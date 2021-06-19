Right now, there are fully fledged behavioural insights units in Victoria and NSW focused on improving customer needs, a key theme in state systems. These multidisciplinary teams are results-oriented, rather than academic, and try to nudge citizens to comply with laws. “Nothing changes until a customer gets a better experience,” is the NSW team’s mantra.

Canberra has a crack squad known as the Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government, an innovation by Malcolm Turnbull in 2016 to help all arms of the public service. A spokesman for the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet said: “BETA has not been involved with the government’s Covid-19 vaccination advertising or public information campaigns…”

[New South Wales infectious disease social scientist Holly Seale] says vaccination messaging and strategy will require tweaks. “Facts are important, but facts alone won’t necessarily lead to people moving forward. This is about getting people to come with us on a journey, explaining what vaccination means for them. Will it be so they can travel overseas? There’s no clear idea yet about that. People will need other nudges… maybe even incentives or reimbursement for their time.”