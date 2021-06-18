“Under Labor, Victoria has two speeds: locked down or about to be locked down”

Bless my soul, the Victorian Leader of the Opposition has finally made an appearance in the press, with this below from today’s Herald Sun. Picture and all but not quite all of the text. It can only be because it has finally dawned upon the media types who live here that Victoria is about to head into a catastrophic downturn and they are hoping that it will be a Liberal Government that has to take the blame. Went past the billion dollar station at the shrine again this week with not a worker in sight. Meanwhile there are parts of the state where you cannot drink the water and other parts where the power is expected to be out for three weeks. What an insane mess Labor makes of everything they do. The rest is from the all but unknown Michael O’Brien.
WAKING up this morning, Victorians aren’t free. Labor’s slight easing of restrictions hasn’t freed us; we’re just on a slightly longer leash. We have all sacrificed to defeat this latest outbreak. But now it’s time for Labor’s lockdown to end.
In fact, statewide lockdowns should never be used again.
A statewide lockdown should always be a last resort. Sadly, the Andrews government sees it as a first response. Victoria is the only state to endure four lockdowns. Every Victorian has paid a price….
Labor has shown it is willing to throw us back into lockdown at the first opportunity. And we all know Labor will do it again.
And the people making the decisions – Labor ministers and their advisers – have not missed a single pay cheque even while they’ve stopped millions of Victorians from just going to work.
As a proud Victorian I hate to say it but, when it comes to Covid, the NSW [LIBERAL] government has got it right. NSW has been proportionate, not panicked. Sensible steps to localise lockdowns have shown that a whole state doesn’t need to be closed for just a few cases.
The NSW approach has not only helped people stay in work, kept businesses open and kids in school but it’s had a remarkable effect on their confidence….
When NSW had an outbreak on its northern beaches, what did NSW lock down? The northern beaches. When Victoria had an outbreak in a few postcodes, what did the Labor government lock down? All of Victoria.
Under Labor, Victoria has two speeds: locked down or about to be locked down.
Why he didn’t emphasise that NSW is a Liberal State you will have to ask him yourself.
Better late than never …I guess.
Go hard. Victoria has endured 162+ days of lockdown. Other states ave 14. Our Vic Labor Gov is hopeless and corrupt. Our opposition ….well room for improvement to say the least. Finally the left media here give him some coverage.
I think they’d like us never to run free in off-leash parks again.
Just sayin’
I explained (ranted) to the missus again today how that for every obvious retail failure there is more gone than meets the eye.
there’s a vapourised 5-10 years of paying off that business loan
there’s the goodwill gone
no future sale
no payday
what about the suppliers, the insurers, the landlord?
all of them are going without now
and every next card to fall, makes it worse
The missus told me how she watched a retail shop tenancy being cleared out the other day.
so, my rant ended with pointing out that the truck company, the labour hire and even the company that supplies the labourers gloves are in the process of doing-their-balls right now.
this shit has only really just started.
can’t see the bottom yet
Labor Party are utterly disconnected from how things really work.
The Guilty Ads are starting to appear again . Libs cannot afford the advertising like Labor so I wrote last year to O’Brien and suggested there resurrect the very successful messages Kennet used . There were a few trucks carrying billboards around after the lockdowns last year . Tim Smith uses Facebook however I am not sure how they can get the message out economically across a wide audience up until the election next year. Billboards on traffic blocked roads which can’t be turned off like tv and are unavoidable. However many are so despondent and are reminded by all the unfinished infrastructure around plus all the inconveniences that Victorians will have to suffer a be enough . But how in the hell can anyone get us out of the mess ? Andrews government checks have also started to bounce . What we need is Andrews and co in court to face charges for negligence of duty of care .
Each week over a thousand families are leaving Victoristan. Needless to say, none of them are labor voters.
Andrew’s knows what he is doing. King of the ashes will suit him just fine thank you very much.
Yep Michael O’Brien totally ineffectual. He doesn’t cut through with his overly polite manner and words when dealing with Labor mongrels, that is if you ever see him.
Tim Smith, Richard Reardon have more attack in them, maybe there are others but time to change O’Brien as leader.
Pity Jeff Kennett can’t be brought back. People listen to him because he’s not boring.