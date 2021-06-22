David Bidstrup guest post. Nudge nudge, wank wank.

“The Weekend Australian” carried an article by Tom Dusevic titled “Still not getting the point”. In the article some numbers were quoted about the risks from getting blood clots and dying from “the jabs”. Professor Peter Doherty is quoted as saying the risk of death from one of the “vaccines” was 0.3 per hundred thousand. It also mentions that people who are unvaccinated and contract Covid will be in the range of 300 to 800. Presumably this is for the whole population and not per hundred thousand.
In 2021 so far we have one death from “the virus”, a man in his 80s most probably with co-morbidities, in 170 days. Using a population of 25 million this gives an occurrence of 0.004 per hundred thousand so the risk of death from vaccine is 75 times greater than the actual risk of dying from Covid.
As far as the 300 to 800 deaths in the unvaccinated population we need to recognise that in the entire pandemic we have 910 deaths attributed to “the virus”, or 3.64 per hundred thousand. This is over a period of 510 days. In the 170 days of 2021 the rate as noted above is 0.004 per hundred thousand.
We keep hearing about the wildly infectious “variants” but the death numbers remain at 1 for 2021. In the 170 days there have been 8 million tests done to identify 1,897 cases – note, a case does not mean the person is unwell or symptomatic, it just means that a small fragment of genetic material was replicated to within an inch of its life by a “test” that is not worth a cracker as a diagnostic tool unless there is some clinical intervention going on as well.
Apparently the “vaccine hesitant” people are not getting the point – unless we all submit to the government’s plan for vaccination then we will never get our freedom back. The article is replete with references to engendering a “sense of urgency” and to “nudging people to get vaccinated”.
Holly Seale, a UNSW “infectious disease social scientist”, says that:
“Facts are important, but facts alone won’t necessarily lead to people moving forward. This is about getting people to come with us on a journey, explaining what vaccination means to them. Will it be so they can travel overseas? There’s no clear idea about that. People will need other nudges, maybe even incentives or reimbursement for their time”.
The Israeli “Green Pass” got a mention as well. The “former deputy mayor of Jerusalem, (Rachel Azaria) says:
“The green pass has brought people together. The public instinctively understood that, more than anything, it was a way to nudge people to get vaccinated”.
The article contains much more wank speak but the underlying point is that those of us who find this travesty deeply disturbing are spoiling the party for everyone else who dutifully line up and have some dangerous shit put into their body, without any long term studies as to what the effects might be down the track.
It is a fair question to ask what the “experts” know, or don’t know, about the vaccines. From my perspective it seems that they just fall into line and repeat the “safe and effective” mantra while ignoring the voices of well-credentialed doctors and scientists who are warning of an imminent disaster. This is Dr Peter McCullough.
Rather than spend time and money trying to persuade or “nudge” us it would be better if there was an honest discussion giving all the facts and letting the adults make up their own minds. Frankly, I am tired of all these “reporters” and opinion writers who parrot the party line so as not to miss an invitation to the PM’s Christmas drinks. But they never bother to look at any data in case it contradicts a good story.
The vaccination saga is farcical and a good demonstration of ignoring the first rule of holes which states that when you find yourself in one it is best to stop digging. There are 2 trigger phrases that cause me to dissolve into paroxysms of hysterical laughter, the first is “experts say” and the other is “follow the science”.
This will not end in a hurry and I am just thankful that I do not want to travel anywhere. I do feel for my kid’s generation and the ones that will follow because they will be paying the bill and they will never know what freedom is. I did try and alert “The Australian’s” editor to Mr Dusevic’s scant regard for the facts but the silence is deafening, as usual.
looks like Dr McCullough has been “cancelled”
Thanks to border closures and quarantine.
When the border opens to the rest of the world the cost/benefit situation changes.
Older people and those with health issues hopefully will have made the rational decision to protect themselves and get vaccinated in anticipation of this event.
Younger unvaccinated people can rationally decide to rely on their immune systems to protect them (although it seems some strains can still kill young apparently healthy people eg young pregnant women in Brazil).
The rest will have to keep their fingers crossed.
“Nudging” seems to be the current word du jour. Speaking for myself, having worked a life in media, I have never responded to having been “nudged” on anything that I recall, and certainly not on this push to have a suspect medical intervention.
My husband went along with it in May on doctor’s advice, as he is aged 70+ (I am not), he was previously stroke- affected, and spent three days in and out of things afterwards. I am seeing a significant physical and mental decline since May, along with epileptic fits, so that I have gone from wife to carer in a very short time (that’s OK, we have been married since the vows included “until death do we part”).
This has been a rapid decline. The jab is not for me, in my 60’s.
Try again:
First we were told there was nothing to worry about and it was good to go for everyone, even while most European countries had halted its use. Then … whoops … someone under 50 was killed by the vaccine.
Then we were told that it was good to go for people over 50, then … whoops … someone aged 52 was killed by the vaccine.
Now we are told that it is good to go for people over 60. This time we can believe them! LOL
Viva doesn’t seem to be following the issue. The vaccines are not guaranteed protection from the China virus. The timid may believe border closures and quarantine have worked but they increasingly look like a disastrous over reaction. Ivermectin used as a prophylaxis is more successful than experimental and sometimes lethal vaccines.
Er, no David. That would be per hundred thousand, not the whole population. Think about it: we already had 800+ deaths in Victoria from 20,000+ infections of the unvaccinated. Doherty is being overly generous to your side of the argument, if anything.
It is difficult to take the rest of your post seriously when you start with such an egregious error.
I am so sorry for you and your husband, mareeS.
Think about it: we already had 800+ deaths in Victoria from 20,000+ infections of the unvaccinated.
Thanks to Dictator Dan and his disastrous hotel security fiasco.
The biggest trouble is…
No one knows for sure!
The experts don’t know, they’re guessing.
The government doesn’t know, it’s guessing.
My GP, brilliant though he is, is guessing based on the guesses of the above.
Read today there are two more billionaires in the vaccine business. I don’t think it was a guess.
What is not a guess is that Politicians and bureaucrats really, really enjoy spending other people’s money, and many, many others enjoy receiving it.
Somewhat like the renewable energy scam.
It is difficult to take the rest of your post seriously when you start with such an egregious error.
And it’s difficult to tale you seriously at all, Benito M0ntylini…
I think I do Terry.
You and many others are still living in a world where we had choices and medicines had to be 100 percent tested and 1oo percent guaranteed.
We are not living in this world now. Researchers didn’t have the luxury of 5-10 years to trial the vaccine. The fact that they came up with useable vaccines as fast as they did is a bloody miracle. But Quelle Horreur the vaccines don’t come up to your standard of comfort.
I would have preferred to receive the Pfizer over AZ like everyone else and his brother but I wasn’t given the choice because there isn’t enough Pfizer to go around at the moment. I too would have preferred a vaccine tested over a much longer period.
The situation is less than ideal but then that’s life – even cosseted middle class life in the west – which can be a bitch as we are finding out.
“The green pass has brought people together. The public instinctively understood that, more than anything, it was a way to nudge people to get vaccinated”.
The more desperate they are to get everyone vaccinated, ignore reasonable questions, and to attack any dissent, the more vehement I become that I won’t ever take it.
There is something horribly wrong.
Most in aged care homes with comorbidities and average age over 80. So far nobody has made a detailed investigation into the aged care deaths and then compared the stats to previous years in same homes. Or if they have they are not telling us.
“Think about it: we already had 800+ deaths in Victoria from 20,000+ infections of the unvaccinated”.
From 910 deaths in 2020 to 1 in the New Year?
910:1 flattening of the (death) curve?
Nice rubbery figures.
it is also hard to take Doherty’s angle as serious when his quoted numbers are mortality rate, based on an estimated infection rate.
Death rates from covid are 50-200 per 100k population in Europe, and 0.036 per 100k in Australia
“I was gonna tell a Covid-19 joke, but 99.87% of you wouldn’t get it.”
(Borrowed from SDA)
sorry – that should be 3.6/100k
You can shove your jab.
Political Science has the answers to all of humanities problems.
I’d really like to know the true reasoning behind all the nudging and pleading to get vaccinated. I’m certain Covid is a very nasty virus, but I would have thought that if the impetus was to save the population from harm, then vaccinations would be just part of the medical armoury, and would additionally include a regime of vitamins, sunshine, total health, and of course, the drug that cannot be named.
Something deeply disturbing and worrying lies at the heart of this Covid business and although massive profits are part of it, I have a gut feeling that money isn’t the only driving factor.
Rage Against the Machine need to re-release “Killing in the Name”
Non reporting.
Rubbery figures.
What’s that about propaganda being a means of control in a Democracy?
Dr Peter McCullough has been restored.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGCdLKXNF3w
Shirley, you cannot be serious?!
The polimuppets’ silver bullet, as they’ve snookered themselves and are beholden to Big Pharma.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/21/world-health-organization-now-says-children-should-not-be-vaccinated-also-reports-of-jj-vaccine-recalled/
mareeS says:
June 22, 2021 at 4:12 pm
Very sad to hear that mareeS. I hope that the negative effects wear off.
According to the whispers, in the next Hollyweird installment of the Batman franchise, the evil antagonist is to be a trans-woman named Aunty Vaks, who introduces a devastating virus into the population of Gotham City. Our Bat-hero whips up a vaccine in his lab, but Aunty Vaks and her minions conduct a deceitful public misinformation campaign – including numerous citizen corpses, both the beautiful and the slumdogs – claiming that our man in black latex has engineered his vaccine to kill, rather than save.
Count me in for a ticket in Cattle Class.
The only way this makes sense is if you don’t know that Australisn borders are shut and we live on an island at the bottom of the planet. Stop whining.
Not quite. It’s thanks solely to the mismanagement of international borders (that were not closed) and quarantine by the very same pack of muppets who are telling us to get jabbed, ‘cos shut up’.
There is not now nor has there ever been a case for interstate border closures.
And anyway, why would opening up the country to international travel necessitate the abrogation of [effective] quarantine of international arrivals?
Rather than indulging in ever crosser and more impatient outbursts, the nudgers and influencers and all the other overpaid wastes of space lamenting the recalcitrance of the ignorant plebs should be grateful that the vaccine take up rate has been as high as it has, given the ham-fisted handling and promotion of the entire process.
Just get on with the job of making access as easy as possible for as many people as possible – and seriously consider incentives like the US (giving back something you have taken away by force is not an incentive to people with any remaining shred of self respect) – and stop pretending that there won’t soon be enough non-AZ vaccines for anyone who wants the choice.
People who want to resort to the moral blackmail of vaccine “hesitancy” is a first world problem should take their undoubted expertise to Indonesia and other nearby non-first world countries where “hesitancy” is very much a thing, too.
And here’s the proof