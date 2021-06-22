Free South Bank apartments for the Blood-Clot 60!

Yesterday, the Vice-President of the AMA scoffed at AstraZeneca’s risks:
Dr [Chris] Moy said he remained convinced AstraZeneca was a “really good vaccine”, despite new advice recommending Pfizer for people aged in their 50s.
In what reads like a repudiation of Moy’s nonchalance, however, the co-chairman of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, Christopher Blyth, told a parliamentary coronavirus committee hearing yesterday the danger posed by the junk vaccine is no joke:
Dr Blyth said a large factor in the ATAGI’s decision [to recommend AstraZeneca not be administered to under-60s] was the long-term harm that could be experienced by the 60 Australians who have developed thrombocytopenia syndrome.
“It is a remote risk of death compared to other things but I do think actually more needs to be considered than deaths and importantly, more than deaths were considered in our advice last week,” he said.
“A number of Australians have been harmed as a result of blood clots and they are particularly occurring in younger individuals, and it is those harms that are in my mind as important as deaths.
“Of those, a number of those individuals will have long-term complications as a result of these events.”
Let the scatterbrained scolds in the media chiding them for fussiness note: Australians boycotting AstraZeneca were (and are) correct and you were (and are) wrong. Sixty healthy people have been damaged by an experimental vaccine – possibly for life.
In 2006, after 18 women who worked (or had previously) at the ABC’s Toowong studios developed breast cancer, the entire staff walked out. The building was subsequently demolished. This “cancer cluster” was leveraged to justify a new, architect-designed headquarters on Brisbane’s South Bank. As construction progressed there in 2010, the Medical Journal of Australia published a categorical analysis of the ‘cluster’ (Sitas et alia). The authors concluded the phenomenon was… a coincidence. Now, by editorial design, the ABC mandates the word rare in all reports about clotting.