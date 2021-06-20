Wind drought alert

If you like a hot dinner, or hot coffee on the way to work, don’t depend on wind and solar power. This evening the sun was gone across SE Australia by dinnertime and the wind was down to 2% of the power supply with the windmills delivering 7% of their capacity. I define 10% and under as a wind drought.

This was the story told by the NemWatch widget – live display. Tell your friends and relations to check the widget morning and evening to see how much or how little green for wind is visible.

Below is a display from the AEMO data dashboard. This is the fuel mix and another display, the dispatch overview, shows the flows between the states and the prices, all updated at five-minute intervals.

The chart below from Aneroid Energy indicates the state of the wind supply over 24 hours, expressed as a % of the installed capacity.

The whole of the NEM (the SE Australian grid) was below 10% after breakfast, including NSW where the wind was up to average yesterday and went slowly downhill today.

Victoria has been in drought since breakfast.

SA and Tasmania have been in drought since noon yesterday, and Tasmania hit zero just before lunch and registered -1.4% all afternoon. At 8 it was up to 3%.

South Australia the mendicant state. SA is supposed to be the RE powerhouse that is showing the way to the future. It is indeed showing the way to have expensive power, job losses and blackouts ( the casualties on the road to net zero as we say).

SA was importing power at breakfast and dinnertime, that is standard procedure unless the wind is well above average, and of course half the time it is below average. At 12 SA was sending power to Victoria but it was not spare wind power because wind was only providing 14% of local generation compared with 60% from gas and 26% from field solar.

The power that SA imports from Victoria is not spare wind power. At breakfast time wind only accounted for 6% of local generation compared with coal that provided more than half of the local generation. Similarly while Victoria propped up SA at dinnertime it was not due to spare wind power (still 3% of local generation compared with coal at 55%) and moreover Victoria was importing from Tasmania so Victoria could send power to NSW as well as SA.