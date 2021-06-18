Tucker Carlson beclowns Twitter

Posted on June 18, 2021 by currencylad

It looks increasingly likely that the 6 January Capitol protest was organised by the FBI.

32 Responses to Tucker Carlson beclowns Twitter

  1. Richard says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    Thank you for covering this story …2 days after I alerted you to it in the comments section…

  2. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:08 pm

    Bit by bit all the news some of us already knew is comong out more clearly.

  3. C.L. says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    I do the best I can, Richard.
    There are other people who post to the site on equally important subjects.
    And unfolding Australian stories take precedence.

  4. Entropy says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:13 pm

    I find this hard to believe.

  5. flyingduk says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    Sadly…. Tuckers actions in the aftermath of the election mean I no longer trust him.

  6. rickw says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:29 pm

    Incredible.

  7. Arky says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:32 pm

    Whole thing was an FBI run get Trump exercise.
    FBI has always been dodgy. Has one of the most checked histories of any agency.
    During the 1990s moc wars had informants who were running around conducting hits.

  9. jupes says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:33 pm

    This is not going to end well for the geriatric and the government who helped him steal the election.

  10. Damon says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    Babbitt was the canary in the coal mine. That no-one with a camera photographed the killer is impossible to believe, so his identity is being protected at high levels. The insurrection theory might well be true, if viewed from a totally different perspective.

  11. jupes says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:36 pm

    Barr and Wray were in charge of the FBI at the time. Clearly both are criminals and traitors.

  12. yarpos says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    Tucker needs to be a bit careful. Its not like he is operating in a free country any more.

  13. yarpos says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:45 pm

    “Thank you for covering this story …2 days after I alerted you to it in the comments section…”

    Its probably a shock Richard, but the world doesn’t hang on your every word, nor work to your schedule. But yes you are a legend, Scoop.

  14. Crossie says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:57 pm

    jupes says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:36 pm
    Barr and Wray were in charge of the FBI at the time. Clearly both are criminals and traitors.

    I would like to know who convinced Trump that Barr, a former Bush appointee, was a good fit for his administration. He would have been better off appointing his own son-in-law as Attorney General.

  15. Winston Smith says:
    June 18, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    Yarpos:

    Tucker needs to be a bit careful. Its not like he is operating in a free country any more.

    He wouldn’t be the first Journo to be unpersoned for asking odd questions.
    You wouldn’t want to be a member of his staff or production team either. They are probably in line for a ‘warning’.

  16. miltonf says:
    June 18, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    I don’t think Trump realized how many snakes were lurking. I had no idea how anti American the DC civil ‘service’ and US big business were.

  17. C.L. says:
    June 18, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    Glenn Reynolds (yesterday, I think) observed that it used to be a golden rule for the old Klansmen that the men over-egging the egging-on were FBI moles.

    The US Communist Party had the same policy.

  18. Dot says:
    June 18, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    C.L.

    Dayglo nibbas.

    Everyone online you don’t know but chat to is a Fed.

  19. BrettW says:
    June 18, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    Have read the original Revolver article which goes into great detail about court cases related to Jan 6 and possible involvement of FBI undercovers.

    It mentions an investigation in Michigan where there was a plot to “kidnap” the Governor. At one point there were five plotters in a van. Three of the five were working undercover for the FBI ! Mentions in that plot the explosives, transport and security guys of the plot were FBI. Involved one of the patriot groups also mentioned in Jan 6. The head of the Detroit FBI office for that operation got promoted to a highly coveted job in FBI.

    He is now the Washington DC FBI boss investigating Jan 6.

  20. C.L. says:
    June 18, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    Dayglo nibbas.

    Que?

  21. Primer says:
    June 18, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    “That no-one with a camera photographed the killer is impossible to believe, so his identity is being protected at high levels”.
    There’s pics of him…Breitbart or Gateway Pundit maybe… big black fella with a Glock that he’s waving around at his colleagues, like an excitable amateur. He’s reputed to be the one who left a loaded handgun in a nearby toilet.

  22. Frank says:
    June 18, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    He would have been better off appointing his own son-in-law as Attorney General.

    Nah, Sheriff Joe Arpaio would get the job done.

  23. candy says:
    June 18, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    here’s pics of him…Breitbart or Gateway Pundit maybe… big black fella with a Glock that he’s waving around at his colleagues, like an excitable amateur. He’s reputed to be the one who left a loaded handgun in a nearby toilet.

    I have doubts about that kind of thing, as it has no proof at all.
    Besides, the killer was quiet, aimed, and so steady like it was a normal part of his work, to kill so coldly. And looks very like a trim well dressed chap in a suit with the cufflinks. Just as you would imagine an FBI agent or very special officers on for example Pelosi’s security detail. Not your average security/police offer, by any means.

  24. PB says:
    June 18, 2021 at 8:46 pm

    “Sadly…. Tuckers actions in the aftermath of the election mean I no longer trust him.”

    The FOX/Murdoch editorial position after the election could most charitably be described as a bet each way. Bolt was just the same.

  25. Richard says:
    June 18, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    C.L.
    Dayglo nibbas.
    Everyone online you don’t know but chat to is a Fed.

    The greatest programmer who ever lived – Terry Davis – coined the term, referring to the Feds as “glow n******”, and it stuck.

  26. Richard says:
    June 18, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    I have proposed the term be slightly modified to “glow noggins”, if you please.

  27. Xenophon says:
    June 18, 2021 at 9:26 pm

    Looks increasingly likely that people charged by fbi for attacking the Capitol will claim that the FBI set them up. Go figure!

  28. C.L. says:
    June 18, 2021 at 9:37 pm

    Thank you, Richard!
    Dot lost me there.

  29. Chris M says:
    June 18, 2021 at 9:46 pm

    I don’t think Trump realized how many snakes were lurking.

    So true! The negative of coming from the outside. Trump looked up to the military especially the generals only to end up with fake frauds like Mattis – now known to be not patriotic but actually doing financial deals with the CCP. Barr alphabet agency man, Tillerson woke crony capitalist, the disappeared Durham, what happened to him?

  30. Crossie says:
    June 18, 2021 at 9:56 pm

    Besides, the killer was quiet, aimed, and so steady like it was a normal part of his work, to kill so coldly. And looks very like a trim well dressed chap in a suit with the cufflinks. Just as you would imagine an FBI agent or very special officers on for example Pelosi’s security detail. Not your average security/police offer, by any means.

    Candy I agree with you, that shooting was not in the heat of the moment, it was an execution. I am horrified at what the US security agencies have turned into.

  31. Chrism says:
    June 18, 2021 at 9:56 pm

    so the lessons are …

    I wonder how many in the FBI, CIA, NSA are getting chicom cheques cut in SFr to a secure bank account …

    the opportunity exists for Trump in his retreat to cautiously add only to his team those that have ‘stood in the rain’ supporting him & establish a Church enquiry #2

    eliminate RINOs

    and how much of this comes from the CCPs defector Dong ?Yeng

    and closer to home : to what level is the Belt, Road & free Uyghur kidney program matched by chicomcash funding patriots in the Dan’s Vic Red Guard? is ASIO & ASIS completely transparent to the PLA?

  32. duncanm says:
    June 18, 2021 at 10:23 pm

    WaPo

    ..wild, baseless theory..

    I can only conclude that it is true.

