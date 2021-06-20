Ivermectin cures Covid according to The American Journal of Therapeutics.
Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection
A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical Guidelines
Abstract
Background:
Repurposed medicines may have a role against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The antiparasitic ivermectin, with antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, has now been tested in numerous clinical trials.
Areas of uncertainty:
We assessed the efficacy of ivermectin treatment in reducing mortality, in secondary outcomes, and in chemoprophylaxis, among people with, or at high risk of, COVID-19 infection.
Data sources:
We searched bibliographic databases up to April 25, 2021. Two review authors sifted for studies, extracted data, and assessed risk of bias. Meta-analyses were conducted and certainty of the evidence was assessed using the GRADE approach and additionally in trial sequential analyses for mortality. Twenty-four randomized controlled trials involving 3406 participants met review inclusion.
Therapeutic Advances:
Meta-analysis of 15 trials found that ivermectin reduced risk of death compared with no ivermectin (average risk ratio 0.38, 95% confidence interval 0.19–0.73; n = 2438; I2 = 49%; moderate-certainty evidence). This result was confirmed in a trial sequential analysis using the same DerSimonian–Laird method that underpinned the unadjusted analysis. This was also robust against a trial sequential analysis using the Biggerstaff–Tweedie method. Low-certainty evidence found that ivermectin prophylaxis reduced COVID-19 infection by an average 86% (95% confidence interval 79%–91%). Secondary outcomes provided less certain evidence. Low-certainty evidence suggested that there may be no benefit with ivermectin for “need for mechanical ventilation,” whereas effect estimates for “improvement” and “deterioration” clearly favored ivermectin use. Severe adverse events were rare among treatment trials and evidence of no difference was assessed as low certainty. Evidence on other secondary outcomes was very low certainty.
Conclusions:
Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.
Ivermectin Hesitancy will be the death of the West and of many of its citizens.
With Trump out of the White House it’s now safe to stop lying to the masses. What if the masses don’t believe the scientists any more? This is much like the egregious Vietnam war explanation that a village had to be destroyed in order to save it.
Was Trump stooged in to easing the pathway for Big Pharma and it’s eugenicist backers to roll out their population reduction experiment?
Thank you Dr Thomas Borody! Respect
Trump is a Bait & Switch guy.
Called for the March on The Capitol, then when it happened “Oh no, I didn’t tell them to do that.”
The obvious answer is that the average elderly American carries a load of parasites.
If Invermectin helps reduce mortality in Covid, it will also reduce Mortality in Flu
and people can dump the Flu Vaccines?
Have I missed something? Has the virus from hell actually been isolated? Last time I looked it hadn’t. Serious question. Happy to be out of date.
Ivermectin won’t get a guernsey yet because far too many bureaucrat desk doctors have spent too much credibility rubbishing it. Loss of face is exceedingly more of a threat than lose of life to any bureaucrat.
The change to Ivermectin treatment might well be inevitable when it’s obvious that Cv is a mutating item just like its SARs flu cousins, and that will require endless rounds of “this year’s variant” Cv vaccine. FDA still refuses to approve any Cv vaccine.
Thanks to all the trial participants.
Did President Trump have the jab?
Why would you have the jab if you have already survived the virus and have antibodies?
March, 2021: “Trump, who spent months publicly downplaying the virus’ impact and eschewing mask-wearing, announced in October that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
The first lady also tested positive, but they both later recovered.
During his treatment, Trump received an experimental antibody cocktail.
He also urged attendees to get the vaccine though he did not disclose he received the vaccine.”
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-former-first-lady-quietly-received-covid-vaccine-january-n1259196
But…but…but…doesn’t this contradict the impeccable impartial advice to the contrary, of the W.H.O. (Wuhan Hucksters’ Organisation – Made in China)?
What do the Mogadishu-On-The-Yarra Labor Party Health “experts” who have 90% of all Australia’s needless Covid deaths on their watch, have to say about this? What do the bereaved relatives of the 210 unfortunates identified by the Therapeutic Goods Administration as being Australian post-vaccine deaths in the last couple of months, have to say about this?
No doubt the F.D.A. (Fauci’s Deadly Administration) will pan the report. They have far too much credibility invested in rubbishing tried-and-tested cheap, effective, long-standing treatments and promoting lethally-deadly expensive “Big Pharma” untested ‘solutions’ to keep them rolling in graft and corruption under-the-counter payments, world travel and personal yachts for the forseeable future.
While ever Sutton can fly interstate despite shutting down the rest of Victoria, thus flagrantly breaching rules he has designed himself, then no amount of commonsense or Systematic Reviews or Meta-analysis will make any difference to our political masters.
The defence of Sutton by Hunt and Merlino tells you that the rule-makers have banded together to fortify their own positions and will never back down on banning ivermectin.
Mark M (9.18am) This would surely carry more believability-weight if the un-named insider told us which “vaccine” the Prez received. Even more if the un-named insider was named, or at least quizzed a bit closer.
How about “when pressed, the former aide said the name of the vaccine was weird…something like Ivermectin or something”
FFS. The medical gang is out to kill as many people as they can. Always have been, and always will be….until forced to STFU and do the right thing”
@Ed Case:
Please get your information fixed.
Per Trump:
He said to “Peacefully walk” and make your voices heard. He did NOT exhort to any violence nor riot nor break-in of any buildings.
I was there in person and heard it directly.
By the time we got to the Capitol Building, the folks causing trouble had already been at it about 1/2 an hour. These were NOT the people listening to Trump. It was a 1.8 mile walk from where Trump was speaking to the Capitol Building and the trouble was already started before Trump was done speaking. We heard it on the radio when we were still about 1/2 way through the walk.
How can Trump have possibly “instigated” something that was underway before the audience was done listening to him?
Per Ivermectin:
I’ve dug through dozens of Peer Reviewed medical papers on it. Ivermectin does interfere with The Flu. Along with Zika and Dengue Fever. It is BOTH an anti-parasitic and an anti-viral. It is used in young and old and works in both against viruses.
I can only assume you are too lazy to actually do the work of finding the truth, or are a troll.
If the Qld government is against Ivermectin, you know it must be effective. After all , they want to save us.
“If only we had a disinfectant.”
Slightly OT, but it is public health-related. The WHO has just released (anti) alcohol guidelines which include the recommendation that women should not drink at all until they reach menopause. Good luck with that. Naturally the Age, instead of seeking a sane adult for a response, turns instead to the main UK abortion provider for their take on this. Part of the response is, of course, that crazy statements like this run the risk of undermining the WHO’s credibility!
Of course.
90% of Government and Medical Community credibility now at 0%.
Hey Cats, we’ve been visited by The Chiefio himself.
https://chiefio.wordpress.com/
The obvious answer is that the average elderly American carries a load of parasites.
It’s not nice to talk about your friends on the American Left like that, Grigory…
@ E.M.Smith
Hi, E.M.
Okay, i’ll take your word for that.
The Veteran who was shot dead, the others who are still imprisoned awaiting Trial:
Has Trump said or done anything for them?
No, so he’s a Bait & Switch guy.
Invermectin is effective against parasites and viruses?
Okay, that doesn’t differ much from my comment.
The furious tone, what’s that all about?
Invermectin is effective against parasites and viruses?
It set you off, Grigory…
‘Rex Anger says:
June 20, 2021 at 10:47 am
Invermectin is effective against parasites and viruses?
It set you off, Grigory…’
We have a winner. Call off the fight. That was a KO.
Mr Case is ‘all of the above’
Here’s the Truth:
Trump told people attending his rally
Later he disclaimed any responsibilty for the fate [imprisoned on Fake Charges, no Bail, tortured in Prison] of the people who took him at his word, he didn’t differentiate between them and the Terrorists, so:
Bait & Switch guy.
P.S. Where’s the guy with the Buffalo Horns headdress?
In jail?
Not likely.
E.M.Smith,
He is a troll. A serial one who comes back repeatedly with new names.
And he does not bring information to the site. He seeks to muddy, distract, and anything else he can to hamper conversations either because he cannot bear other people having opinions other than his, or because of some psychological itch.
He is a turd.
“P.S. Where’s the guy with the Buffalo Horns headdress?
In jail?
Not likely.”
I have seen video of this guy talking to Capitol Police, and being told it’s OK for him to be there, but no violence. So if he is in gaol for trespass etc, he has a pretty solid defense IMO, and perhaps even a case for wrongful arrest.
@EMS: Nice to see you here. Note that there are several commenters here that are not… hmm.. shall we say, able to apply logic. Very sheepish (and I don’t mean shy)
FWIW
Via a comment at Jo Nova
