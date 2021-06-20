Engineers Australia and Al Gore

Here is a full page ad that appeared in the AFR last Thursday

Gore ad AFR 170621

It is announcing the Engineers Australia “Climate Smart Engineering Conference 2021” on 16 – 17 November 2021 with Al Gore as the ‘keynote speaker’.

According to Celebrity Speakers Bureau Gore charges between $100,000 and $1,000,000 as his speaker fee plus first class travel (usually on a private jet).

Who would have thought that Engineers Australia could afford to hire Gore to speak about climate change while consuming more energy than a small town.

If I were a member of EA I would be resigning immediately. I find it quite offensive when conference organisers pay such large amounts for a speaker when there are plenty of people who are more entertaining, better at communicating facts and happy to speak for free.

On a slightly different topic, I read that the ANU – which is facing severe financial hardship and is begging alumni for donations – has spent $400,000 for an office for Julie Bishop (the Chancellor) in Perth. What an outrageous waste of money. Meanwhile Bishop is being paid a fortune to be Chancellor when those chancellors at other universities (such as Martin Parkinson) are doing the job pro bono. Why doesn’t Bishop pay back the privilege she has enjoyed by eschewing payment as chancellor and operating from a home office in Perth for this part time job?