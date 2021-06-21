Liberty Quote
All the marvelous achievements of Western civilization are fruits grown on the tree of liberty.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Two traditional assassination methods showcased in one day
This entry was posted in Federal Politics, State Politics. Bookmark the permalink.
What happened with de Jersey?
“Nothing to see, here!”
🙄
Jeanette Young. Fair dinkum.
The old adage about someone “failing upwards” was never more timely than in her case.
Institutionalised idiocy.
Did they just look a photo of Jeanette Young and mistake her for Quentin Bryce?
Sounds like Dr Young has become a liability, but knows too much.
Hollywood luvs you Jeanette.
By her own admission, Dr Young has the attention span of a gnat. So when you think about it, she’s the perfect choice for the role of Governor. All she has to do is play with her dazzling array of rubber stamps and cut the odd ceromonial ribbon one or twice a month.
‘Asked if she was a monarchist Dr. Young dismissed it as irrelevant.’
Like experience actually practicing medicine is for a CHO.
Good, if the health chiefs want to be involved in politics they should run for office. They will be disappointed though if they are trying to chase the same level of power they achieved while being health dictators.
Queenslanders should be pleased that Jeanette has fallen upwards, gives nannanna a little bit more flexibility about ‘expert medical advice’.
As for Nationals, ho hum.
Is Barbary batting green this week?
Does Queensland really need a scarecrow as the Governor-General?
Great to see Barnaby back. At last someone who might stand up and call out the climate change myth and screw a new coal fired power station out of a weak Morrison. Middle Australia is pleased!
Cardimona, please pass on my congratulations to your daughter and Bananaby. In spite of his imperfections, it was only a matter of time until get got his job back.
McCormack was the leader you have when you’re not having a leader.
Hardly an assassination for Young. She now gets very well remunerated to frock up and attend parties while government hacks fawn over her. Free accommodation too. With servants.
I hope Barnaby remains dirty with what is going on, now that he is Deputy Prime Minister. I hope to hell that he doesn’t become soft and realizes that this position he now holds is VITAL to bringing back commonsense into the right side of politics. No more straddling the damn centre.
If he comes out fighting against the Liberal damaging ZERO nonsense, builds dams and coal and nuclear energy, rids the power of the lefties in universities/education, and stops the crazy socialist agenda saturating every part of our lives plus strengthens Australia against any threat that might come from China, then he will be an Australian hero.
We the people are truly frustrated with the Liberal Party.
News.com.au describes Jeannette Young as “The widely admired bureaucrat”.
By whom newscorp, by whom is she admired?
The answer of course is the Labor party and their fanboys. Nobody else.
The morning the Nationals have locked in a Coalition loss at the next Federal Election.
Latho pleased, Gemma makes good point.
BJ has to be better than McCormack- how much better remains to be seen. There is still some degree of nationalism in the National Party unlike the lieboral party.
It’s beginning to look as though, if it’s going to be anybody, it’s going to be the Feds who save these idiotic state governments from themselves.
The morning the Nationals have locked in a Coalition loss at the next Federal Election.
What? By having greater appeal to their base?
With analysis like that you must be a sock for PVO.
You idiot, Googleory. You and your fat bureaucrat mates who fucked up the response to Kung Flu and got pay rises for it have no idea what’s going on west of the Blue Mountains or north of the Tweed.
The morning the Nationals have locked in a Coalition loss at the next Federal Election.
I have heard that BS before, and from better judges than you!
The triumph of hope over experience.
Siltstone says:
January 10, 2021 at 8:12 pm
Jeannette Young provides psuedo-science cover and the Premier provides the political aspect. Thick as thieves. Governor of Queensland post becomes vacant on 29 July 2021. Your Excellency, Dr Young??
kos samaras on outsider politics
Ah, Young. The poster child for the adage screw up move up. Also this is how Labor reward those who work for them. 4 more years of Labor up here thanks to her hard work and the coalition being completely supine.
There were two very clear signals that McCormack would not last the week:
1/ Senator McKenzie had to tell the PM that the Nats as coalition partners had not signed up to any form of net zero, and the PM could not offer it to the G7 – silence from McCormack;
2/ the senate preselection loss for John Anderson who McCormack didnt support. Expect to see that re-run shortly.
“Fresh speculation over Mr McCormack’s leadership has arisen but sources said there was no prospect of any move next week,” – from the McCormack camp source leaked to Fairfax on June 19.
First job for Bananaby, find a way to overturn the appalling senate preselection process in NSW. Anything justification will do. Imply corruption, root these factional aresholes out, starting with Barillo.
A couple of staffers put in front of John Anderson!
WTF!
And so it begins , the State pollies and health honchos stat dishing out awards and plum appointments to each other. What better reward for the toll taken on those in northen NSW than to be made QLD governor. Stopped singing “we’re all in this together” quite a while ago, didnt we.
I wish Barnaby could demerge the Queensland Nats from the Libs. Give us another voice in parliament.
Barnaby Joyce aspires to the the top Nat in parliament.
Elon Musk aspires to leave the planet.
We waste oxygen on the former ensuring the latter is achieved.
C’th CMO Brendan Murphy was rewarded as the Secretary of the Department of Health on 13 July 2020.
The late great Paul Mooney – white folks spending a Trillion dollars to look at the Earth hanging in space.
Let’s hope that Bananaby clips Trumble lite’s wings.
Maybe we could permanently identify those staffers as Anderson substitutes.
Is the stipend for the Governor tax-free?
All of the usual suspects on Twitter are spitting chips over Barnaby’s elevation.
He’s really got them worried.
Here we go again. Another governor on a pension of 60% of salary, plus perks of travel etc.
Now, DeJersey was a Judge. The top Judge as I recall. He would be entitled to a huge pension from that gig.
So, does he get two pensions, one on top of the other?
Will this new governor be entitled to two pensions as well, when it’s time to allow another onto the gravy train?
Try and find out from google! That sort of information is suppressed.
There isn’t enough money to pay off all these people, is there?
I wonder what the Queensland yearly payout to retired public servants, from MPs down to retired Fire Brigade and Police members is.
The best part is yet to come…tomorrow Barnaby gets sworn in as Deputy PM and gets to fire sleazy Darren Chester from Cabinet for the second time.
you bet. The Crown can’t tax itself – except with its consent. I doubt that the monarchy averse Dr Young will see the need to contribute to her new status….lol.
Flipped over to ABC24 and Aunty’s chooks were all in a flap – very animated expressions on the talking heads chicks from the Canbra Bureau.
It’s clearly a clever plan to boost the Republican movement and lessen respect for the Crown.
Had the Nats elected Littleproud this morning they’d have a chance of the Coalition scraping back in at the next election. With Beetroot back as leader they have no chance. The Nats will lose bigly. They should order the Toyota mini-bus now.