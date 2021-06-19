Patronising leftists roll out the watermelons

Posted on June 19, 2021 by currencylad

5 Responses to Patronising leftists roll out the watermelons

  1. theleftfootkick says:
    June 19, 2021 at 7:48 pm

    A monument symbolising the true state of the USA.

  2. Lee says:
    June 19, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    I can’t think of anyone less worthy.
    The U.S. is f..ked.

  3. Dot says:
    June 19, 2021 at 8:03 pm

    That NJ law passed in any Australian state would run contrary to really unfair stuff asset forfeiture laws we have.

    A landlord is responsible (apparently, but perhaps more importantly, legally) for their tenants commercial drug cultivation or synthesis.

    Our laws permit forfeiture without due process (but it can be appealed).

  4. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 19, 2021 at 8:12 pm

    Over the last year, they’ve pulled down statues of Abe Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Christopher Columbus and others and instead erect statues of a lowlife who was a porn star and criminal.

    America is gone.

  5. Tintarella di Luna says:
    June 19, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    America is gone.

    Only Demonrat America

