It looks increasingly likely that the 6 January Capitol protest was organised by the FBI.
Liberty Quote
It is a good thing for an uneducated man to read a book of quotations.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- duncanm on Tucker Carlson beclowns Twitter
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Makka on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- max on He may also have been very rude to them – and that’s not nice
- Terry Pedersen on The Australian – bless. The scaremongers being health officials
- C.L. on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Black Ball on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on David Bidstrup guest post. Resolve no longer to be slaves and you are free.
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- C.L. on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- JC on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- 132andBush on He may also have been very rude to them – and that’s not nice
- C.L. on Sir Desmond Swayne blasts PM over police state, fake crisis
- PeterW on He may also have been very rude to them – and that’s not nice
- Ed Case on He may also have been very rude to them – and that’s not nice
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Fair Shake on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- 132andBush on He may also have been very rude to them – and that’s not nice
- PeterW on He may also have been very rude to them – and that’s not nice
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Bushkid on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Chrism on Tucker Carlson beclowns Twitter
- Crossie on Tucker Carlson beclowns Twitter
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Fair Shake on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- a reader on New Cake
- Bushkid on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Makka on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- “Under Labor, Victoria has two speeds: locked down or about to be locked down”
- David Bidstrup guest post. Resolve no longer to be slaves and you are free.
- Tucker Carlson beclowns Twitter
- Night of the Steak Knives
- Music Maestro: June 18, 2021
- New Cake
- Sir Desmond Swayne blasts PM over police state, fake crisis
- The Australian – bless. The scaremongers being health officials
- Scholarly light cast on Dark Emu claims
- Trying to register a new liberal political party for Australia
- Australia’s CHOs fly to Canberra for a piss-up – your shout
- Lab analysis of face masks
- He may also have been very rude to them – and that’s not nice
- Hunt to under-60s: ‘Oops-a-daisy – AstraZeneca’s not for you’
- Google Tierschutz im nationalsozialistischen Deutschland
- RBA governor’s advice to business
- Melanie Phillips: Is it an act or has Boris really lost the plot?
- The Really Disturbing Thing
- Who exactly are the conspiracy theorists?
- Dear March 4 Justice ladies: get up there and do something
- ScoMo’s BoJo No-No
- The western world’s wealth-busting corporatist conspiracy against hydrocarbons
- Reality bites, increasing use of coal in Europe
- Noel Gallagher – the new Milton Friedman (if Milt swore a lot)
- The Bilo family situation
- “Criminally negligent”
- David Bidstrup guest post. The deadly disease rolls on
- Dodgy
- Lulu and the dungeon master
- Lockdown is for the little people
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Thank you for covering this story …2 days after I alerted you to it in the comments section…
Bit by bit all the news some of us already knew is comong out more clearly.
I do the best I can, Richard.
There are other people who post to the site on equally important subjects.
And unfolding Australian stories take precedence.
I find this hard to believe.
Sadly…. Tuckers actions in the aftermath of the election mean I no longer trust him.
Incredible.
Whole thing was an FBI run get Trump exercise.
FBI has always been dodgy. Has one of the most checked histories of any agency.
During the 1990s moc wars had informants who were running around conducting hits.
mob
This is not going to end well for the geriatric and the government who helped him steal the election.
Babbitt was the canary in the coal mine. That no-one with a camera photographed the killer is impossible to believe, so his identity is being protected at high levels. The insurrection theory might well be true, if viewed from a totally different perspective.
Barr and Wray were in charge of the FBI at the time. Clearly both are criminals and traitors.
Tucker needs to be a bit careful. Its not like he is operating in a free country any more.
“Thank you for covering this story …2 days after I alerted you to it in the comments section…”
Its probably a shock Richard, but the world doesn’t hang on your every word, nor work to your schedule. But yes you are a legend, Scoop.
I would like to know who convinced Trump that Barr, a former Bush appointee, was a good fit for his administration. He would have been better off appointing his own son-in-law as Attorney General.
Yarpos:
He wouldn’t be the first Journo to be unpersoned for asking odd questions.
You wouldn’t want to be a member of his staff or production team either. They are probably in line for a ‘warning’.
I don’t think Trump realized how many snakes were lurking. I had no idea how anti American the DC civil ‘service’ and US big business were.
Glenn Reynolds (yesterday, I think) observed that it used to be a golden rule for the old Klansmen that the men over-egging the egging-on were FBI moles.
The US Communist Party had the same policy.
C.L.
Dayglo nibbas.
Everyone online you don’t know but chat to is a Fed.
Have read the original Revolver article which goes into great detail about court cases related to Jan 6 and possible involvement of FBI undercovers.
It mentions an investigation in Michigan where there was a plot to “kidnap” the Governor. At one point there were five plotters in a van. Three of the five were working undercover for the FBI ! Mentions in that plot the explosives, transport and security guys of the plot were FBI. Involved one of the patriot groups also mentioned in Jan 6. The head of the Detroit FBI office for that operation got promoted to a highly coveted job in FBI.
He is now the Washington DC FBI boss investigating Jan 6.
Que?
“That no-one with a camera photographed the killer is impossible to believe, so his identity is being protected at high levels”.
There’s pics of him…Breitbart or Gateway Pundit maybe… big black fella with a Glock that he’s waving around at his colleagues, like an excitable amateur. He’s reputed to be the one who left a loaded handgun in a nearby toilet.
Nah, Sheriff Joe Arpaio would get the job done.
here’s pics of him…Breitbart or Gateway Pundit maybe… big black fella with a Glock that he’s waving around at his colleagues, like an excitable amateur. He’s reputed to be the one who left a loaded handgun in a nearby toilet.
I have doubts about that kind of thing, as it has no proof at all.
Besides, the killer was quiet, aimed, and so steady like it was a normal part of his work, to kill so coldly. And looks very like a trim well dressed chap in a suit with the cufflinks. Just as you would imagine an FBI agent or very special officers on for example Pelosi’s security detail. Not your average security/police offer, by any means.
“Sadly…. Tuckers actions in the aftermath of the election mean I no longer trust him.”
The FOX/Murdoch editorial position after the election could most charitably be described as a bet each way. Bolt was just the same.
C.L.
Dayglo nibbas.
Everyone online you don’t know but chat to is a Fed.
The greatest programmer who ever lived – Terry Davis – coined the term, referring to the Feds as “glow n******”, and it stuck.
I have proposed the term be slightly modified to “glow noggins”, if you please.
Looks increasingly likely that people charged by fbi for attacking the Capitol will claim that the FBI set them up. Go figure!
Thank you, Richard!
Dot lost me there.
So true! The negative of coming from the outside. Trump looked up to the military especially the generals only to end up with fake frauds like Mattis – now known to be not patriotic but actually doing financial deals with the CCP. Barr alphabet agency man, Tillerson woke crony capitalist, the disappeared Durham, what happened to him?
Candy I agree with you, that shooting was not in the heat of the moment, it was an execution. I am horrified at what the US security agencies have turned into.
so the lessons are …
I wonder how many in the FBI, CIA, NSA are getting chicom cheques cut in SFr to a secure bank account …
the opportunity exists for Trump in his retreat to cautiously add only to his team those that have ‘stood in the rain’ supporting him & establish a Church enquiry #2
eliminate RINOs
and how much of this comes from the CCPs defector Dong ?Yeng
and closer to home : to what level is the Belt, Road & free Uyghur kidney program matched by chicomcash funding patriots in the Dan’s Vic Red Guard? is ASIO & ASIS completely transparent to the PLA?
WaPo
I can only conclude that it is true.