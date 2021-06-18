Sir Desmond Swayne blasts PM over police state, fake crisis

Posted on June 18, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in International, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to Sir Desmond Swayne blasts PM over police state, fake crisis

  1. Paul says:
    June 18, 2021 at 12:13 pm

    this is all preparation for the next plandemic

    The expert political class don’t deny it’s coming

  2. Roger says:
    June 18, 2021 at 12:18 pm

    Slightly off topic:

    You’d never (or rarely) see this in the Australian parliament – a back bencher criticising his own Prime Minister on the floor of the House.

    The much vaunted “discipline” of our major parliamentary political parties stifles our parliamentary democracy.

  3. C.L. says:
    June 18, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    Not off topic at all, Roger.
    That’s exactly what I was thinking.

    I wasn’t familiar with Sir Desmond but, per Wiki, he’s an impressive individual.

  4. Roger says:
    June 18, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    Not off topic at all, Roger.
    That’s exactly what I was thinking.

    Great minds!

  5. mh says:
    June 18, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Ron DeSantis Pardons Gym Owner Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Mask Mandates

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETkZynKozNw

  6. Arky says:
    June 18, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    Everything this guy said.
    It’s shocking that it come that it even has to be said.

  7. rickw says:
    June 18, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    Everything this guy said.

    Indeed.

  8. cuckoo says:
    June 18, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    Quite apart from the exemplary content, who in our Parliament could deliver a speech like this? The Brits are educated to do this sort of thing, in fact they enjoy doing it. I’ve heard platform announcers who are better speakers than most of our parliamentarians.

  9. cuckoo says:
    June 18, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    I’m back at work in central Melbourne today. The outdoor mask mandate ended at midnight last night. Everybody I see in the city is still wearing a mask outdoors. We’re fooked.

  10. Richard says:
    June 18, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    Applause!

  11. The Sheriff says:
    June 18, 2021 at 1:55 pm

    Australian politics has no interest in candidates who are well-read or articulate. Better some bozo from the local pub or some dull loser who turns up to branch meetings and votes how some factional hack tells them to. The dumber the better so they don’t question orders!

  12. Shy Ted says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    And then nothing changed.

  13. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    cuckoo says:
    June 18, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    I’m back at work in central Melbourne today. The outdoor mask mandate ended at midnight last night. Everybody I see in the city is still wearing a mask outdoors. We’re fooked.

    When i checked earlier today, masks were still listed as mandatory outdoors. They’ve updated it now, at least where I looked. Perhaps the other information still lurks on a different page…

  14. John Bayley says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    When i checked earlier today, masks were still listed as mandatory outdoors.

    Meanwhile, brains are no longer mandatory either outdoors or indoors.

    Australia 2021 – the 5-year plan targets have been more than exceeded, comrades.

  15. Leo G says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:28 pm

    Sir Desmond claims to be of the party who only recently elected a leader they thought was a libertarian.
    They can’t have been listening- Boris is more of a liberteensyweensian.

  16. Figures says:
    June 18, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    Being a commie or being a pharma company stooge.

    Both need to be made into felonies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.