Free South Bank apartments for the Blood-Clot 60!

Dr Blyth said a large factor in the ATAGI’s decision [to recommend AstraZeneca not be administered to under-60s] was the long-term harm that could be experienced by the 60 Australians who have developed thrombocytopenia syndrome.

“It is a remote risk of death compared to other things but I do think actually more needs to be considered than deaths and importantly, more than deaths were considered in our advice last week,” he said.

“A number of Australians have been harmed as a result of blood clots and they are particularly occurring in younger individuals, and it is those harms that are in my mind as important as deaths.

“Of those, a number of those individuals will have long-term complications as a result of these events.”