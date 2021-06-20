Wind drought alert

Posted on June 20, 2021 by Rafe Champion

If you like a hot dinner, or hot coffee on the way to work, don’t depend on wind and solar power. This evening the sun was gone across SE Australia by dinnertime and the wind was down to 2% of the power supply with the windmills delivering  7% of their capacity. I define 10% and under as a wind drought.

This was the story told by the NemWatch widget – live display. Tell your friends and relations to check the widget morning and evening to see how much or how little green for wind is visible.

Below is a display from the AEMO data dashboard. This is the fuel mix and another display, the dispatch overview, shows the flows between the states and the prices, all updated at five-minute intervals.

The chart below from Aneroid Energy indicates the state of the wind supply over 24  hours, expressed as a % of the installed capacity.

The whole of the NEM (the SE Australian grid) was below 10% after breakfast, including NSW where the wind was up to average yesterday and went slowly downhill today.

Victoria has been in drought since breakfast.

SA and Tasmania have been in drought since noon yesterday, and Tasmania hit zero just before lunch and registered  -1.4% all afternoon. At 8 it was up to 3%.

South Australia the mendicant state. SA is supposed to be the RE powerhouse that is showing the way to the future. It is indeed showing the way to have expensive power, job losses and blackouts ( the casualties on the road to net zero as we say).

SA was importing power at breakfast and dinnertime, that is standard procedure unless the wind is well above average, and of course half the time it is below average.  At 12 SA was sending power to Victoria but it was not spare wind power because wind was only providing 14% of local generation compared with 60% from gas and 26% from field solar.

The power that SA imports from Victoria is not spare wind power. At breakfast time wind only accounted for 6% of local generation compared with coal that provided more than half of the local generation.  Similarly while Victoria propped up SA at dinnertime it was not due to spare wind power  (still 3% of local generation compared with coal at 55%) and moreover Victoria was importing from Tasmania so Victoria could send power to NSW as well as SA.

  1. RobK says:
    June 20, 2021 at 9:43 pm

    https://reneweconomy.com.au/australian-wind-projects-grind-to-a-halt-in-face-of-grid-hurdles-and-falling-prices/

    New analysis suggests that Australia’s pipeline of new wind energy projects is drying up, with new projects unable to reach financial commitments as investors become spooked by the combination of lower wholesale electricity prices and ongoing grid challenges.

    Of course, the prices fall when RE produces irrespective of demand and jams the grid. More cost involved in hosting greater % RE.

  2. RobK says:
    June 20, 2021 at 10:10 pm

    https://www.windpowermonthly.com/article/1718973/windeconomics-hydrogen-production-uses-surplus-wind >

    Exceeding demand
    The way forward for wind may not be entirely free of obstacles. Electricity system operators are becoming increasingly confident managing the hourly fluctuations in output, but as wind energy generation increases, there will be occasions when the amount of wind power produced may exceed the system demand.

    In 2020 the year-round average wind generation on the UK’s mainland system (GB — excluding Northern Ireland) was 8,073MW; the minimum was 318MW and the maximum was 18,558MW. The latter was higher than the system’s minimum demand of 16,629MW. Peak wind generation in the UK — 50-100% above the average — is unlikely to coincide with minimum system demand, so there would not have been any need to curtail the wind output.

    However, as the proportion of wind energy increases, it becomes more likely that its output may need to be curtailed. In practice, this is already happening due to local bottlenecks. It is not a new phenomenon and affects all generation sources. Once wind generation reaches around 40% of the energy demand, curtailments might be needed.

    It goes on about green hydrogen at length, sample:

    The chart shows peak demands were around 50% higher than the mean, and minimum demands were about 60% of the mean. Differences due to the high level of wind generation in Denmark are clearly shown.

    There are several solutions to address this potential difficulty. The first is simply to ask wind-farm operators to constrain their outputs. Contracts in both Britain and Denmark allow operators to be compensated for “lost” output.

    Alternatively, surpluses may be exported via interconnectors if possible — Britain and western Denmark have options for this. Sending wind power to storage is another possibility, whether in the form of pumped storage, batteries or heat stores — used in Denmark.

    It is sometimes suggested that “surplus” wind be used for hydrogen production, but this is unlikely to be economic. However, surplus wind could possibly be diverted into dedicated wind-hydrogen systems, where it would improve the load factor of the electrolysis plant and make it more cost-effective.

    And ….

    The production cost of hydrogen needs to take into account the efficiency of electrolysis (around 70%) and capital repayments of the plant, currently at around $900/kW. The cost of water also needs to be factored in, although this is roughly balanced by sales of oxygen — which is also produced by the process of electrolysis.

    However no mention is made of the poor utility of capex with everything associated with RE.

  3. Mooka says:
    June 20, 2021 at 10:20 pm

    The problem is Rafe is that you can put up all these facts about the futility of wind and solar power but no politician is going to do a damn thing to prevent the disaster that anyone with half a brain can see coming.
    not one of them has the guts or brains to put a stop to this madness.

  4. Texas Jack says:
    June 20, 2021 at 10:21 pm

    It turns out that Matt Kean and Angus Taylor really are the Dumb & Dumber of modern Australia’s energy policy. Not necessarily in that order.

