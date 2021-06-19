Patronising leftists roll out the watermelons

George Floyd statue unveiled outside City Hall in Newark https://t.co/T1wgVhbHIq pic.twitter.com/UG8QnKfCsr
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 17, 2021
George Floyd statue unveiled outside City Hall in Newark https://t.co/T1wgVhbHIq pic.twitter.com/UG8QnKfCsr
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 17, 2021
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Political elites are desperately seeking legitimacy as their grip on power is forcibly relaxed by free world citizens who prefer grassroots government to supranational authority. In reaction to the resurgence of the democratic spirit, liberal elites are tossing Newspeak at the plebs. Thus far, they have turned patriots into xenophobes, democrats into populists, conservatives into autocrats, free speech into hate speech and diversity into demagoguery.
A monument symbolising the true state of the USA.
I can’t think of anyone less worthy.
The U.S. is f..ked.
That NJ law passed in any Australian state would run contrary to really unfair stuff asset forfeiture laws we have.
A landlord is responsible (apparently, but perhaps more importantly, legally) for their tenants commercial drug cultivation or synthesis.
Our laws permit forfeiture without due process (but it can be appealed).
Over the last year, they’ve pulled down statues of Abe Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Christopher Columbus and others and instead erect statues of a lowlife who was a porn star and criminal.
America is gone.
Only Demonrat America