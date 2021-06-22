David Bidstrup guest post. Nudge nudge, wank wank.

“The Weekend Australian” carried an article by Tom Dusevic titled “Still not getting the point”. In the article some numbers were quoted about the risks from getting blood clots and dying from “the jabs”. Professor Peter Doherty is quoted as saying the risk of death from one of the “vaccines” was 0.3 per hundred thousand. It also mentions that people who are unvaccinated and contract Covid will be in the range of 300 to 800. Presumably this is for the whole population and not per hundred thousand.

In 2021 so far we have one death from “the virus”, a man in his 80s most probably with co-morbidities, in 170 days. Using a population of 25 million this gives an occurrence of 0.004 per hundred thousand so the risk of death from vaccine is 75 times greater than the actual risk of dying from Covid.

As far as the 300 to 800 deaths in the unvaccinated population we need to recognise that in the entire pandemic we have 910 deaths attributed to “the virus”, or 3.64 per hundred thousand. This is over a period of 510 days. In the 170 days of 2021 the rate as noted above is 0.004 per hundred thousand.

We keep hearing about the wildly infectious “variants” but the death numbers remain at 1 for 2021. In the 170 days there have been 8 million tests done to identify 1,897 cases – note, a case does not mean the person is unwell or symptomatic, it just means that a small fragment of genetic material was replicated to within an inch of its life by a “test” that is not worth a cracker as a diagnostic tool unless there is some clinical intervention going on as well.

Apparently the “vaccine hesitant” people are not getting the point – unless we all submit to the government’s plan for vaccination then we will never get our freedom back. The article is replete with references to engendering a “sense of urgency” and to “nudging people to get vaccinated”.

Holly Seale, a UNSW “infectious disease social scientist”, says that:

“Facts are important, but facts alone won’t necessarily lead to people moving forward. This is about getting people to come with us on a journey, explaining what vaccination means to them. Will it be so they can travel overseas? There’s no clear idea about that. People will need other nudges, maybe even incentives or reimbursement for their time”.

The Israeli “Green Pass” got a mention as well. The “former deputy mayor of Jerusalem, (Rachel Azaria) says:

“The green pass has brought people together. The public instinctively understood that, more than anything, it was a way to nudge people to get vaccinated”.

The article contains much more wank speak but the underlying point is that those of us who find this travesty deeply disturbing are spoiling the party for everyone else who dutifully line up and have some dangerous shit put into their body, without any long term studies as to what the effects might be down the track.

It is a fair question to ask what the “experts” know, or don’t know, about the vaccines. From my perspective it seems that they just fall into line and repeat the “safe and effective” mantra while ignoring the voices of well-credentialed doctors and scientists who are warning of an imminent disaster. This is Dr Peter McCullough.

Rather than spend time and money trying to persuade or “nudge” us it would be better if there was an honest discussion giving all the facts and letting the adults make up their own minds. Frankly, I am tired of all these “reporters” and opinion writers who parrot the party line so as not to miss an invitation to the PM’s Christmas drinks. But they never bother to look at any data in case it contradicts a good story.

The vaccination saga is farcical and a good demonstration of ignoring the first rule of holes which states that when you find yourself in one it is best to stop digging. There are 2 trigger phrases that cause me to dissolve into paroxysms of hysterical laughter, the first is “experts say” and the other is “follow the science”.

This will not end in a hurry and I am just thankful that I do not want to travel anywhere. I do feel for my kid’s generation and the ones that will follow because they will be paying the bill and they will never know what freedom is. I did try and alert “The Australian’s” editor to Mr Dusevic’s scant regard for the facts but the silence is deafening, as usual.