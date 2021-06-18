Liberty Quote


Sir Desmond Swayne blasts PM over police state, fake crisis
This entry was posted in International, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.
this is all preparation for the next plandemic
The expert political class don’t deny it’s coming
Slightly off topic:
You’d never (or rarely) see this in the Australian parliament – a back bencher criticising his own Prime Minister on the floor of the House.
The much vaunted “discipline” of our major parliamentary political parties stifles our parliamentary democracy.
Not off topic at all, Roger.
That’s exactly what I was thinking.
I wasn’t familiar with Sir Desmond but, per Wiki, he’s an impressive individual.
Not off topic at all, Roger.
That’s exactly what I was thinking.
Great minds!
Ron DeSantis Pardons Gym Owner Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Mask Mandates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETkZynKozNw
Everything this guy said.
It’s shocking that it come that it even has to be said.
Everything this guy said.
Indeed.
Quite apart from the exemplary content, who in our Parliament could deliver a speech like this? The Brits are educated to do this sort of thing, in fact they enjoy doing it. I’ve heard platform announcers who are better speakers than most of our parliamentarians.
I’m back at work in central Melbourne today. The outdoor mask mandate ended at midnight last night. Everybody I see in the city is still wearing a mask outdoors. We’re fooked.
Applause!
Australian politics has no interest in candidates who are well-read or articulate. Better some bozo from the local pub or some dull loser who turns up to branch meetings and votes how some factional hack tells them to. The dumber the better so they don’t question orders!
And then nothing changed.
cuckoo says:
June 18, 2021 at 1:35 pm
When i checked earlier today, masks were still listed as mandatory outdoors. They’ve updated it now, at least where I looked. Perhaps the other information still lurks on a different page…
Meanwhile, brains are no longer mandatory either outdoors or indoors.
Australia 2021 – the 5-year plan targets have been more than exceeded, comrades.
Sir Desmond claims to be of the party who only recently elected a leader they thought was a libertarian.
They can’t have been listening- Boris is more of a liberteensyweensian.
Being a commie or being a pharma company stooge.
Both need to be made into felonies.