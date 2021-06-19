Travel hypocrites

From the Telegraph:
We commit to beating Covid-19 everywhere and building back better for all,” began the 14,000 words of guff which made up last week’s G7 communique. Those last two words are a blatant lie. There is no ‘for all’ about the society that our leaders are building in the wake of Covid. Rather it is one in which the gap between the powerful and people over whom they wield their power is growing wider than it has been for decades.
This is the world that is emerging from the pandemic: one which a global elite lives by different rules, which thinks nothing of gathering on a Cornish beach for a barbecue while the rest of us risk £10,000 fines for doing the same; which spews out emissions with impunity while lecturing the rest of us on how we need to curtail our lifestyles – and which all the while parrots platitudes about creating a more equal world.
That last bit refers to the fact that the COP26 conference in November will be held live and not online. Enjoying the irony there.
But here in Australia:
State and federal politicians have leapt to the defence of Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton, after he flew to Canberra for a meeting at a time when Melbourne’s 25km travel ban remained in place on his advice.
Acting Premier James Merlino and federal Health Minister Greg Hunt both argued the chief health officer’s trip on Wednesday to the two-day National Health and Medical Research Council meeting was justified and within the rules given it was work-related.
Well, I suppose, it is easy for your work trip to be within the rules, when you’re making the rules yourself.
Mr Hunt said Professor Sutton was entitled to travel for the event, describing criticism of the trip as “deeply unfair”.
“This was a meeting of the National Health and Medical Research Council,” Mr Hunt said.
You can just imagine the indignation – “We’re saving lives here people”.
Update: Was he really at work?
“It was an event held over two days to honour medical researchers … you can’t really honour people for their fantastic research without being there in person,” Prof Sutton said, adding Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt had also attended the important event.
This from a man who denied permission for people to attend funerals.
What happened to the concept of online meetings?
Criticism of Bretty is ‘deeply unfair’ is it? For going to a works outing that’s certainly not work well away from his normal workplace? I suppose the treatment of the family and friends of that little boy who drowned 100s of kms from Melbourne was not ‘deeply unfair’? Pull the other one you despicable people.
What indeed Bemused?
Last week
Today
Credlin AO should have had Ghunt on the ropes this week but for “medical advice”. Questions like “the PCR test is not a diagnostic test, is it?” and “have you read the reports about the spike protein collecting in the ovaries?”
I look forward to reading the minutes of these meetings.
And they wonder why they are hated. We’re all in this together. Except for the important people. They get to travel, avoid 2 weeks locked up at their own expense and continue in employment.
Soon it will become illegal to criticize the government.
The jackboots are readying themselves to crack skulls.
Why do effing stupid Liberals (including the PM) stick up for Dictator Dan and his henchmen?
The converse is never true; indeed the government here in Victoria and its supporters blame the feds when things go wrong.
Sutton is about as equally bad and to blame as Dictator Dan in the last 15 or so months, for the state Victoria is in.
Both of them can sod off.
Rules for thee but not for me.
Our new ruling elite – from Scott Morrison down to radical state Marxist trash like Brett Sutton, which whom Morrison is collaborating – are contemptible scum.
The dregs of the middle class, who took over the ALP in the 197os, now run the whole show, including the Liberal Party, which believes in nothing but maintaining the perks of power – and fuck the proletariat.
Oh, and thanks Big Media, they couldn’t have done it without your gate-keeping hysteria every time the little people tried to reclaim their former freedoms.
The minor party primary vote will be an all-time record in 2022.
Folks, I hate to break it to you but this is Marxism in action…..in any Marxist society there are the serfs (us) and there are the elites….such Sutton, Dan Xi Man, Palachook and so on who have their special shops, who get special travel dispensations and so on. These scenarios are a fixture of all Marxist/Communist societies from the USSR to North Korea to Cambodia. The state of Victoria is now a fully fledged progressive Marxist utopia…..the police and judiciary are politicised and are now arms of the far-left government.
Rules and restrictions are for little people….you better get used to it Victorians…there’s more to come. As for the Victorian Liberals….like the Liberals everywhere….they’ve contributed to this.
Tom says:
June 19, 2021 at 3:47 pm
I think you’ve said it best Tom.
When push comes to shove Hunt sides with Sutton. Ike Like when pissy crime supported Burke’s travel rorts.
Has any one asked these nincompoops if they intend to prevent Australians from developing natural immunity so that as these viruses evolve we will have some sort of resistence. Or like our insulated Aboriginals and and their first meeting with measles which tore through their community we will die in our thousands. History repeats itself.
Political class at war with the citizenry.
I’m thinking of a t-shirt with a boot-on-face picture and ‘we come from a land down-under’.
As Cassie said, serfdom is the elite’s preferred option.
I hate Marx with a passion.
Ceaușescu time!
Sutton is a complete sack of shit.
“It was an event held over two days to honour medical researchers”
Consider the following, published by Sanjeev Sabhlok, on the 13th of September.
Sanjeev writes, “Most of us are not aware that the esteemed Prof. Brett Sutton is a Public Health Masters graduate from James Cook University (#462 in QS Rankings). Brett Sutton does not have a PhD.…….It is interesting that in March 2020, just prior to Lockdown 1.0, Dr. Brett Sutton was handed an Adjunct Clinical Professor appointment with the Dept. of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, by the Vice-Chancellor of Monash University, a Level E appointment (that can only be endorsed by the VC). Level E is the highest level that can be obtained; typically reserved for appointees who have “established an international reputation in the area”. Evidently, Prof. Sutton met eligibility criteria for a Level E academic appointment, without writing more than 1 research paper within the same field of research. His profile is suspiciously scarce of any details.
Rita Panahi: Brett Sutton’s Canberra jaunt fails the pub test
How could the chief health officer of a state devastated by Covid and heavy-handed lockdowns feel entitled to go interstate while forcing millions of Victorians to obey a travel limit?
Acting Premier James Merlino defended the indefensible on Friday. “We’re dealing with a pandemic … there are some activities that can be done online and there are some activities that require people to move around this country,” Merlino said.
The chief health officer of NSW reportedly wasn’t in Canberra, she took part in the meeting online, as did reportedly the chief health officers of WA and the NT.
Liberal health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier has questioned the priorities of Victoria’s chief health officer. “We can’t have visitors, we can’t have people coming to our own homes, and yet the chief health officer, who’s providing advice to the government, buzzes off to Canberra to a glitzy award night,” she said.
Even national cabinet has been conducted online but the chief health officer of the one state that is in crisis, the one state that has been devastated by Covid-19 and heavy-handed lockdowns, needs to be in Canberra in person for an awards ceremony dinner and meeting.
Not only does this debacle fail the pub test but it fails the logic and consistency tests. Sutton remains a media darling – some of the press pack even have homewares featuring his face – but many others are questioning his judgment.
Nailed it Lee.
The Libs don’t understand that these Labor mongrels are their enemy.
Not a word of criticism from Morrison or Hunt about the suffering of the people here in Victoria at the hands of this marxist mob. Half the population here won’t forget.
The hypocrisy of the climate gabfest crowd was clear to everyone last year when they postponed it because of travel restrictions.
When the whole world, if they were still working at all, were on Zoom, Teams, Skype etc. Just as these utter xhunts told us we should always be doing instead of business travel.
But not a peep from the media pointing this out.
The Libs don’t understand that these Labor mongrels are their enemy.
They regard them as colleagues. Joe Public is regarded as the enemy.
As a direct result of his own actions, Morrison is joined at the hip now to the state premiers, including Andrews/Merlino. The “National Cabinet” he entered into is an unholy alliance that has and will continue to game him.
How can he criticise these authoritarian bastards when he is part of their group? It’s a “what happens in National Cabinet, stays in National Cabinet” scenario.
And as such he is a major part of the problem.