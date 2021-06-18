The Australian – bless. The scaremongers being health officials

Why is every government and bureaucratic shill in the Western world complicit in coercion – in direct contradiction to the Nuremberg Code (and all requisite treaties and subsequent international/national laws), insofar as they are openly enticing and intimidating the general populace into submitting to what is, effectively, an experimental medication?”
– Reader Phil asks the gazillion-dollar question in a longer comment worth reading
By health editor, Natasha Robinson:
COMMUNITY?
If someone is vaccinated, it is for themselves.
If someone is not, well, so what?
The protection of our community depends on it.
Meanwhile, in Britain health experts are now suggesting that “the protection of our community” will require a third shot and that masks will have to be worn indefinitely.
The risks of blood clotting are higher if you are flying, presumably.
All of the blood clot cases have occurred after the first AstraZeneca jab. Worldwide there have been no instances of blood clots following the second AZ jab. So, if people have had their first AZ jab with no blood clots then they should get their second AZ jab.
If you believe vaccination will save you, why would you, being vaccinated, care about my choice not to vaccinate?
If, on the other hand, you don’t believe vaccination will save you, why should I believe it will save me?
Well said Angus, and Terry, I guess people like you will go for three or even more just to make sure. When my doctor asked me I said I would prefer to have my foot amputated as at least I knew what the result would be.
Yes Terry – we’ve all read that hilarious talking point.
The reason there have supposedly been no instances of blood clots following a second injection is that victims are felled the first time.
The best thing everyone could do is get some sunlight and shed a few pounds.
COVID hates fatties and shut ins.
1 vax bad, 2 vax good.
DVT a problem on long haul flights. Inactivity can cause serious health problems. That’s why they lock you down.
I find it interesting that so many companies from so many countries have developed a “vaccine” at about much the same time frame.
The Russians with Sputnik, the Chyneze with their Sinovax, the poms with AZ and the yanks with J&J as well as Pffizer (Kraut?)
Oh, I dunno, it’s almost like they all had some sort of a head start on a COVID type vaccine.
Oh, that’s really good news!
Another 4 years and eleven months, and I’m sure my hesitant 33.3%, and the 66.6% in the crosshairs, will be happy to go for it.
In the meantime I’m chasing my local drug dealer for some Ivermectin to tide me over.
Pyrmontier is busily plugging the Frankenvax in these pages as a means to opening up borders, when all it is is PPE at best.
Holy Bat flu, Batman – do you mean they were developing it for the Bat utility belt all along?
Lockdown – the Musical
I think because if you are vaccinated there is a 10% chance of you being reinfected, so the un vaccinated have a greater chance of being Covided thus passing it on. But there again I don’t think the majority know that you can still get it once vaccinated.
So I don’t know!
Big stupid (and increasingly deadly) government strikes again.
Why anyone would allow themselves to be administered these useless unnecessary toxic chemical cocktails is beyond comprehension.
In an age of unprecedented collective global stupidity and insanity it will become increasingly dangerous (and very soon) for those of us who aren’t staggeringly stupid and/or stark staring bonkers.
Be very vigilant, Cats.
Only the unvaxed will survive the Zombie Apocalypse.
Given the overt propaganda about masks, lockdowns and the denigrating of ivermectin and HCQ it’s no wonder the public are now fed up with so-called experts.
Would not be helped by the endless climate bulldust that gets dumped in great oozing piles on us all, none of which ever happens. Eat the damned insects, people, and wear the damned mask as the experts tell you.
It would be the greatest example of natural selection in biological history but unfortunately vaxed people always look to bring everybody else down with them.
Its a gigantic worldwild IQ test
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAx4nb5nydA&t=33s
‘ Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) clapped back at a reporter on Tuesday after she asked whether or not he has been vaccinated for COVID-19. “Well, first of all, it’s none of your business, but I’m gonna tell you,” he responded. “I’m not vaccinated, and until there’s some science, by the way I have a masters of science from MIT, I’m not a virologist but I can read data. Everybody just needs to read and don’t put your head in the sand. Look at the data. I’m not going to get the vaccine until there’s data that shows that it will improve upon the immunity that’s been conferred to me as a result of a natural infection that I had.” ‘