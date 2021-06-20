Jon Stewart on the lab-leak theory

This seems to have generated a lot of excitement.

Remember – he is actually a comedian. (Allegedly anyway).

From the Washington Post piece that CL linked to:

But it’s not that. On the lab leak question, I’m agnostic. Might that be where the virus came from? Sure. Or maybe not. But it matters only for the historical record and questions like “What should international virology lab safety standards require?” As a political question, it’s pretty much irrelevant. Even though Trump briefly claimed in 2020 (a claim he quickly dropped) that he had lots of evidence that the lab leak theory was true, what did it change? Had we had definitive proof from the get-go that it came from a lab, would Trump’s response to the pandemic, and the resulting death toll, have been less disastrous? Once the pandemic was here, it was here.

Yep – I have a lot of sympathy for that view. However Covid came to be, it would have made no difference to how we have lived over the past 18 months or so.

Ironically, however, the world would be a better place if the lab-leak theory is correct. Not because this would prove Trump to be correct, or give Sinophobes another excuse to beat up on the Chinese, etc. etc. etc.

Rather it would mean that the world is a safer place. That Covid did not naturally occur and infect and then kill millions of people. Rather it was manufactured, in a lab, where improvements to safety can occur. Funding can be cancelled. Dangerous experiments can be avoided. So on.

If diseases like Covid can occur naturally, the world is a very dangerous place. Of course, if diseases like Covid are manufactured in labs, the world still dangerous, but less dangerous. That danger we can control.