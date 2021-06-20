A venerable literary society succumbs to the nazism of our time and will probably never recover:
Before we go on, understand that the Tolkien Society’s president was, and formally remains, the great J.R.R. Tolkien himself. His daughter, Priscilla, currently serves as the vice president. At its annual seminar, scholars present academic papers, archival materials are sometimes displayed and discussed, and a serious effort is generally made to understand and appreciate Tolkien’s unique genius…
But this year, seminar attendees will be subjected to something different. Papers to be presented include, “Gondor in Transition: A Brief Introduction to Transgender Realities in The Lord of the Rings,” “The Lossoth: Indigeneity, Identity, and Antiracism,” and “‘Something Mighty Queer’: Destabilizing Cishetero Amatonormativity in the Works of Tolkien.” Pretty much the entire program is like this.
The best thing we can say about a Tolkien conference that presents papers on, say, “Pardoning Saruman?: The Queer in Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings,” or “The Invisible Other: Tolkien’s Dwarf-Women and the ‘Feminine Lack,’” is that the scholars in question do not know the first thing about Tolkien or the meaning of his work. The worst we can say is that they hate Tolkien and his work, and would like very much to destroy it.
Meanwhile, art ‘experts’ are praising the raw talent of straw (and crack pipe) blower Hunter Biden whose ‘works’ are now fetching up to $500,000 from confidential buyers – who may or may not be Chinese. “I don’t paint from emotion or feeling, which I think are both very ephemeral,” the gifted dribbler deadpanned last week. “For me, painting is much more about kind of trying to bring forth what is, I think, the universal truth.”
Men in Black wasn’t a science fiction movie, it was a documentary of humanity being infiltrated by aliens. Only it was toned down somewhat.
Lord of the Rings are Catholic books.
No wonder the dregs of society want them to be anything but.
I am fairly confident that even if Tolkien wasn’t conservative (I believe he was), he certainly wasn’t left wing.
He specifically stated in his foreword to LOTR: “I cordially dislike allegory in all its manifestations.”
Allegory
noun
plural noun: allegories
a story, poem, or picture that can be interpreted to reveal a hidden meaning, typically a moral or political one.
Enough said!
Some paint on canvas, a remaindered book on a $2 mill advance, or a few hundred thou per low rent inspirational speech is the standard procedure.
It’s the ultimate legal method of transferring a pay off ……now try and prove it.
What is left that isn’t a lie.
Someone tell him that the ‘universal truth’ is 42.
FMD Tolkien was driven by his experiences in the trenches of WW1 and his subsequent linguistic works particularly around Anglo saxson sagas. What part gender studies played in all these experiences 5/8 of 3/5 of [email protected] all.
That rumbling coming from underground is Tolkien spinning furiously in his grave.
The society is leaving Tolkien. They are not taking him with them.
Honestly, do none of these people get the sense that this obsession with gender and identity politics is a very recent and, likely, transient one. When the public consciousness moves on (if for no reason than each generation does not want to fight their parents battles, but champions of their own) the posturing of the current Tolkien Society will look as quaintly outdated as flower power does now.
My hope is that, through the audits being carried out in America now and the consequent de-legitimising of the Biden-Harris imposture, when it goes down it will drag take with it a whole lot of closely related preposture (if you will forgive the neologism – but the resonance was irresistible). That it should take with it Antifa, BLM, Critical Race Theory, and pineapple-on-pizza with it. The Dimocrats have made it so much a part of their platform that they will share the same fate.
We will see.
And Tolkien will outlive them all.
It’s really very simple.
Morgoth unchained.
The best fictional and Christian based literary work in the 20th century cannot survive even two generations. Even when the legacy has been put into the hands of one of his own fruits for safekeeping. Further, JRR’s son has barely been cold in his grave before the wicked broke down the walls of LOTR and began raping and pillaging MiddleEarth.
A canary in the mine of Western Civilization if there ever was one.
He already does. He was “released from bondage” long ago and has left the confines of the world.
Another great reason to buy hard copy books now, as it’s only a matter of time before they are revised to fit the gay, debased and disgusting diversity, or banned outright from sale.
You are correct Calli.
And despite this Catholic twitter and other organisations keep his legacy alive.
It is the Christian message of hope that is an enormous part of Tolkien’s appeal, these people are too silly and close minded to see it.
It’s really very simple.
David Burge
@iowahawkblog
·
Nov 11, 2015
1. Identify a respected institution.
2. kill it.
3. gut it.
4. wear its carcass as a skin suit, while demanding respect.
#lefties
I remember reading several years ago about a conservative institution in the U.S., specifically set up as a fount of conservatism (unfortunately, I can’t remember the name), was gradually infiltrated by leftists.
When the guy who founded it discovered this, he purged the lot of them, and put it back on course!
not surprisingly war has been declared on twitter
They did something similar with Lewis – too few women, too much “racism” (Calormen), way too much like the Christian story.
Lewis’ books are rip roaring tales of redemption, whereas Tolkien’s are more finessed, mainly because they were vehicles for his first love – language.
Both authors find their way to the same destination…salvation by grace. And that’s why they must be taken down and destroyed.
They are dangerous.
We could start a new movement called Orc Lives Matter, and have demos in orc suits at Oxford and outside Gary Gygax’s old house. Chanting “precious, precious!” whilst burning Monster Manuals and LOTR’s would be fun, although it might be hard to do the latter since it’s rather chunky.
calli says:
June 20, 2021 at 5:56 pm
calli, if you go to the Wikipedia article “Chronicles of Narnia”, footnotes 90 and 91 are links to two excellent articles (entitled The Problem of Susan, and Lipstick on my Scholar) rebutting the “sexist” allegation against Lewis.
Thanks T.N. I’ll have a look.
I’ve seen a few hit pieces on Lewis’ work. All written by idiots or, if I’m feeling kind, people who have zero idea about Christianity or hetero men who enjoy the company of other men. They have the hide to call Christians narrow minded.
George Floyd would seem to have been easily an orc.
WTAF? This is satire surely?
It is hoped that T.S. Eliot, who argued (with others, cf. The New Criticism) that authorial intent is irrelevant to understanding a literary work, is suitably chastened.
That rule obviously applies to the bible too Roger.
If only these oddballs could create something, anything. They can’t so everything must be destroyed and rebuilt to Accord their own stunted perspectives. I used to think these losers would flame out, but they are burning long and bright.
That rule obviously applies to the bible too Roger.
Most church bodies (including the Church of Rome) still formally (at least) subscribe to a doctrine of divine inspiration of holy scripture, Rosie, such that exegesis of the text in the original languages must still be engaged in to determine what the inspired human writer intended to mean. The fun and games begin when the application to the “present day context” (what it meant vs what it means) is pursued. A contortionist would admire the moves applied in that endeavour.
I’ve been admiring some of those contortionists on twitter.
I’ve been admiring some of those contortionists on twitter.
No shortage of material, I’m sure.
I avoid Twitter, although I occasionally follow up links posted here.
Life is short.
Be hard moving a 700 pound model of him around a table.
He’d have a lot of hit dice. Definitely need a +5 vorpal sword for him.
Hopefully hobby suppliers will come out with some handier sized versions.
Thanks for that Roger.
In the carboniferous era, when I was at school and again at Uni, I was told in no uncertain terms that I was to examine a work and comment upon it using the work and inly the work. The author was not to be involved, it must stand alone.
Didn’t know that Eliot instructed the same. That’s why I love the Cat.
Didn’t know that Eliot instructed the same. That’s why I love the Cat.
Like you, calli, I’m a fan of Eliot’s poetry, even though he was a modernist.
His literary criticism is certainly not without value (to say the least).
But his theorising is suspect, I’m afraid.
Alinsky spit roast
oh, calli … snap