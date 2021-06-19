THE Australian is very angry with Australians. Crisis-infatuated from the get-go, the newspaper’s pandemic obsession is now becoming shrill, if not sinister. Its chief national reporter Tom Dusevic today targets the vaccine “hesitant” in a lengthy piece outlining ‘expert’ opinions on how to ‘nudge’ dissenters towards compliance. Part of the ‘problem’ is that the state is not using the creepy cattle-prods at its disposal:
Right now, there are fully fledged behavioural insights units in Victoria and NSW focused on improving customer needs, a key theme in state systems. These multidisciplinary teams are results-oriented, rather than academic, and try to nudge citizens to comply with laws. “Nothing changes until a customer gets a better experience,” is the NSW team’s mantra.
Canberra has a crack squad known as the Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government, an innovation by Malcolm Turnbull in 2016 to help all arms of the public service. A spokesman for the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet said: “BETA has not been involved with the government’s Covid-19 vaccination advertising or public information campaigns…”
[New South Wales infectious disease social scientist Holly Seale] says vaccination messaging and strategy will require tweaks. “Facts are important, but facts alone won’t necessarily lead to people moving forward. This is about getting people to come with us on a journey, explaining what vaccination means for them. Will it be so they can travel overseas? There’s no clear idea yet about that. People will need other nudges… maybe even incentives or reimbursement for their time.”
So many column inches and so many experts but at the snooty cafe where official propaganda and journalism meet, there is no understanding of something very simple. Namely, that an admirably sizeable number of well-informed Australians have made a choice about ‘vaccination’ based on an intelligent analysis of the alleged risk. They’re not coming on your journey and there is nothing you can do about it. Their actuarial reasoning is superior to this Nobel Laureate’s.
I think what we need are more ads urging vaccination, starring obsese lesbians, trannies and drag queens. That ought to do it.
Imagine what a killing Bill Hunter would have done in the ‘nudge’ advertising space if he was still alive.
I see the Dark Horse Podcast is getting investigated, aka banned from YouTube. Won’t be long till Twitter un persons them.
Right over target.
What laws are the
vaccine hesitantrushed-vaccine-wary breaking?
3 or 4 younger fairly fit British Airways Pilots die in one week, after receiving an alleged vaccine, which it’s speculated might be along the lines of : vaccine+flying = death sentence.
Social scientist Holly wonders if emphasising overseas travel by plane might entice more people to go get injected.
That Holly is not a F’wit I tell’s ya!
Speaking of ads, I realize that in all the government messaging I’ve seen so far, the normally indispensable young women in hijabs are conspicuous by their absence.
I find the whole Nudge unit and it’s underlying premise of ‘for the public good’ so damned offensive and have done so since the Brits first thought it was a good idea some years back.
It is the way social scientists, who are not actually scientists at all, justify the use of straight out propaganda on a public less and less able to sort out truth from spin.
It is no surprise at all that Most Gigantic Waste of Space in Australian politics, the disgusting and despicable Turnbull, jumped on this particular bandwagon. And that we have to put up with the Holly Karens of this world telling us what to do. Just not directly. As if that makes it ok.
Take a long walk off a short pier, Miss Persuasive, your approach won’t work on me.
What C.L. said. The ‘COVID-experimental vaccine-hesitant’ are making a prudent calculation about risk by sitting this one out for the time being. They will recalibrate as I information rolls in.
I was just about to post that article in the open thread.
Here it is, from the Australian via CL’s link above.
Here’s my (pending) comment.
The nobility of the noble lie.
Hey wait … wasn’t that the place where people stopped trusting their government to begin with? Once they figure out they have been lied to once or twice, everything else gets quite correctly screened out. Who still takes Tony Blair seriously with his magic dossier? Who still remains able to hold back a chortle when we hear about the latest caper dose wascally Wussians are up to?
Central banks tell us not to worry about inflation, it’s all under control … really? How convenient that this allows unlimited spending.
https://delingpole.podbean.com/e/britains-state-of-fear-laura-dodsworth/
Have a listen … you might not be properly offended yet.
Can be a vote for AZ from the inventor of mRNA?
Enough to create suspicion.
“According to the data in the Japanese study, lipid nanoparticles were found in the whole blood circulating throughout the body within four hours, and then settled in large concentrations in the ovaries, bone marrow and lymph nodes.
Malone said there needed to be monitoring of vaccine recipients for leukemia and lymphomas as there were concentrations of lipid nanoparticles in the bone marrow and lymph nodes. But those signals often don’t show up for six months to three or nine years down the road, he said.
Usually, signals like this are picked up in animal studies and long-term clinical trials, but this didn’t happen with mRNA vaccines, Malone said.”
https://welovetrump.com/2021/06/18/watch-inventor-of-mrna-vaccine-sounds-the-alarm-of-lipid-nanoparticles-from-experimental-covid-19-vaccines-accumulating-in-vital-organs/?utm_source=website_link_trending1
(A pro-Trump site so Malone likely didn’t say that at all, probably dubbed).