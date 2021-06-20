Jon Stewart on the lab-leak theory

This seems to have generated a lot of excitement.
Remember – he is actually a comedian. (Allegedly anyway).
From the Washington Post piece that CL linked to:
But it’s not that. On the lab leak question, I’m agnostic. Might that be where the virus came from? Sure. Or maybe not. But it matters only for the historical record and questions like “What should international virology lab safety standards require?” As a political question, it’s pretty much irrelevant.
Even though Trump briefly claimed in 2020 (a claim he quickly dropped) that he had lots of evidence that the lab leak theory was true, what did it change? Had we had definitive proof from the get-go that it came from a lab, would Trump’s response to the pandemic, and the resulting death toll, have been less disastrous? Once the pandemic was here, it was here.
Yep – I have a lot of sympathy for that view. However Covid came to be, it would have made no difference to how we have lived over the past 18 months or so.
Ironically, however, the world would be a better place if the lab-leak theory is correct. Not because this would prove Trump to be correct, or give Sinophobes another excuse to beat up on the Chinese, etc. etc. etc.
Rather it would mean that the world is a safer place. That Covid did not naturally occur and infect and then kill millions of people. Rather it was manufactured, in a lab, where improvements to safety can occur. Funding can be cancelled. Dangerous experiments can be avoided. So on.
If diseases like Covid can occur naturally, the world is a very dangerous place. Of course, if diseases like Covid are manufactured in labs, the world still dangerous, but less dangerous. That danger we can control.
From who?
Hardly anyone commented on it here.
” That danger we can control.”
Who’s this ‘we’ that can control the CCP Sinc?
This will be a limited hangout. It does indicate though that new information is leaking through, and this is how they try to get ahead of the next emerging narrative.
Jon Stewart is a mouthpiece, not an activist.
..
Ridiculous.
I have studied Mandarin at tertiary level for four years, qualified to teach it and have a love for Chinese culture and history as well as the people themselves.
It isn’t the Chinese that deserve to be “beat up”, it’s the Chinese Communist Party.
And doing so is as much for the ultimate benefit of the Chinese people as for us, although that should not be a consideration among those who are elected to represent Australia or the USA.
..
Here we see the root cause of the problem.
A rainbow unicorn fluffy puppies, lollipops and chocolate waterfalls belief in the basic goodness of humanity.
People are basically rotten. It’s why you have to raise children rather than just boot them out into the countryside to raise themselves.
It’s the reason why 99% of cultures there has ever been on this planet sacrificed children, practiced cannibalism or other sick deviancies.
It’s why we have an army, borders, trade policies, police forces and a flight or fight reflex.
Well I’ve got some even better news!
Dangerous viruses cannot be created naturally or in a lab.
The Left is sorely wedged. On the one hand the Chinese defector is impossible to ignore, and lefty icon Jon Stewart even more impossible to ignore.
On the other hand Trump said it was a Chinese bioweapons lab leak and the lefty MSM really really hates to admit he was right.
Hence WaPo now trying to play a game of yes-Trump-said-it-but-he-didn’t-really-mean-it.
The head detonations, when they find out that he’s been right about everything all along, will be audible on Neptune.
Shorter Jon Stewart:
“It doesn’t matter when the left lie to you. Shut up and give them more money.”
Here is an interesting analysis
What Arky said.
“Of course, if diseases like Covid are manufactured in labs, the world still dangerous, but less dangerous”. Theoretically perhaps, remembering that, despite the worldwide hysteria, Covid does not make the list of the top 10 most dangerous viruses. https://ultimatetopics.com/most-dangerous-viruses/
see how desperately Colbert tries to pour water on Jon Stewart’s tirade
The main headline at Fox News
Yep, this pandemic that has shutdown the world for 18 months – resulting in a huge transfer of wealth – is so bad you cannot tell if it is just the sniffles.
Not quite true. Had it been known in March and April 2020 that it came from a lab, actions taken during those months in the UK and US would have been quite different.
It is a man made virus, the question is did it escape from The Wuhan Lab? If it can be proved it didn’t then who released it in Wuhan and why? If it did come from the Wuhan Lab then there’s a lot of people who have to start being honest and allow other scientists in on how it was made so they have more areas to concentrate their work on to get rid of it.
It was always the wet market hypothesis which was the racist one: pandering to a stereotype that portrays the Chinese as a filthy people that eat filthy things.
Sinc,
interesting viewpoint that I hadn’t considered.
Another good point would be that it opens the eyes of people who don’t see China as a direct threat to the rest of the world.
Is the pandemic being used to mask a wealth & power transfer? | Russell Brand
1,532,514 views•Dec 18, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnOIC9qSz4U
“If diseases like Covid can occur naturally, the world is a very dangerous place.”
As far as pandemics go, Covid didn’t kill that many healthy people under 50. Multiple vaccines were available in less than a year.
“Of course, if diseases like Covid are manufactured in labs, the world still dangerous, but less dangerous.”
Of course, if nuclear weapons are manufactured by defense contractors, the world is still dangerous, but less dangerous.
“That danger we can control.”
WTF
WAPO -as a political question it’s pretty much irrelevant – sounds like WAPO is nervous about it’s role in the whole affair and trying to sweep it under the carpet? Only problem is the ongoing revelations from whistle blowers continue to make it political and thereby making the WAPO look like it’s trying to deflect attention.
Maybe. But what if it’s an engineered bioweapon? That’s by far the worst scenario, since it probably ends in nucular war.
Chinese exceptionalism works through theft and butt covering
Correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t Obama, yes, Obama, cancel funding for gain of function research, only to have it continue under a tricky workaround clause in the legislation?
You are correct.
Fauci was the enabler back in 2017.
The same year Fauci declared Trump would be battling a pandemic during his term as President.
I really think it’s unfair t0 get stuck into the Faucinator simply because he was helping facilitate funding for this gain of function bullshit. We can’t and shouldn’t stop this sort of investigation/research simply because the bug got out of the Chinese lab. It’s very useful research if done properly.
Once the pandemic was here, it was here.
And once George Floyd was dead, he was dead.
The same analogy can be used in an effort to stop all responses to identify how and why something occurred.
Just because the left don’t like the answer for whatever their pet cause célèbre is, does not make the event any less real, or less trival.
JC, why is it very useful research? As far as I can tell, its primary use is for biological warfare, against a general population. In other words, its main focus is making a large number of people you don’t like die.
The excuse is that the research is done with the purpose of creating the antidote in case some Bad Actors develop the same BioWeapon and release it on us.
By that logic, the Vaxxes should properly be called Antidotes.
The idea being that the Antidote will make you sick, but it protects against death by Covid.
Why this Route hasn’t been taken beats me, perhaps the Marketing Guys [Bow Ties, PonyTails] think Vaccines have an excellent rep with the general Public?
If the ideologically brainwashed hordes of the American left would do whatever it took to remove a president they hated viscerally, including ballot-rigging an election and installing a puppet they controlled in the White House, why is it so hard to believe the ideologically brainwashed hordes of communist China would use germ warfare to destroy the world economy and their hated opponent, free market capitalism?