WAKING up this morning, Victorians aren’t free. Labor’s slight easing of restrictions hasn’t freed us; we’re just on a slightly longer leash. We have all sacrificed to defeat this latest outbreak. But now it’s time for Labor’s lockdown to end.

In fact, statewide lockdowns should never be used again.

A statewide lockdown should always be a last resort. Sadly, the Andrews government sees it as a first response. Victoria is the only state to endure four lockdowns. Every Victorian has paid a price….

Labor has shown it is willing to throw us back into lockdown at the first opportunity. And we all know Labor will do it again.

And the people making the decisions – Labor ministers and their advisers – have not missed a single pay cheque even while they’ve stopped millions of Victorians from just going to work.

As a proud Victorian I hate to say it but, when it comes to Covid, the NSW [LIBERAL] government has got it right. NSW has been proportionate, not panicked. Sensible steps to localise lockdowns have shown that a whole state doesn’t need to be closed for just a few cases.

The NSW approach has not only helped people stay in work, kept businesses open and kids in school but it’s had a remarkable effect on their confidence….

When NSW had an outbreak on its northern beaches, what did NSW lock down? The northern beaches. When Victoria had an outbreak in a few postcodes, what did the Labor government lock down? All of Victoria.

Under Labor, Victoria has two speeds: locked down or about to be locked down.