See Melbourne and die. No wonder they filmed the end of the world there

Can Melbourne ever recover? Or is it now Covid and out for the count?
Last week The Economist Intelligence Unit, observing the city’s slump across the past 18 months, relegated Melbourne from second to eighth in its list of the world’s most liveable cities.
But today it looks and feels like The Land That Time Forgot.
We refused at first to accept AC, After Covid, the extent to which Marvellous Melbourne had lost its mojo. Now, after two further catastrophic lockdowns, it’s patent to all who may be allowed, or be willing, to risk venturing into Melbourne city centre: the odds are being stacked ever higher against its revival, with state and city governments weirdly adding to its manifest woes.
Heroic cafe, restaurant and pub workers struggle on, clever specialty shops and wonderfully comprehensive department stores still battle to survive, but vital signs are ebbing away because there are so few people coming in and the city centre’s population is fast diminishing.
Property platform Domain recently reported: “Melbourne apartment owners have offloaded inner-city units at losses of up to 40 per cent in recent months, as some apartments continue to sit empty, a year after Melbourne first went into lockdown.” And this was before the latest, most devastating, lockdown.
Revisit the great old movie On the Beach and see the folk lining up for their government issue suicide pills. A telling image in the current context?
A confession. I live in Melbourne and miss the city as it was 20 years ago. But part of me wants it to crash and burn now.
I’m old enough to remember the “On The Beach” film. Ava Gardner was one of the stars and, after staying there for a number of weeks for filming, she was heard to say “If they want to make a film about the end of the world, Melbourne is the right place to do it” Dan must be a fan of obscure old films, as he strives to make her observation come true.
I got to the Vic/SA border covid thing yesterday at about 230PM. The coppers were cool. I feel for them. Cold, wet, bored. A thankless task.
They said I was good to go, but needed a test within 24 hours. There is a drive through test at Tailem Bend, about 110 km from Adelaide. They shut at 5 PM. I got there about 4.45. They had shut up shop. When I pointed out the time, a guy told me they’d run out of testing kits. This is national highway one. Murray bridge is about 20 km away. Why didn’t someone merely go to the hospital and get some more. I later discovered the test kits are good for 30 days, so why don’t they have thousands in stock. Whilst in Victoria, I went to a drive through at Wodonga hospital, and was told that because I was from interstate, they weren’t funded to test me. Imagine if I did have the germ- I could kill hundreds, but the system is a farce!
Sorry old fart, but it seems that Ava Gardner statement is a myth. I too often quoted it
“Did she actually SAY it, though?
Well, fairly recently (in the late 90s), the author of the piece in the Sydney Morning Herald that contained the quote, Neil Jillett, admitted that the quote was fabricated. He was writing a tongue-in-cheek piece about the filming at the time, and attributed the quote to Gardner, but did it in a sort of “a friend of a friend of a friend said that Ava Gardner said this” joking manner, and then his editor changed it to a direct quote from Gardner.”
On the beach ? The good old days , 6 oclock pub closing with drunks everywhere ,no Sunday newspapers,Sunday after church in the City ,you could fire a machine gun along the CBD streets without hitting anyone. BonaFide travellers 20 miles outside the City measured from the GPO , sign a book with your name and adress and you could buy drinks . You might not go to church but by God you were not going to enjoy Sunday . Television was frowned on ,people coud enjoy it and laugh ,the Wowsers ruled,they were like the ]Woke of that period .exacty the same fascist discipline .
Lockdown Melbourne is like typical socialism ,”forward into the past comrades,side byside and back to back we will defeat freedom ,poverty beckons” .