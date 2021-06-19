Not rushing to net zero. Answering the question you were afraid to ask

ARE WE THERE YET?

Quiet in the back seat! Be patient, we are getting there

Renewables 2021: Global Status Report will tell you everything you wanted to know about our achievements in getting rid of fossil fuels. In fact it will tell you a lot more than you wanted to know if you were after a short answer to the question from the back seat HOW LONG THEN?

You can read 371 pages about it here Advance of RE Worldwide

Or you can get the short answer in this image

As the Manhatten Contrarian explains, if you want to get the story in a couple of pages, around the non-western world investment in fossil fuels is going gang busters and the steep increase in new coal capacity in China resulted in the first annual increase in global coal capacity since 2015. As usual, public finance from China funded by far the largest amount of coal capacity in other countries, followed by funding from Japan, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany and India, nearly all of which was directed towards developing and emerging countries.

People in the developing countries are moving out of “other renewables” [aka animal dung] but not into “modern renewables”, oh no, they want real power. And so worldwide the total amount of fossil fuels consumed went up dramatically — close to 20% in the decade when we were supposed to be rapidly reducing usage and indeed setting the world on the path to complete elimination of these things.

Meanwhile in London, Paris, New York, Canberra…