigenous landholder has cleared or modified land specifically for the purpose of obtaining kangaroo for consumption or clothing. Though modifying the landscape to encourage grazing does seem to imply farming of meat and leather.
the teller and the tale another review
Does it imply anything though that wasn’t typical hunter gatherer technology?
Australia Aboriginal people aren’t the only modern day people living this lifestyle.
@Rosie.
I suppose that it would depend on your definition of “technology”. Does a concept or idea only constitute a technology when a culture seeks to apply this theory or understanding to mass transfer? In this context the technology being land management in terms of control of understory plant growth in a spatial system to maximise productivity of meat and leather. Or is land management only a technology when physically manifested with specific or nonspecific tools?
…And is there actually a strict delineable dualism between hunter gatherer and non-hunter gatherer? Assuming there is a sliding scale/ continuum between these idealisations, what are the empirical evidential criteria for assigning designations to differing communal habitation and use of land?
I have always wondered about this issue. Remember that when modern humans entered the Sahul land mass, Australia and PNG were joined together by the dry Arafura basin. The geological record shows that the basin had been dry for over 40,000 years since sea levels dropped at the beginning of the last ice age. The basin is 50 meters deep at the eastern end and 80 meters deep at the western end. By 90,000 years ago sea levels had dropped past that point. It must have appeared as a veritable garden of Eden.
So why would there have been any incentive to go live in the deserts? They would have been aware that the lands to the south were harsh. Why go there and try to adapt? What would have been the incentive?
I can imagine that when sea levels began to rise 14,000 years ago, and the basin flooded from the west, there would have been significant displacement, continuing for over 5,000 years until the basin was completely under water. At that point I can see the need for people to move into more marginal lands to the south, and thus adapt to the harsher environment, but that would have occurred only in the last 10,000 years or so.
So I have doubts about the claim that the aboriginals survived in a harsh environment for 50,000 years. More like about 10,000 years. And good on them. But do not let us fall for 50,000 years claim.
I think Josephine Cashman should be given much credit for exposing this lying POS Pascoe. She has been relentless.
As for Their ABC and SBS, Pasoe’s fraud was heaven sent. They wanted to believe him so badly. Those poor Noble Savages, robbed of their homelands by the Eeebil Whitey (flagellate, flagellate).
Only in this stupid, stupid country could such a preposterous blatant ahistorical anti-intellectual fact and evidence free fraud as Pascoe have prospered for as long as he has – and don’t expect to see any widespread repudiation of his idiocy (despite some recent “misgivings”) in our utterly bastardised public institutions any time soon.
What a disgrace.
Probably not HD, after all the people of say Europe didn’t go to bed one night hunter gatherers and wake up the next morning farmers.
I’m just suggesting that certain ways of doing things are fairly typical of particular cultures.
Labelling them farming doesn’t seem important.
Another example would be the fish trap.
Got to admit I’m looking forward to the doubling down by Brooser’s supporters; the “if it’s not true, it should be” defence.