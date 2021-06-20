Engineers Australia and Al Gore

Here is a full page ad that appeared in the AFR last Thursday
It is announcing the Engineers Australia “Climate Smart Engineering Conference 2021” on 16 – 17 November 2021 with Al Gore as the ‘keynote speaker’.
According to Celebrity Speakers Bureau Gore charges between $100,000 and $1,000,000 as his speaker fee plus first class travel (usually on a private jet).
Who would have thought that Engineers Australia could afford to hire Gore to speak about climate change while consuming more energy than a small town.
If I were a member of EA I would be resigning immediately. I find it quite offensive when conference organisers pay such large amounts for a speaker when there are plenty of people who are more entertaining, better at communicating facts and happy to speak for free.
On a slightly different topic, I read that the ANU – which is facing severe financial hardship and is begging alumni for donations – has spent $400,000 for an office for Julie Bishop (the Chancellor) in Perth. What an outrageous waste of money. Meanwhile Bishop is being paid a fortune to be Chancellor when those chancellors at other universities (such as Martin Parkinson) are doing the job pro bono. Why doesn’t Bishop pay back the privilege she has enjoyed by eschewing payment as chancellor and operating from a home office in Perth for this part time job?
The Gravy Train has a massive footprint.
The more a professional organisation becomes more dedicated to being an organisation and loses touch with its constituent professionals, the more susceptible it seems to be come to this kind of guff.
For engineers this stuff is just another constraint on their work. Except for the engineers whose job is this kind of stuff. ‘Climate’ and ‘sustainability’ engineers. They are a thing.
Excellent points. The Barbie Doll and the Climate Hustler on the make.
@Mother Lode. Witness the AMA.
$400,000 for an office when Unis are crying poor.
Whoever authorised such expenditure should be out of work.
Bishop should be embarrassed it happened.
LOL. Consumeth faeces continuing EA board, management, and continuing members. I resigned (as a Fellow and >25 years) last year specifically because I was sick of the woke lecturing. They simply didn’t care. I now have >$900 more each year to blow on nice beer.
I guess there are many organisations of engineers but Dr Howard Brady told me some time back that he had given a talk about climate to a professional group of engineers and was shocked to find out the little knowledge they had .
All professional organizations go the same way. Which is that those who can, do, and those who can’t become EA, RACI, AIMM administrators.
The only way to stop this is to not have professional organizations. Which is a really good idea. I dropped my RACI membership some decades ago long before the woke era because even then it was as useless as the froth on a middie.
Wife loves Barbie Bishop.
I can’t stand the biatch (ummm, that’s Bish, not Mrs).
Result? We no longer talk about her. Works for me.
If I were a member of EA I would be resigning immediately.
I did so over ten years ago after their crummy magazine turned up with a photo of Yvo de Boer on the front cover. It’s been captured by the left for decades. I did write to them at the time but of course it was ignored.
Articles by Sharon Beder were awful.
Obviously they couldn’t afford the airfares for the yachtsmen to sail Greta to the conference so had to make do.
EA have been promoting themselves very heavily with younger Engineers pushing chartered status. With some success unfortunately.
What is stopping anyone starting an alternative professional engineering body that is truly committed to science and technique as opposed to woke outcomes? These aren’t legislated organisations are they?
Unfortunately EA has an almost total monopoly on the chartered engineer assessment and CPD compliance auditing.
They provide a decent service with webinars and similar educational activities.
The rest of it is shite.
Conservative religions with their insistence on natural biological relationships are showing up as more scientific than the cult beliefs of STEM organisations.
I hope Gore gets stuck in a quarantine hotel for two weeks, but I have a suspicion he gets magic exemption status.
I agree, it’s time to start some non-Woke professional organizations. I resigned from EA decades ago when they just started to turn weird but ultimately this kind of group works hand-in-glove with government, else they cannot achieve their “chartered” protections as a cartel. The organization was started by civil service engineers and hasn’t advanced much from there. Their entire existence is based around trying to keep out competition.
Their entire existence is based around trying to keep out competition.
The Standards Association of Australia is of the same ilk.
A few years ago EA had Steve Wozniak trotted out as an example of Engineering to do a talk about how he and Jobs started Apple from the backyard shed as a school drop outs.
I asked the question “Steve, Engineers Australia requires all engineers to have a 4 year degree then work for 3 years under a charted engineer, only then are they legally allowed to practice or run their own electronics company. Do you think you would have got apple off the ground under those legal requirements?”
Needless to say, it went over like a lead balloon.
Engineers in QLD/VIC are trapped in EA. EA are the only body who can approve us to legally work. Its a completely closed market.
If you want to know where the money comes from its simple: Rent Seeking. Every Engineer in QLD/VIC has to pay them thousands of dollars a year. They have already started the process of buttering up federal government to make this national. Its is practically a done deal should Labor ever win government again. The National Engineering Register was setup for this.
I this the same mob who were promoting the global grid idea?