The Australian – bless. The scaremongers being health officials

Posted on June 18, 2021 by currencylad

Why is every government and bureaucratic shill in the Western world complicit in coercion – in direct contradiction to the Nuremberg Code (and all requisite treaties and subsequent international/national laws), insofar as they are openly enticing and intimidating the general populace into submitting to what is, effectively, an experimental medication?”

– Reader Phil asks the gazillion-dollar question in a longer comment worth reading

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Fake News. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to The Australian – bless. The scaremongers being health officials

  1. C.L. says:
    June 18, 2021 at 10:27 am

    By health editor, Natasha Robinson:

    The changing advice around ­AstraZeneca comes at a time when the vast majority of people who have been vaccinated have received only one shot.

    Therein lies the biggest concern around the recommendation that only those aged over 60 should get AstraZeneca.

    How many older Australians who have had one shot of AstraZeneca will now have their confidence rocked such that they don’t turn up for their second dose?

    That’s the issue looming large for the federal government.

    There are a number of facts that anyone hesitant to get their second AstraZeneca dose should bear in mind.

    Firstly, there have been zero reports of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia – the rare blood-clotting syndrome that is causing concern – following second doses of AstraZeneca in Australia.

    That may not reassure some, given the number of people who have received second doses in Australia is very small.

    So let’s take some statistics from a country where tens of millions of people have received their second dose of AstraZeneca: Britain. The numbers of TTS in the UK following second doses of AstraZeneca are tiny, much smaller than the already very small risk of blood clots following a first dose. In total, the UK has reported 23 cases of TTS following a second dose of AstraZeneca. That’s out of 15.7 million second doses administered.

    It puts the rate of TTS following second doses of AstraZeneca at around one in 1.5 million. That compares with the incidence following a first dose of AstraZeneca at around 14.2 cases per million vaccines given.

    So the chances of getting a rare blood-clotting syndrome following a second dose of AstraZeneca is around 20 times less than the already extremely low chance of getting clots following a first dose.

    There are good indications that older Australians understand how small these risks are, compared to the much higher chance of severe illness or death from Covid-19. Despite bad publicity for AstraZeneca for months before the first shots of that vaccine ever entered arms, there has been relatively little vaccine hesitancy observed in those aged over 60.

    Already, two out of three Australians aged over 60 have received at least one dose of vaccine, and in almost all cases that was AstraZeneca.

    Our message is clear: to those 3.8 million Australians who have had their first dose of AstraZeneca, go and get your second dose,” Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy said on Thursday.

    The reasons why the second dose is so important are clear and well-established.

    Even though one dose provides some degree of protection as soon as 12 days following immunisation, and efficacy after only one dose may be in the order of 70 per cent, that protection diminishes over several months.

    The second dose encourages the body to create stronger protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

    Given the fact that so many older Australians have turned up in such large numbers for AstraZeneca, despite changing advice and bad publicity, the government will be banking on people making a sensible decision regarding having their second shot.

    The protection of our community depends on it.

  2. Rosie says:
    June 18, 2021 at 10:34 am

    COMMUNITY?

    If someone is vaccinated, it is for themselves.

    If someone is not, well, so what?

  3. Roger says:
    June 18, 2021 at 10:36 am

    The protection of our community depends on it.

    Meanwhile, in Britain health experts are now suggesting that “the protection of our community” will require a third shot and that masks will have to be worn indefinitely.

  4. mh says:
    June 18, 2021 at 10:39 am

    ZNeveri
    @ZNeveri
    ·
    6h
    THREE BRITISH AIRWAYS PILOTS HAVE DIED OF THE COVID “VACCINE” IN THE PAST 7-DAYS

    https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1405591556137099268

    The risks of blood clotting are higher if you are flying, presumably.

  5. Terry Pedersen says:
    June 18, 2021 at 10:42 am

    All of the blood clot cases have occurred after the first AstraZeneca jab. Worldwide there have been no instances of blood clots following the second AZ jab. So, if people have had their first AZ jab with no blood clots then they should get their second AZ jab.

  6. Angus Black says:
    June 18, 2021 at 10:45 am

    If you believe vaccination will save you, why would you, being vaccinated, care about my choice not to vaccinate?

    If, on the other hand, you don’t believe vaccination will save you, why should I believe it will save me?

  7. bollux says:
    June 18, 2021 at 10:53 am

    Well said Angus, and Terry, I guess people like you will go for three or even more just to make sure. When my doctor asked me I said I would prefer to have my foot amputated as at least I knew what the result would be.

  8. C.L. says:
    June 18, 2021 at 10:53 am

    All of the blood clot cases have occurred after the first AstraZeneca jab. Worldwide there have been no instances of blood clots following the second AZ jab.

    Yes Terry – we’ve all read that hilarious talking point.
    The reason there have supposedly been no instances of blood clots following a second injection is that victims are felled the first time.

  9. Infidel Tiger says:
    June 18, 2021 at 10:55 am

    The best thing everyone could do is get some sunlight and shed a few pounds.

    COVID hates fatties and shut ins.

  10. Shy Ted says:
    June 18, 2021 at 10:56 am

    1 vax bad, 2 vax good.
    DVT a problem on long haul flights. Inactivity can cause serious health problems. That’s why they lock you down.

  11. Baa Humbug says:
    June 18, 2021 at 10:58 am

    I find it interesting that so many companies from so many countries have developed a “vaccine” at about much the same time frame.
    The Russians with Sputnik, the Chyneze with their Sinovax, the poms with AZ and the yanks with J&J as well as Pffizer (Kraut?)

    Oh, I dunno, it’s almost like they all had some sort of a head start on a COVID type vaccine.

  12. Boxcar says:
    June 18, 2021 at 11:01 am

    Oh, that’s really good news!
    Another 4 years and eleven months, and I’m sure my hesitant 33.3%, and the 66.6% in the crosshairs, will be happy to go for it.
    In the meantime I’m chasing my local drug dealer for some Ivermectin to tide me over.

  13. egg_ says:
    June 18, 2021 at 11:14 am

    Pyrmontier is busily plugging the Frankenvax in these pages as a means to opening up borders, when all it is is PPE at best.

  14. egg_ says:
    June 18, 2021 at 11:16 am

    I find it interesting that so many companies from so many countries have developed a “vaccine” at about much the same time frame.
    The Russians with Sputnik, the Chyneze with their Sinovax, the poms with AZ and the yanks with J&J as well as Pffizer (Kraut?)

    Oh, I dunno, it’s almost like they all had some sort of a head start on a COVID type vaccine.

    Holy Bat flu, Batman – do you mean they were developing it for the Bat utility belt all along?

  16. woolfe says:
    June 18, 2021 at 11:20 am

    If you believe vaccination will save you, why would you, being vaccinated, care about my choice not to vaccinate?

    I think because if you are vaccinated there is a 10% chance of you being reinfected, so the un vaccinated have a greater chance of being Covided thus passing it on. But there again I don’t think the majority know that you can still get it once vaccinated.

    So I don’t know!

  17. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    June 18, 2021 at 11:20 am

    Big stupid (and increasingly deadly) government strikes again.

    Why anyone would allow themselves to be administered these useless unnecessary toxic chemical cocktails is beyond comprehension.

    In an age of unprecedented collective global stupidity and insanity it will become increasingly dangerous (and very soon) for those of us who aren’t staggeringly stupid and/or stark staring bonkers.

    Be very vigilant, Cats.

  18. egg_ says:
    June 18, 2021 at 11:25 am

    In an age of unprecedented collective global stupidity and insanity it will become increasingly dangerous (and very soon) for those of us who aren’t staggeringly stupid and/or stark staring bonkers.

    Only the unvaxed will survive the Zombie Apocalypse.

  19. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 18, 2021 at 11:41 am

    Given the overt propaganda about masks, lockdowns and the denigrating of ivermectin and HCQ it’s no wonder the public are now fed up with so-called experts.

    Would not be helped by the endless climate bulldust that gets dumped in great oozing piles on us all, none of which ever happens. Eat the damned insects, people, and wear the damned mask as the experts tell you.

  20. Figures says:
    June 18, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Only the unvaxed will survive the Zombie Apocalypse.

    It would be the greatest example of natural selection in biological history but unfortunately vaxed people always look to bring everybody else down with them.

  21. shane says:
    June 18, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Its a gigantic worldwild IQ test

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAx4nb5nydA&t=33s

    ‘ Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) clapped back at a reporter on Tuesday after she asked whether or not he has been vaccinated for COVID-19. “Well, first of all, it’s none of your business, but I’m gonna tell you,” he responded. “I’m not vaccinated, and until there’s some science, by the way I have a masters of science from MIT, I’m not a virologist but I can read data. Everybody just needs to read and don’t put your head in the sand. Look at the data. I’m not going to get the vaccine until there’s data that shows that it will improve upon the immunity that’s been conferred to me as a result of a natural infection that I had.” ‘

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.