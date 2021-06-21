By denying that he is oppressed, this man is enacting whiteness.
How can we possibly fight racism when black people won’t do what they’re told? pic.twitter.com/PmXuDYFLP0
From The Bigot Ate Their Homework. Some background:
This clip has gone viral on social media, and it’s easy to understand why (for those not in the know, “Titania McGrath” is a parody account making fun of woke militants; the video clip, though, is real.
There’s much more at the link with this how it ends:
If you won’t defend civilization, you will lose it. Simple as that. And we are losing it. I lived in New York City from 1998-2003, and it was a wonderful, wonderful place. The year my wife and I moved there, people told us all the time some version of, I’m not a Republican, but Mayor Giuliani has done a great job cleaning up the city. You can’t imagine how much nicer it is to live here now. Those five years in that glorious city were among the happiest of my life. It hurts to see it return to squalor and violence. I remember thinking back then that there was no way New Yorkers would allow the city to devolve back to what it had been in the 1970s, 1980s, and early 1990s. Clearly I was wrong. There’s nothing that wokeness can’t do.
If we don’t stop this now, we have two futures ahead of us:
- Severe political reaction, including the possibility of violence, and even a chance of the institution of authoritarian policies that may or may not be constitutional (but most people will not care; they will just want order back); or
- The institution by leftist and liberal elites (governmental, business, and otherwise) of a social credit system in an attempt to impose order back while mandating progressive goals, and suppressing reaction by punishing dissenters.
It’s up to US, ie me and you.
This can’t be true. How come the smartest people are buying NYC real estate with their ears pinned back?
Is this cultural appropriation?
By even considering an answer to this, you have been sucked into playing by your opponent’s rules in a game that is fixed. There is no answer you can give that will be deemed acceptable, because it is not what you say or do, but what you ARE.
This applies to almost any similar topic, such as LGBT etc, immigration, reparations for historic slavery (in the U.S. but soon to be here also), racism, gerbil worming, blah blah etc.
None of these issues have been constructed to permit reasoned debate. Submission is the only response sought, to be followed by repetition.
By even considering an answer to this, you have been sucked into playing by your opponent’s rules in a game that is fixed.
It’s a rhetorical question, muddy. By posing it the point is made.
Chap in the video is an entrepreneur with an online presence.
I’ve actually been following him for a few years on You Tube.
Top bloke, obviously.
Was only joking. Can black people appropriate from white people within cancel culture?
Obviously he’s an “Uncle Tom”, as any lefty will tell you!
Well the Aboriginal flag is a clear appropriation from white people; something I’m sure Bruce Pascoe would like to provide own his alternative view of history.
“How can we possibly fight racism when black people won’t do what they’re told?”
Live in the pod, eat the bugs, do what you are told, be afraid.
It’s your fault that people who died before you were born put other people in chains. That some in your family fought and died to fix it means nothing. That some in your family fought to give others the rights they should always have had but didn’t means nothing. That you do not act racist in any way means nothing. You are deemed racist because of the colour of your skin.
When you did it, it was wrong. When we do it, it is justice.
Bow and scrape before us and we may stop burning down your home and business.
Muddy gets it.
the only answer to any of their gibberish is fuck off
The shameless cultural appropriation of my iconic world beating English language by those otherwise condemned to use incompetent languages is always irritating.
Perhaps some small annual ceremony of thanks by the culturally alien users would be appropriate?
the key question is are values universal or should different rules and dispensations apply to different groups. That is why the two sides will never meet in the middle. The essence of corruption and cronyism is a form of tribalism that favours the second.