Travel hypocrites

From the Telegraph:

We commit to beating Covid-19 everywhere and building back better for all,” began the 14,000 words of guff which made up last week’s G7 communique. Those last two words are a blatant lie. There is no ‘for all’ about the society that our leaders are building in the wake of Covid. Rather it is one in which the gap between the powerful and people over whom they wield their power is growing wider than it has been for decades. … This is the world that is emerging from the pandemic: one which a global elite lives by different rules, which thinks nothing of gathering on a Cornish beach for a barbecue while the rest of us risk £10,000 fines for doing the same; which spews out emissions with impunity while lecturing the rest of us on how we need to curtail our lifestyles – and which all the while parrots platitudes about creating a more equal world.

That last bit refers to the fact that the COP26 conference in November will be held live and not online. Enjoying the irony there.

But here in Australia:

State and federal politicians have leapt to the defence of Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton, after he flew to Canberra for a meeting at a time when Melbourne’s 25km travel ban remained in place on his advice.

Acting Premier James Merlino and federal Health Minister Greg Hunt both argued the chief health officer’s trip on Wednesday to the two-day National Health and Medical Research Council meeting was justified and within the rules given it was work-related.

Well, I suppose, it is easy for your work trip to be within the rules, when you’re making the rules yourself.

Mr Hunt said Professor Sutton was entitled to travel for the event, describing criticism of the trip as “deeply unfair”. “This was a meeting of the National Health and Medical Research Council,” Mr Hunt said.

You can just imagine the indignation – “We’re saving lives here people”.

Update: Was he really at work?

“It was an event held over two days to honour medical researchers … you can’t really honour people for their fantastic research without being there in person,” Prof Sutton said, adding Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt had also attended the important event.

This from a man who denied permission for people to attend funerals.