Theory firming: Washington Post calls it “wild, baseless”

Posted on June 19, 2021 by currencylad

13 Responses to Theory firming: Washington Post calls it “wild, baseless”

  1. iggie says:
    June 19, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    TC may be well off the mark with this CT but the relevant authorities downplayed the enormity of the situation – it almost feels like they wanted something bad to happen.
    https://www.npr.org/2021/01/15/956842958/what-we-know-so-far-a-timeline-of-security-at-the-capitol-on-january-6

  2. Tom says:
    June 19, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    LOL. How to destroy a newspaper that people used to rely on for news: allow its takeover by a monopoly capitalist with an antisocial agenda hellbent on preventing DC lawmakers, its primary audience, from breaking up said destructive, all-consuming monopoly – which lately can’t hide its voracious appetite for nation-wrecking propaganda with its expansion into TV and “entertainment”.

  3. Lawrie says:
    June 19, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/holy-crap-protester-maga-hat-spotted-next-antifas-john-sullivan-jan-5-urged-protesters-storm-us-capitol.

    The guy in the MAGA hat next to Antifa John Sullivan has been identified as a former FBI agent, Ray Epps, who was inciting the crowd to go INTO the Capitol not just TO the Capitol. There is also 14000 hours of video of the day being with held which may show what involvement False Flag organisers had in the “insurrection”. The first people through the doors were wearing the all black outfits synonymous with Antifa. The Commission may turn up some unpleasant truths for Madam Pelosi and her crooked Democrats.

  4. Lee says:
    June 19, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    If the Washington Post says an allegation is “wild, baseless”, then it must be true.

  5. Petros says:
    June 19, 2021 at 2:54 pm

    Did they really think that people were not going to review the video footage and try to identify the participants?

  6. harrys on the boat says:
    June 19, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    Is that an Onion piece? This Aaron tossers claim that Tucker’s theory is wild and baseless is that he doesn’t like Carlson or a guest he had on (who was white heaven forbid) and he got a single quote from someone saying that it probably is.

    Its exactly how that fat fucking turd Monty argues a point – utter disgrace.

  7. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    June 19, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    What a distraction from the election theft a false “insurrection ” would be it would distract from the Putsch by the Swamp. Itwould also give an excuse to protect the thieves with thousands of troops and razor wire . It has all the hallmarks of a CIA plan to dispose of a foreign government the Swamp didnt like.
    They could not risk another 4 years of Trump he might start charging them with the crimes ,they had commited,and jailing them
    Can you imagine what a genuine inestigation of their corruption would reveal ?
    America has been corrupt forever ,but not as blatantly obvious as now ,Wall street has been giving politicias billions annually to help them get elected ,and of course expecting nothingin return?

  8. Mother Lode says:
    June 19, 2021 at 3:47 pm

    WaPo denies it?

    It should be confirmed in the next few weeks then.

  9. Timothy Neilson says:
    June 19, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    Then WaPo will go back to its internet archives and change the story from “wild, baseless” to “unconfirmed”.

  10. Leo G says:
    June 19, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    “… an unindicted co-conspirator has committed the crime of conspiracy, and investigative agents doing their jobs undercover are not committing crimes.”

    How difficult can it be to accept that investigative agents committing crimes undercover are not committing crimes? After all, it’s no problem for a Washington Post hack journalist.

  11. Damon says:
    June 19, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    change the story from “wild, baseless” to “unconfirmed”
    Sounds just like ‘their’ ABC.

  12. Xenophon says:
    June 19, 2021 at 5:25 pm

    Yet more evidence of Trump’s genius and the total integrity of Tucker Carlson (named of course for the best seller of the Carlson family’s TV dinner empire). It’s probably best that the FBI is disbanded and replaced by someone competent chosen by Trump. FSB would be a good step up.

  13. Richard says:
    June 19, 2021 at 5:29 pm

    The Darren Beattie/Tucker Carlson analysis of 1/6 is undoubtedly the most accurate one so far – we know so because we know that what they reported matches precisely with the FBI’s counter-terrorism Modus Operandi – and the FBI have explicitly stated that “far-right” “white nationalism” is the primary target of their counter-terrorism activities these days. (As have ASIO, insanely enough…)

    That’s why this story was hit so many of us on the right like a freight train this week – we know its true because we can feel the gravity of truth in the report.

    And it makes us feel embarrassed for not realising it earlier.

    We already knew that the FBI had been targetting “far-right” extremists since pretty much the moment Hilary Clinton lost the 2016 election. And we already knew about the counter-terrorism tactics the FBI had been using for the past decade or so – routinely using entrapment to catch terrorists.

    But we hadn’t put two and two together in the context the 1/6 events until it was literally spelled out, and now we’re like “of course! It all makes sense now…”

