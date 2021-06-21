Look At Moy

This idea about mixed schedules, having a first AstraZeneca and having a second Pfizer — the studies on that are minimal. I know some countries have switched to that but on minimal scientific advice… We are still, individually as a country, sitting ducks at the moment if this Delta strain starts going at some stage.”
– Not for the first time, Vice-President of the AMA, Chris Moy, speaks fearfully of chillaxing birdlife. There is, of course, no basis to his mixture ‘warning.’ Just more clumsy hurry-upism.
I think they hope you’ll just keep trying for the one that’ll kill you.
The AMA has succumbed to the left wing long ago.The Lancet has just caught up with Australia.
Delta variant of COVID-19 strictly IS a common cold virus
https://motls.blogspot.com/2021/06/delta-variant-of-covid-19-strictly-is.html#more
This idea about mixed schedules
…..wouldn’t want to get stuck with stale stock we can’t shift.
That said, the second is less likely to find adverse effects, I suspect.
Thousands of people cancelling astrazeneca appointments.
Oh dear.
“Just more clumsy hurry-upism.”
Anyone who’s still taking notice of the spin – which is mutating at a rate that the virus could only dream of – could certainly be forgiven for thinking so.
It was only a month, or two, ago that a(nother) prominent taxpayer funded medico was making encouraging noises about “mixed schedules” (techno-jargon does so add to the plausibility of spin, doesn’t it) – that was back when the cunning plan was presumably along the lines of talking up AZ acceptance on the basis that it would not preclude an mRNA vaccine “booster” shot some time next year.
He’s right! Safer to have neither.
Dunno about the Delta version, the Zeta and Theta versions make that look like a weekend cold.
Moy is a general practitioner.
He may be a very good one.
But he has no special qualifications that entitle him to speak as an expert on the vaccine issue.
Where is 5he evidence the “vaccines” are effective and safe?
Oh dear. Probably not up for re-election.
look at moy, look at moy…
Incorrect.
Check out openvaers.com
The mRNA ‘vaccines’ are as bad, if not worse, than the viral vector ones.
You’ve been warned.
Whatever you do, don’t cross the streams!
68,000 Australians have died this year from all causes.
ONE of those was from the ‘rona virus. But wait, the Delta strain is going to wreak havoc … any … second … now.
My sentiments exactly.
I can’t believe the hysterical scare campaign going on in this country, especially in my state, Victoria.
It’s not the scare campaigns per se Lee. Governments do that.
It’s that people are following along.
“We are still, individually as a country, sitting ducks at the moment…”
Only because you are too gutless to tell GovCo to stick their advise where the sun don’t shine, and do as you were trained to do – find treatments to help your patients. They exist. They work. All you have to do is look for them. But you would rather keep your income and status than do the right thing. Real hero, aren’t you? Real pillar of society.
In Australia all doctors work for the govt, either directly or via medicare. It’s career ending to cross the boss so they are the most obedient and boss-accepting doctors in the world.
If AstraZeneca is not effective at protecting people, from what Carrie Madej MD says, Pfizer is scary. In which case, Moy is being responsible if he is saying not to have the Pfizer jab. Then again, he may know that the two different injections have slightly different ingredients and one shot of each stuffs up the experiment.
From what I have seen, people with one shot of Pfizer or Moderna aren’t magnetized. Those who have their second shot become magnetic.
Madej says that magnets sticking to people is still anecdotal, but then goes on to outline the horrors of the injections. AstraZeneca doesn’t get a mention.
https://www.brighteon.com/678b9ebd-a4e3-43c3-8eca-c2d3dbbf089d
Well there might be CL. It could be confusing for the medical community if a mixed vax person turns up with both blood clots and a heart attack, better to stick to one or the other.
Chris M says:
June 21, 2021 at 7:34 pm
you are too gutless to tell GovCo to stick their advise
“In Australia all doctors work for the govt, either directly or via medicare. It’s career ending to cross the boss so they are the most obedient and boss-accepting doctors in the world.”
Add to that Chris the professional Registration body that sets policy and threatens those who don’t joyfully and enthusiastically follow it.
This is fundamental to understanding what is going on.
“The studies on that are minimal…” Lolz.
Can this clown even hear himself?
Alfred E. Neuman is the new publisher of The Lancet (“the best science for better lives”)
My Old Man,who worked in the bush all his life, didn’t like having this pointed out to him much.
He would say that he recycled most of it back through his (questionable) farming efforts. I would have to reluctantly have to agree with him.
Yes, it’s still in the medical experiment stage.
So this all falls under the Nuremberg Code.
Read the ten points of the Nuremberg Code and you will realise this is being breached.
Greg Reese explains
https://banned.video/watch?id=60bfa39e05e4f2716bb9984b
The Delta strain? …You mean the common cold.
Viruses get less virulent as they get more contagious, or has he just thrown out all common sense? …I guess it is the AMA after all (Always More Authoritarianism)