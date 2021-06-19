When wind turbines die.

Turbines are supposed to last 20 years or more according to industry PR but they lose a lot of efficiency by 14 or 15 and if the tower is big enough they might put a new assembly on top and in US get the tax deduction again.

Old turbines are usually too small for that conversion to they are simply junked one way or another. One way is to walk away and leave them, another is to blow them to extract some useable bits.

Here no effort was made to preserve foundations or other wind farm infrastructure. CDI’s crew felled the 90 Units in two (2) mobilizations to the site, permitting the Wind Farm Owner to complete salvage of blades and drive-train elements from some of the wind turbines to provide replacement parts for similar Units. The Units were safely felled, exactly per plan, and ahead of schedule.

Fascinating footage. Exploding windmills! Two-minte video followed by top 10 turbine failures.